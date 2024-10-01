Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Économisez 300 $ sur LG CineBeam Q + LG XBOOM GO gratuit!

Économisez 300 $ sur LG CineBeam Q + LG XBOOM GO gratuit!

Rehaussez votre installation cinéma maison sans vous ruiner!

06/21/2024 - 07/11/2024

Économisez 300 $ sur LG CineBeam Q + LG XBOOM GO gratuit!
Termes et conditions
Termes et conditions

Économisez 300 $ sur LG CineBeam Q + LG XBOOM GO gratuit!

Rehaussez votre installation cinéma maison sans vous ruiner!

06/21/2024 - 07/11/2024

Économisez 300 $ sur LG CineBeam Q + LG XBOOM GO gratuit!

Étape 1. Ajoutez un projecteur « CineBeam Q » à votre panier

Étape 2. Appliquez votre coupon lors du paiement

Étape 3. Vérifier!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

*Le haut-parleur sera sélectionné au hasard et expédié séparément.



LG CineBeam Q logo.



Une qualité cinématographique en format Q

Vue latérale du HU710PB

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Visionnez des images de qualité cinématographique où que vous soyez

Profitez d’une expérience cinématographique de qualité, où que vous soyez, grâce à notre projecteur compact parfaitement prêt à l’emploi.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Petite taille, en toute simplicité

Petite taille

Conception minimaliste

Image de qualité supérieure

Laser RVB 4K UHD

DCI-P3 154% (total) / Contraste de 450 000:1 

Écran jusqu’à 120 pouces

Facile à utiliser 

Facile à transporter

Poignée polyvalente

webOS intelligent

Diverses scènes d’utilisation du LG CineBeam HU710PB – Dans un salon et une chambre à coucher.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Réglage automatique de l’écran

Placez-le et profitez-en

Le CineBeam Q calibre automatiquement l’alignement de l’écran et optimise la mise au point. Ne perdez pas de temps à modifier les paramètres ou à faire des ajustements; placez-le et profitez-en, tout simplement!

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*En présence d’obstacles tels que des coins ou des surfaces irrégulières, cette fonction pourrait ne pas fonctionner correctement.

*Si la distance par rapport à l’écran est supérieure à 2 m ou si l’angle est supérieur à 25 degrés, le réglage automatique de l’écran pourrait ne pas fonctionner correctement.

Conception compacte et moderne

L’essence même de la simplicité

Avec son minimalisme raffiné, le CineBeam Q s’intègre parfaitement à votre espace. D’une beauté exquise, il est élégant peu importe l’endroit où vous le placez.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Diverses scènes où est utilisé le LG CineBeam HU710PB – Sur des tables.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Ajoutez de la beauté tout en gardant le côté pratique

Vous pouvez également rehausser l’élégance de l’atmosphère avec un accessoire de protection du projecteur.

Poignée rotative à 360°

Se manipule avec aisance

Portable et polyvalent, le CineBeam Q est doté d’une poignée rotative qui sert également de socle. Sa conception innovante facilite son transport et la projection d’images. Grâce à la poignée rotative à 360 degrés, profitez de contenus en résolution 4K sur n’importe quelle surface : sur les murs, les écrans ou même les plafonds.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Diverses scènes d’utilisation du LG CineBeam HU710PB – Une personne tient le produit tout en se déplaçant; une personne manipule le produit.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Résolution 4K jusqu’à 120 pouces

Petit mais grand

Ne vous fiez pas à sa petite taille. Le boîtier compact du CineBeam Q contient un nombre impressionnant de 8,3 mégapixels et un écran mesurant jusqu’à 120 pouces. Placez-le à l’endroit où vous le souhaitez et profitez d’une expérience cinématographique.

8,3 M de pixels

4K UHD

DCI-P3 154% (total)

Gamme de couleurs

450,000:1

Rapport de contraste

Laser RVB à 3 canaux

Source lumineuse

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*La taille de l’écran peut varier en fonction de la distance de projection.

DCI-P3 154% (total) / Laser RVB à 3 canaux

Des couleurs surréalistes qui inspirent

Grâce au laser RVB à 3 canaux, vous pouvez profiter de la magie des détails éclatants et de la reproduction irréelle des couleurs dans une gamme de 154% DCI-P3 (total).

*Les chiffres ci-dessus sont basés sur le « mode le plus lumineux » et peuvent varier en fonction de votre environnement.

*Les chiffres de la gamme de couleurs mesurés sont issus de tests internes et peuvent varier en fonction de votre environnement. 

*Le laser RVB à 3 canaux produit une source lumineuse distincte pour le rouge, le vert et le bleu.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Rapport de contraste de 450000:1

Noir véritable pour des détails plus en profondeur

Notre rapport de contraste de 450,000:1 permet d’obtenir des détails nets et des noirs véritables, même par projection. Découvrez de nouveaux niveaux de qualité d’image.

*Les chiffres ci-dessus sont basés sur le « mode le plus lumineux » et peuvent varier en fonction de votre environnement.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Image d’une interface utilisateur webOS et d’une télécommande.

webOS

Découvrez un monde de contenus

Avec le webOS, explorez un monde de contenus grâce aux services de diffusion en continu intégrés comme Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, YouTube et Apple TV.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*Une connexion Internet et un abonnement à des services connexes sont nécessaires. Des services distincts peuvent nécessiter un abonnement payant, qui n’est pas fourni (à acheter séparément).

*Les services offerts peuvent varier selon le pays.

Entièrement prêt à être connecté

Technologie AirPlay et partage d’écran

Du téléphone au cinéma

Partagez librement votre divertissement depuis votre appareil mobile et votre ordinateur portable avec le CineBeam Q. Utilisez AirPlay* pour les appareils Apple et le partage d’écran** pour les appareils Android. Profitez des vidéos, des photos et de la musique sur un grand écran.

**Votre appareil Apple doit être connecté au même réseau Wi-Fi que votre projecteur. Ce projecteur prend en charge AirPlay 2 et nécessite la version iOS 12.3 ou une version ultérieure, ou la version macOS 10.14.5 ou une version ultérieure.

**Pris en charge sur Android ou Windows 8.1, ou une version plus récente.

***Selon l’environnement Wi-Fi et la version du micrologiciel des appareils externes connectés, ces fonctions pourraient ne pas fonctionner correctement.

***Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Haut-parleur Bluetooth et 3W

Son ambiophonique cinématographique

Le CineBeam Q prend en charge le jumelage Bluetooth avec une double sortie audio, ce qui permet de connecter deux appareils simultanément. Vous pouvez aussi écouter de la musique à plein volume grâce à ses haut-parleurs intégrés. 

*Pris en charge sur BT 5.0 et versions plus récentes. Le son entre les deux appareils connectés peut ne pas correspondre.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

HDMI, USB de type C

En conformité aux différentes interfaces

Le CineBeam Q est compatible avec différentes interfaces. Connectez les appareils que vous désirez à l’aide de ses ports pratiques.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*L’appareil prend en charge une résolution 4K de 30 Hz en connectant le périphérique externe avec un port USB de type C et ne prend pas en charge la technologie HDR.

*Ce projecteur n’est pas équipé d’une pile intégrée. Le projecteur doit être branché à l’alimentation électrique ou à une pile externe pour fonctionner.

Compatibilité avec des piles externes

Vous pouvez utiliser l’appareil à l’extérieur en connectant une pile externe au port USB de type C.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*Ce projecteur n’est pas équipé d’une pile intégrée. Le projecteur doit être branché à l’alimentation électrique ou à une pile externe (20 V/3,25 A ou plus) pour fonctionner.

Dessin de lumière

Créez votre propre ambiance.

Modifiez l’éclairage d’ambiance en transformant l’image et la forme comme vous le souhaitez. Les motifs lumineux confèrent à votre intérieur un caractère unique et une atmosphère distinctive.

Scène illustrant l’utilisation de la fonction de dessin de lumière – Lecture d’un livre dans un salon.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

*Pour que votre appareil fonctionne correctement, installez l’application LG CineBeam Q sur l’appareil connecté et contrôlez les détails avec l’application.

Détendez-vous devant un film aux images lumineuses diffusées par le projecteur.

Luminosité de 500 lumens ANSI

Profitez d’une soirée lumineuse

Le CineBeam Q offre une luminosité de 500 lumens ANSI. Une fois le soleil couché, asseyez-vous, détendez-vous et admirez les images époustouflantes.

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

Calculateur de projection de LG

L’appareil sera-t-il adapté à mon espace?

Pour vous assurer que le projecteur fonctionne dans votre espace, utilisez le calculateur de projection de LG.

Contenu de la boîte

1/2. Adaptateur + cordon d’alimentation, 3. Télécommande, 4. Piles AA

*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des fonctionnalités. Le résultat peut varier en fonction de l’utilisation réelle.

