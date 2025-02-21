Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Obtenez une paire d'écouteurs LG gratuite à l'achat d'un téléviseur LG OLED evo G4 éligible

Un cadeau gratuit vous attend

Obtenez une paire d'écouteurs LG gratuite à l'achat d'un téléviseur LG OLED evo G4 éligible.

Un cadeau gratuit vous attend Racheter maintenant
Détails de la promotion
Termes et conditions

Choisissez la perfection.
Choisissez LG OLED evo.*

La référence en matière de téléviseurs OLED, créée par les pionniers de l’OLED. Chaque téléviseur LG OLED est doté de Dolby Vision™ pour des couleurs, des contrastes et une luminosité exceptionnels, ainsi que de Dolby Atmos®13 pour un son immersif qui vous enveloppe.

Réclamer maintenant

Pourquoi acheter sur LG.ca?


Récompenses pour membres

Inscrivez-vous et obtenez 50 $ de rabais sur votre premier achat.


Réclamation simplifiée

Vos écouteurs sont expédiés avec votre achat—aucune démarche supplémentaire!


Livraison gratuite

Profitez d’une livraison sans tracas, offerte par nous.


Promesse du meilleur prix

Vous avez trouvé un meilleur prix? Nous l’égalons!*

*Omdia. Onze ans en tant que meilleur vendeur entre 2013 et 2023. Ce résultat ne constitue pas une approbation de LGE ou de ses produits. Consultez le https://www.omdia.com pour obtenir plus de détails.

Votre guichet unique – LG.ca

Découvrez la différence de magasiner directement sur LG.ca!

Se connecter​ Rejoignez-nous​

Coupon de bienvenue

Les nouveaux membres de LG peuvent utiliser le coupon de bienvenue pour leur prochain achat de plus de 500 $.

Installation gratuite

Bénéficiez de services de connexion gratuits pour les produits sélectionnés.

Ramassage gratuit

Nous nous chargeons de ramasser vos vieux électroménagers.

 

Financement à 0%*

Paiements abordables sans intérêts.

Livraison Gratuite

Faites vos achats sans tracas grâce à la livraison gratuite.**

Faites vos achats en toute confiance grâce à notre programme d’équivalence des prix.***

Besoin d'aide ?

Nous sommes là pour vous fournir tout l’aide dont vous avez besoin​.

