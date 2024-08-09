Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Achetez une TV OLED evo LG, obtenez l’installation gratuite

On s’en occupe!

08/02/2024 - 08/15/2024

Détails de la promotion
Termes et conditions

Comment faire une réclamation

 

Les clients qui ont acheté un téléviseur OLED de LG sélectionné doivent suivre la procédure ci-dessous pour bénéficier d’un service d’installation gratuit.

Étape 1. Achetez l’un des téléviseurs OLED de LG ci-dessous.

Étape 2. Après la confirmation de la commande, vous recevrez un courriel contenant votre code clé pour bénéficier du service d’installation gratuit.

Étape 3. Une fois que vous aurez reçu le courriel, veuillez envoyer votre code clé et le numéro de commande à QuickContractors (LG@quickcontractors.com).

Étape 4. Programmez le rendez-vous pour l’installation avec QuickContractors.

Ce que vous obtenez

 

Souhaitez-vous installer votre téléviseur au mur?

 

Les clients qui achètent le téléviseur OLED evo C4 de LG peuvent bénéficier de l’installation standard du téléviseur (valeur de 289,99 $).

 

Les clients qui achètent le téléviseur OLED evo G4 de LG peuvent bénéficier de l’installation murale du téléviseur (valeur de 399,99 $).