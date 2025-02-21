Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Achetez n’importe quel ordinateur portable LG gram.

Du 14 au 19 déc.

Achetez n’importe quel ordinateur portable LG gram.

Obtenez gratuitement un ensemble Hustle Hub (avec souris), des écouteurs et un sac à dos.

Recevez plus à l’achat d’un ordinateur portable LG gram!

Améliorez votre expérience technologique avec tout ce dont vous avez besoin pour travailler ou vous divertir! 

*Les cadeaux seront expédiés séparément. 

*L’offre s’adresse aux résidents canadiens et est valide du 14 au 19 décembre (23 h 59 HE) 2024, à l’achat d’un ordinateur portable LG gram neuf, sur le site LG.ca, jusqu’à épuisement des stocks. On ne peut acheter qu’un seul  ordinateur portable LG gram par foyer (basé sur l’adresse d’expédition). Les écouteurs sans fil LG, la souris, l'ensemble Hustle Hub (avec souris) et le sac à dos seront expédiés séparément après la période de retour de 15 jours. L’offre peut être modifiée sans préavis et ne peut pas être combinée avec d’autres promotions (à l’exception du coupon de bienvenue de LG). Aucun bon de réduction différé ne peut être émis. En raison de l’augmentation de la demande et des retards d’approvisionnement à l’échelle mondiale, il est difficile de garantir les dates de livraison. Les ventes commerciales sont exclues. D’autres conditions s’appliquent.

Votre guichet unique – LG.ca

Découvrez la différence de magasiner directement sur LG.ca!

Coupon de bienvenue

Les nouveaux membres de LG peuvent utiliser le coupon de bienvenue pour leur prochain achat de plus de 500 $.

Installation gratuite

Bénéficiez de services de connexion gratuits pour les produits sélectionnés.

Ramassage gratuit

Nous nous chargeons de ramasser vos vieux électroménagers.

 

Financement à 0%*

Paiements abordables sans intérêts.

Livraison Gratuite

Faites vos achats sans tracas grâce à la livraison gratuite.**

Faites vos achats en toute confiance grâce à notre programme d’équivalence des prix.***

Besoin d'aide ?

Nous sommes là pour vous fournir tout l’aide dont vous avez besoin​.

