MAXIMISEZ votre choix, REMPLISSEZ votre réfrigérateur

 

 

 

 

pour remplir votre frigo à l’achat de n’importe quel réfrigérateur avec porte à deux battants à profondeur standard ou profondeur de comptoir d’une largeur de 33 po admissible.

Détails de la promotion
Termes et conditions

Dates importantes

Période d’achat valide : du 3 octobre 2024 au 20 novembre 2024

Soumission de la réclamation jusqu’au 31 décembre 2024

Numéro de série saisi avant le 23 février 2025

Réclamer maintenant

Comment réclamer votre carte VISA prépayée de 200 $

Étape 1. Achetez un réfrigérateur de LG admissible. Assurez-vous que votre date de livraison est avant le 23 février 2025.

Étape 2.

Cliquez ici

 pour soumettre une preuve d’achat avant le 31 décembre 2024 avec ou sans numéro de série unique. Les numéros de série sont fournis sur votre produit livré.

Étape 3. Si vous n’avez pas soumis votre numéro de série dans votre réclamation initiale, revenez sur la page de réclamation pour saisir le numéro de série avant le 23 février 2025.

Étape 4. Une fois tous les renseignements soumis, vous recevrez votre carte-cadeau prépayée de 200 $ par courriel.


Obtenez-en plus lorsque vous achetez le réfrigérateur offert en exclusivité sur LG.ca.

Achetez le réfrigérateur offert en exclusivité sur LG.ca et recevez :

 

 - Une carte prépayée de 200 $

 - Un filtre à eau gratuit

 - La livraison et le ramassage gratuits

 - Un service d’installation gratuit sélectionné

Acheter LF25H6200S


Comment soumettre votre réclamation pour le réfrigérateur LF25H6200S

Refrigerator


Étape 1. Ajoutez un réfrigérateur admissible à votre panier. Le filtre à eau GRATUIT en prime est automatiquement ajouté.

Free delivery


Étape 2. Au moment du paiement, choisissez le mode de livraison souhaité. La livraison standard est GRATUITE.

FREE INSTALLATION


Étape 3. Sélectionnez le service d’installation GRATUITE (ouverture et retrait de la porte) et le service de ramassage si nécessaire

Delivery date


Étape 4. Sélectionnez la date de livraison et terminez la commande. Assurez-vous de soumettre votre réclamation

ici.

Votre guichet unique – LG.ca

Découvrez la différence de magasiner directement sur LG.ca!

Se connecter​ Rejoignez-nous​

Coupon de bienvenue

Les nouveaux membres de LG peuvent utiliser le coupon de bienvenue pour leur prochain achat de plus de 500 $.

Installation gratuite

Bénéficiez de services de connexion gratuits pour les produits sélectionnés.

Ramassage gratuit

Nous nous chargeons de ramasser vos vieux électroménagers.

 

Financement à 0%*

Paiements abordables sans intérêts.

Livraison Gratuite

Faites vos achats sans tracas grâce à la livraison gratuite.**

Faites vos achats en toute confiance grâce à notre programme d’équivalence des prix.***

Besoin d'aide ?

Nous sommes là pour vous fournir tout l’aide dont vous avez besoin​.

