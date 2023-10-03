About Cookies on This Site

Téléviseur intelligent QNED80 4K 2023 de LG de 55 po

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

55QNED80URA

55QNED80URA

Téléviseur intelligent QNED80 4K 2023 de LG de 55 po

(5)
Une vue avant du téléviseur QNED de LG avec image insérée et logo de produit

Le Quantum Dot se joint au NanoCell

La scène d’explosion de poudre colourée est superposée sur l’écran du téléviseur.

QNED illuminé, mis à plus grande échelle

La passion de la couleur

Le téléviseur QNED de LG associe la technologie de pointe Quantum Dots à la technologie NanoCell de LG pour créer des images d’une luminosité et d’une couleur uniques.

*Le QNED85 dispose du QNED colour Pro.
*Les QNED80/75 disposent du QNED colour.

100% de volume de couleurs

La technologie de reproduction des couleurs certifiée du QNED de LG assure des couleurs riches qui restent vives et précises, même à des luminosités élevées.

Un tableau très colouré à peinture numérique est divisé en deux parties – celle de gauche est moins vive et celle de droite l’est plus. Le texte en bas à gauche lit « 70% de volume de couleurs » et celui à droite lit « 100% de volume de couleurs ».

Deux graphiques de couleur RVB sont présentés sous forme de barres triangulaires. Celle de gauche montre un volume de couleur de 70% et celle de droite montre un volume de couleur de 100% entièrement distribué. Les textes Lumineux et Sombre sont écrits entre les deux graphiques.

Un logo de certification Intertek est affiché.

*Le Volume de gamme de couleurs (VGC) de l’affichage est équivalent ou dépasse le VGC de l’espace de couleurs DCI-P3, tel que vérifié indépendamment par Intertek.
*Le volume de couleurs de 70% fait référence aux téléviseurs UHD de LG sans technologie NanoCell
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

Échelle à un million de gris

Détails dynamiques

Le million de gradations dynamiques permet de vous proposer une qualité d’image 64x meilleure qu’auparavant. Profitez de détails rehaussés et d’une définition ultra nette des couleurs sombres.

On aperçoit à travers l’écran partagé un homme qui regarde un moniteur dans une pièce sombre. La différence de qualité d’image est comparée entre les côtés gauche et droit.

*La technologie traditionnelle désigne les téléviseurs UHD de LG sans la technologie NanoCell.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

Processeur 4K AI α7 Gen6

Prenez la qualité en main

Le 4K AI α7 Gen6, notre processeur le plus puissant à ce jour, assure une expérience véritablement puissante et adaptée à vos préférences.

*Le QNED85/80 dispose du processeur α7 AI 4K Gen6.
*Le QNED75 dispose du processeur α5 AI 4K Gen6.

Image AI Pro

L’image parfaite est plus réalisable plus que jamais grâce à l’Image AI Pro. L’Optimiseur Super AI emploie la technologie d’IA pour analyser et récupérer les informations perdues par du contenu à faible résolution. Cela permet d’assurer que tout ce que vous regardez est au meilleur de sa qualité.

Une image d’un tournesol est affichée sur les écrans partagés à droite et à gauche. L’image de droite dotée de l’Image IA Pro paraît plus lumineuse et claire.

Audio AI Pro

Grâce à l’apprentissage profond des points de données audio, le processeur reconnaît les voix, les effets audio et les fréquences de son, lui permettant d’optimiser le son selon le type de contenu que vous regardez, pour une sonorité plus immersive et spatiale.

L’Audio AI Pro est activé et une image s’affiche à mesure qu’un son riche remplit l’espace d’effets sonores.

*Les QNED85/80 disposent de l’Image AI Pro.
*Les QNED85/80 disposent de l’Optimiseur Super AI.
*L’Image AI Pro ne fonctionnera pas avec des contenus protégés par les droits d’auteur sur les services OTT.
* La technologie traditionnelle désigne les téléviseurs UHD de LG sans la technologie NanoCell.
*La qualité de l’image en résolution optimisée peut varier selon la résolution d’origine.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

*Les QNED85/80/75 disposent de l’amélioration du son ambiophonique virtuel 5.1.2.

L’ultra-grand écran du QNED est superbement exposé à des angles bas.

Écran ultra grand

De retour et plus grand que jamais

Augmentez le niveau de votre visionnement grâce aux couleurs vives de l’impressionnant grand écran QNED.

Conception ultramince

Le QNED est doté d’une conception encore plus mince qu’avant pour une meilleure optimisation de l’espace.

Conception ultramince1

Conception ultramince

Le QNED est doté d’une conception encore plus mince qu’avant pour une meilleure optimisation de l’espace.

La conception mince est mise en valeur grâce à un aperçu latéral de l’écran.

*Les QNED80(75/65/55/50 po.) disposent de la Conception ultramince.
*Les modèles appliqués peuvent varier selon les régions.

Obtenez un divertissement total avec un son supérieur

Barre de son LG

Parfaitement jumelés pour le divertissement

Les Barres de son LG sont spécifiquement conçues pour fonctionner parfaitement avec votre téléviseur LG. Un jumelage idéal pour l’expérience de divertissement optimale.

Le jumelage parfait est démontré par un gros plan des téléviseurs et barre de son appariés.

*Le Partage de mode de son du téléviseur peut varier selon le modèle de téléviseur.
*La version du Processeur AI du téléviseur peut varier selon le modèle de téléviseur.
*Le Contrôle du mode de barre de son peut varier selon le modèle de barre de son.
*L’utilisation de la télécommande de téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités.

Interface WOW

Paramètres diversifiés

Votre Barre de son passe automatiquement au Mode Barre de son lorsqu’elle est connectée à un téléviseur LG. Profitez en plus de 3 modes supplémentaires pour la meilleure expérience de son.

L’interface de modification des paramètres s’affiche sur l’écran du téléviseur.

*Cette fonctionnalité n’est prise en charge que sur les modèles de téléviseur de 2023. La prise en charge varie selon le modèle.
*La prise en charge de la fonctionnalité varie selon le modèle de Barre de son LG.

AI ThinQ & webOS

Des fonctionnalités intelligentes pour vous

Rendez votre téléviseur plus pratique grâce à des alertes personnalisées, des recommandations adaptées et bien plus encore. Des fonctionnalités intelligentes comme le Tout nouvel accueil vous proposent une expérience de visionnement plus rapide et intuitive.

*La disponibilité du service peut varier selon la région ou le pays.
*Des abonnements séparés sont requis pour les services OTT (par contournement).

Mon profil

Ne consultez que ce que vous souhaitez voir grâce à des profils personnalisables pour chaque membre de la famille. Profitez de recommandations personnalisées de contenu et d’un accès rapide à vos applications les plus utilisées.

L’image qui active la fonctionnalité Mon profil est affichée sur l’écran du téléviseur.

Carte rapide

Accédez facilement et rapidement aux applis et au contenu qui vous intéressent ! Vous pouvez même modifier des Cartes rapides pour différents profils d’utilisateur afin d’assurer que vos contenus préférés restent faciles d’accès.

L’image qui active la fonctionnalité Carte rapide est affichée sur l’écran du téléviseur.

*Du contenu réduit ou limité peut être affiché en fonction de la région ou de la connectivité du réseau.
*Un nombre illimité de profils peut être créé, cependant l’écran d’accueil n’affiche que jusqu’à 10 profils.

AI Picture Wizard

Une image personnalisée pour vous

L’AI Picture Wizard analyse 85 millions de paramètres potentiels afin de trouver les meilleurs paramètres d’image possibles. Il analyse les préférences de couleur des spectateurs pour fournir des paramètres d’affichage personnalisés.

 

*Les QNED85/80 disposent de l’IA Picture Wizard.

Concierge AI

Votre sélecteur personnalisé de contenu

Obtenez des recommandations à vos goûts. Le Concierge AI recommande des mots-clés associés ou de tendance selon votre historique personnalisé de recherche vocale, afin que vous puissiez recevoir encore plus de vos contenus préférés.

Un visage d’homme est montré sur l’écran du téléviseur et des mots-clés recommandés sont affichés à côté.

*La disponibilité du service peut varier selon la région et les séries.
*Le « Mot-clé pour vous » est uniquement fourni dans les pays prenant en charge les PLN dans leur langue maternelle.

Amazon Alexa & AirPlay & HomeKit

Contrôlez facilement votre téléviseur LG avec les fonctionnalités pour Apple AirPlay, HomeKit et Amazon Alexa. Utilisez la technologie intelligente pour allumer et éteindre votre téléviseur, changer d'entrée et régler le volume, le tout sans toucher la télécommande.

&quot;Le logo de hey google Le logo de alexa intégrée Le logo fonctionne avec Apple AirPlay Le logo fonctionne avec Apple Home&quot;

*LG prend en charge les appareils à Wi-Fi « Matter ».
*Google est une marque déposée de Google LLC.
*L’assistant Google n’est pas disponible dans certaines langues et certains pays.
*Apple, le logo Apple, Apple TV, AirPlay et HomeKit sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc, enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
*Les menus et applis pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.
*La disponibilité de la commande vocale peut varier selon les produits et les pays.
*Les menus affichés peuvent être différents une fois l’appareil sur le marché.
*La prise en charge d’AirPlay 2 et HomeKit peuvent varier selon la région.
*La prise en charge d’Amazon Alexa peut varier selon la langue et la région.

Une personne assise sur un canapé profite d’un film sur un grand téléviseur accroché au mur.

Cinéma véritable

Le cinéma maison qui rivalise le théâtre

Profitez d’une expérience cinématique à couper le souffle depuis le confort de votre propre maison grâce au QNED de LG.

L’écran du téléviseur QNED montre des fleurs roses de colza dans un champ d’été et le texte au milieu affiche les mots « Dolby DÉSACTIVÉ ». L’image à l’écran devient plus lumineuse et le texte se transforme pour lire « Dolby ACTIVÉ ».

Rehausse vos divertissements

Les toutes dernières solutions de Dolby confèrent des images améliorées et un son inégalé pour toutes sortes de contenus.

Un homme qui a l’air fâché se tient debout dehors. L’image est divisée en deux. La partie gauche de l’image paraît terne et de couleur moins vive, et la partie droite semble plus vive avec plus de couleurs. Dans le coin supérieur gauche est écrit « conventionnel » et dans le coin supérieur droit est écrit « HDR 10 PRO ».

Image habilement améliorée

Le HDR10 Pro emploie la Reproduction tonale dynamique afin d’améliorer automatiquement le contraste et la clarté de vos contenus, image par image.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.
*La technologie traditionnelle désigne les téléviseurs UHD de LG sans la technologie NanoCell.

Mode RÉALISATEUR

Visionnez les films exactement comme l’aurait voulu le réalisateur grâce au MODE RÉALISATEURMC. Ce mode vous permet de conserver les couleurs d’origine, les paramètres et les fréquences de trame d’origine afin de vous faire profiter de la vision originale du réalisateur.

Un réalisateur de film est en train de modifier quelque chose en visionnant un grand téléviseur. L’écran de téléviseur affiche une grue à tour contre un ciel violet. Le logo du Mode RÉALISATEUR est affiché en bas à droite.

*La prise en charge du Mode RÉALISATEUR peut dépendre du pays.

Les logos des plateformes de diffusion en continu et des images assorties se trouvent directement à côté de chaque logo. Des images de Mercredi sur Netflix, TED LASSO sur Apple TV, Trésor national sur Disney Plus, Les Anneaux du pouvoir sur PRIME VIDEO et le léopard des chaînes LG sont affichées.

Divertissement

Du contenu infini à la demande

Profitez facilement du contenu des plus grandes plateformes de diffusion en continu directement sur le QNED de LG.

*Abonnement de diffusion Netflix requis.
*La disponibilité du contenu et des applications peut varier selon le pays ou la région. Abonnement séparé requis pour Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney et ses entités apparentées.
*Apple, le logo Apple, et Apple TV sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc, enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d'autres pays.
*Apple TV+ et/ou certains contenus peuvent ne pas être disponibles dans toutes les régions.
*Apple TV+ nécessite un abonnement.
*Abonnement HBO Max requis.
*®2022 WarnerMedia Direct, LLC. Tous droits réservés. HBO MaxMC est utilisé sous licence. Abonnement HBO Max requis.
*Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos apparentés sont des marques déposées de Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales. Une adhésion Amazon Prime et/ou des frais Prime Video s’appliquent. Voir primevideo.com/terms pour plus de détails.
*Les services pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.

Un grand téléviseur accroché au mur affiche un jeu vidéo de course à l’écran. Vous pouvez voir les mains et les manettes de la personne concentrée sur le jeu devant le téléviseur.

Jeux vidéo supérieurs

Débloquez la splendeur des jeux vidéo

Augmentez les capacités de votre configuration de jeu grâce à un téléviseur de niveau supérieur conçu pour les jeux de nouvelle génération.

Optimiseur de jeu vidéo et Tableau de bord

L’Optimiseur de jeu vidéo conserve tous vos paramètres de jeu dans un seul menu facile d’utilisation, tandis que le nouveau Tableau de bord de jeu vous donne accès à tous vos paramètres actuels.

Image du Tableau de bord affichée sur l’écran de jeu – sa palette affiche les icônes état du jeu, mode sombre, App on App, Optimiseur de jeu, tous les paramètres et guide d’utilisateur.

4K 120 Hz et ALLM et eARC

Rehaussez le niveau de vos jeux grâce à des graphismes lisses et synchronisés. Réduisez le flou de mouvement et les images fantômes grâce à Dolby Vision® HDR à 4K 120 Hz et l’ALLM et l’eARC aux dernières caractéristiques du HDMI 2.1.

Il y a un avion de chasse rouge et une image divisée en deux – la partie gauche de l’image paraît moins colourée et légèrement plus sombre, tandis que la partie droite est plus lumineuse et plus colourée. Le coin supérieur gauche de l’image affiche le mot Conventionnel et le coin supérieur droit affiche le logo LG QNED.

*La disponibilité des mises à jour logicielles peut varier en fonction du modèle et de la région.
*Les éléments de l’Optimiseur de jeu peuvent varier selon la série.
*Le « Tableau de bord de jeu » s’active uniquement lorsque « L’Optimiseur de jeu vidéo » et le « Tableau de bord de jeu » sont allumés

*La technologie traditionnelle désigne les téléviseurs UHD de LG sans la technologie NanoCell.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

Deux téléviseurs se font face. Le téléviseur de gauche montre une voiture de course rapide qui paraît plutôt floue, tandis que le téléviseur de droite montre une voiture de course rapide en image très claire.

Performance de jeu vidéo haut de gamme

AMD FreeSync Premium améliore votre expérience de jeu vidéo en réduisant les saccades et les déchirures d’images.

Un téléviseur QNED est devant un mur de couleur rouge – l’image à l’écran montre un jeu de basketball avec deux personnes qui y jouent. Deux boîtes d’images sont affichées juste en dessous. Celle de gauche dispose du texte TRV DÉSACTIVÉ et montre une image floue du même écran. Celle de droite dispose du texte TRV ACTIVÉ et montre la même image que celle à l’écran.

Abandonnez la latence

Profitez d’un jeu rapide et lisse avec moins de décalage d’entrée, grâce au TRV.

*Les QNED85/80 disposent d’AMD FreeSyncMC Premium.
*Les QNED85/80 disposent du TRV.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

HGiG

LG est associé aux plus grands noms de l’industrie des jeux vidéo pour vous amener les jeux HDR les plus récents avec un maximum de réalisme et d’immersion.

Une image montre une femme qui tient une arme à feu et qui porte un masque recouvrant complètement son visage. La moitié gauche de l’image est pâle avec moins de couleur et la partie droite de l’image est relativement plus colourée.

*HGiG est un groupe de sociétés bénévoles des industries des jeux et des téléviseurs qui se réunit pour définir et mettre à disposition du public des lignes directrices visant à améliorer les expériences de jeu en HDR des consommateurs.
*La prise en charge de HGiG peut varier selon le pays.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

La boîte d’emballage du QNED est placée contre un fond rose et vert, avec de l’herbe et des papillons qui ressortent de la boîte.

QNED durable

Un emballage qui fait la différence

L’emballage du LG QNED n’utilise qu’une seule couleur d’encre ainsi qu’une boîte recyclable.

*Le contenu de la boîte peut varier selon le modèle ou le pays.

Le LG OLED G3 evo qui brille vivement dans un lieu sombre. Et un logo célébrant le 10e anniversaire de l’OLED est affiché en haut à droite.

LG OLED evo G3

Découvrez le niveau de téléviseur supérieur

Visez plus haut et découvrez la splendeur du LG OLED evo.

Caractéristique clé

Type d’affichage

4K QNED

Taux de rafraîchissement

120Hz (natif)

Grande gamme de couleurs

Couleur QNED

Processeur d’image

ProcesseurIAα7 4K de sixième génération

HDR (imagerie à grande gamme dynamique)

HDR10/HLG

Prise en charge de FreeSync (AMD)

Oui

Sortie audio

20W

Système de haut-parleurs

2.0canaux

Toutes les spécifications

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

Processeur d’image

ProcesseurIAα7 4K de sixième génération

Contrôle intelligent de la luminosité

Oui

Sélection du genreIA

Oui (SDR/HDR)

Image IA

ImageIA Pro

Mise à l’échelle supérieure IA

Super mise à l’échelle supérieure 4K IA

Technologie de gradation

Gradation locale

Reproduction tonale dynamique

Oui

MODE CINÉASTEMC

Oui

HDR (imagerie à grande gamme dynamique)

HDR10/HLG

HFR (fréquence d’images élevée)

4K 120ips (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Mode Image

10modes (Assistant d’image personnalisé, Éclatant, Standard, Éco, Cinéma, Sports, Jeu, Cinéaste, [ISF] Expert [pièce lumineuse], [ISF] Expert [pièce sombre])

ACCESSIBILITÉ

Contraste élevé

Oui

Échelle de gris

Oui

Inversion des couleurs

Oui

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

Dimensions du téléviseur sans socle (LxHxP)

1 236 x 716 x 29,7

Dimension de l’emballage (LxHxP)

1 420 x 835 x 162

Poids de l’emballage (à l’étranger)

20,4

Dimensions du téléviseur avec socle (LxHxP)

1 236 x 783 x 257

Socle du téléviseur (LxP)

1 074 x 257

Poids du téléviseur sans socle

14,9

Poids du téléviseur avec socle

15,3

Support VESA (L x H)

300 x 300

JEUX

Prise en charge de FreeSync (AMD)

Oui

MAFL (mode automatique à faible latence)

Oui

Optimiseur de jeu

Oui (tableau de bord de jeu)

Mode HGIG

Oui

TRV (taux de rafraîchissement variable)

Oui

IMAGE (AFFICHAGE)

Type de rétroéclairage

Bordure

Résolution d’écran

ultra-HD 4K (3 840 x 2 160)

Type d’affichage

4K QNED

Taux de rafraîchissement

120Hz (natif)

Grande gamme de couleurs

Couleur QNED

AUDIO

Certification WiSA

Oui (jusqu’à 2.1canaux)

Réglage acoustique IA

Oui

SonIA

SonIA Pro (passage en 5.1.2 virtuel)

Codec audio

AC4, AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, WMA, apt-X
(voir le manuel)

Sortie audio

20W

Prise en charge de l’ambiophonie Bluetooth

Oui (lecture à deux voies)

Voix claires pro

Oui

Synchronisation sonore de LG

Oui

Sortie audio simultanée

Oui

Partage du mode sonore

Oui

Orientation des haut-parleurs

Rayonnement vers le bas

Système de haut-parleurs

2.0canaux

TÉLÉVISEUR INTELLIGENT

Galerie d’art

Oui

Paramètres familiaux

Oui

Navigateur Web complet

Oui

Reconnaissance vocale intelligente

Oui

Télécommande Magic

Intégré

Vues multiples

Oui

Système d’exploitation

webOS23

Partage entre pièces

Oui (récepteur)

Application de téléphone intelligent à distance

Oui (LGThinQ)

Alertes sportives

Oui

ThinQ

Oui

Prise en charge des camérasUSB

Oui

ACCESSOIRES INCLUS

Câble d’alimentation

Oui (détachable)

Télécommande

Télécommande Magic

Piles pour la télécommande

Oui (AA x 2ch.)

CONNECTIVITÉ

Prise en charge Bluetooth

Oui (v5.0)

Entrée Ethernet

1ch.

Canal de retour audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI3)

EntréeHDMI

4ch. (prise en charge de 4K 120Hz, eARC, TRV, MAFL, QMS conforme à HDMI2.1 [2ports])

Entrée RF (antenne/câble)

1ch.

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Oui

SPDIF (sortie audio numérique optique)

1ch.

EntréeUSB

2ch. (v2.0)

Wi-Fi

Oui (Wi-Fi5)

ALIMENTATION

Alimentation (tension, fréquence)

120Vc.a., 50/60Hz

Consommation d’énergie en veille

Moins de 0,5W

Une vue avant du téléviseur QNED de LG avec image insérée et logo de produit

55QNED80URA

Téléviseur intelligent QNED80 4K 2023 de LG de 55 po