Économisez 23% sur un moniteur LG 29po UltraWide™


UltraWide™ pleine HD (2560x1080) = Écran 33% plus large que pleine HD (1920x1080), 21:9

Avis de non-responsabilité

 

*Offre valide sur lg.com/ca, jusqu’à épuisement des stocks.  Du 10 mai 2024 au 23 mai 2024 (23 h 59 HE), économisez 23% sur l’achat du moniteur intelligent IPS 4K pleine HD de 29 po 21:9 UltraWideMC de LG (29WP500-B).  Ventes commerciales excluses.  En considération de la demande accrue et des retards dans l’approvisionnement global, il est difficile de garantir les dates de livraison.  LG Electronics Canada, Inc. se réserve le droit de modifier ou d’annuler cette offre en tout temps, sans avis préalable.  Aucune garantie-réclame ne sera offerte.