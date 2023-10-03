About Cookies on This Site

Téléviseur QNED 4K QNED85 de LG, avec AI ThinQ

Caractéristiques

Galerie

Spécifications

Avis

Assistance

Où acheter

Téléviseur QNED 4K QNED85 de LG, avec AI ThinQ

75QNED85UQA

Téléviseur QNED 4K QNED85 de LG, avec AI ThinQ

(4)
Une vue avant du téléviseur QNED de LG avec image insérée et logo de produit
Image du logo des PRIX DE L’INNOVATION CES.

CES 2022 Prix de l’innovation

LG QNED

Accessibilité

Voyez des couleurs pures encore plus riches

Le Quantum Dot se joint au NanoCell
Découvrez des couleurs inouïes grâce à la puissance combinée de Quantum Dot et de NanoCell.
EN SAVOIR PLUS
MiniLED

Mini-lumières, méga contraste

Des milliers de minuscules lumières remplissent l’écran, assurant des images lumineuses et nettes avec un détail incroyable.
*Les QNED99/95/90/85 disposent de MiniLED.
*Le nombre de blocs MiniLED est basé sur le modèle QNED99 de 86 po.
*La taille du MiniLED est calculée selon les normes de mesure internes de LG.

Gradation de précision et
Ultra contraste

La technologie de gradation intelligente du QNED de LG utilise des algorithmes d’apprentissage profond afin de recenser et d’envoyer des informations d’objets aux blocs individuels de gradation, créant ainsi des images plus nettes et naturelles, tout en minimisant l’effet de halo.

Il y a deux écrans de téléviseur – l’un à gauche et l’autre à droite. Il y a la même image d’un joli bouquet de fleurs coloré sur fond noir sur les deux téléviseurs. L’image à gauche est un peu pâle, tandis que celle à droite est très vive. Une image d’une puce de processeur est affichée en bas à gauche d’un téléviseur sur l’image de droite.

*Le QNED85 dispose de la Gradation de précision.
*Les QNED99/95/90/85 disposent de l’Ultra contraste.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.

Volume de couleur de 100%

La technologie de reproduction des couleurs certifiée du QNED de LG assure des couleurs riches qui restent vives et précises, même à des luminosités élevées.
EN SAVOIR PLUS

Un tableau de peinture numérique très colorée est divisé en deux parties – celle de gauche est moins vive et celle de droite est plus vive. Le texte en bas à gauche dit « Volume de couleur de 70% » et celui à droite dit « Volume de couleur de 100% ».

Deux graphiques de couleur RVB sont présentés sous forme de barres triangulaires. Celui de gauche montre un volume de couleur de 70% et celui de droite montre un volume de couleur de 100% entièrement distribué. Les mots « Lumineux » et « Sombre » sont écrits entre les deux graphiques. Un logo de certification Intertek est affiché juste en dessous.

Cohérence de couleurs de 100%

Grâce à la technologie de couleur avancée du téléviseur, les couleurs peuvent être affichées sans distorsion, même à partir d’angles plus larges.
EN SAVOIR PLUS

À gauche, la vue de face de l’écran QNED montre un mélange de ballons multicolores. Le texte « Face » est écrit au-dessus du téléviseur. La partie au milieu de l’écran est mise en relief dans une zone circulaire séparée. À droite, la vue de côté de l’écran QNED montre un mélange de ballons multicolores. Le texte « vue à plus ou moins 30 degrés » est écrit au-dessus du téléviseur. La partie au milieu de l’écran est mise en relief dans une zone circulaire séparée.

La vue se déplace d’un gros plan du dessus du téléviseur à un gros plan du devant du téléviseur. L’écran de téléviseur affiche une aurore verte. La vue se retire pour montrer un salon très large. Le salon est plutôt de couleur grise et on aperçoit une forêt à travers la fenêtre.
Écran ultra large

Nous ne mentions pas
quand nous disions qu’il était grand

Augmentez le niveau de votre visionnement grâce à des
Couleurs QNED vibrantes en 4K époustouflante sur un écran ultra grand.
Nous ne mentions pas
quand nous disions qu'il était grand
Un circuit bleu néon se déplace sur une image de glacier bleu. La caméra se retire et montre ce glacier bleu affiché sur l’écran du téléviseur. Le téléviseur est situé dans un grand salon avec un fond bleu.
Processeur AI α7 de 5e génération

Nous perfectionnons votre expérience de visionnement.

Le processeur AI α7 de 5e génération utilise des algorithmes d’apprentissage profond afin de proposer une expérience de visionnement améliorée.
Nous perfectionnons votre expérience de visionnement.

*Le QNED90/85/80 dispose du processeur 4K AI α7 de 5e génération.

Image AI Pro

L’image parfaite se concrétise plus que jamais grâce à l’Image AI Pro. L’Optimiseur de résolution 4K AI améliorée et la Cartographie des tons AI rehaussent le contraste et la résolution afin de fournir des détails optimisés, tandis que l’Amélioration des effets d’avant/arrière-plan et la technologie Dynamic Vivid augmentent la profondeur de champ et l’expression des couleurs pour des images remarquablement réalistes.
Un gros plan d’un visage de femme est affiché à gauche et à droite. L’image de gauche du visage de la femme paraît plus sombre et moins claire que celle à droite, qui semble plus claire et lumineuse.

*L’Image AI Pro ne fonctionnera pas avec des contenus protégés par les droits d’auteur sur les services OTT.
*Les QNED99/95 disposent de l’Optimiseur de résolution 8K AI.
*Les QNED90/85/80 disposent de l’Optimiseur de résolution 4K AI.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.
*La technologie traditionnelle désigne les téléviseurs UHD de LG sans la technologie NanoCell.

Alt text

Audio AI Pro

Grâce à l’apprentissage profond des points de données audio, le processeur reconnaît les voix, les effets audio et les fréquences de son afin de lui permettre d’optimiser l’audio selon le type de contenu que vous regardez, pour un son plus immersif et spatial.
Un écran de téléviseur affiche une grande roue très lumineuse dans la nuit, avec un effet visuel de son à gauche et à droite d’un téléviseur.

Reproduction tonale dynamique pro

La cartographie à sons multiples analyse intelligemment chaque zone du cadre afin d’améliorer le contraste et d’augmenter le niveau de détail que vous voyez en temps réel.

Il y a une image de l’intérieur d’une grotte bleu sombre et l’image d’une puce de processeur dans le coin inférieur droit. La même image de la grotte bleu sombre se trouve directement en dessous, mais avec des couleurs plus pâles.

*Les QNED99/95 disposent de la Reproduction tonale dynamique pro.
*Les QNED90/85/80 disposent de la Reproduction tonale dynamique.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.
Une liste défilante de graphiques IU de l’écran d’accueil QNED de LG est affichée. La séquence bascule vers un téléviseur placé dans une pièce de couleur jaune.
AI ThinQ & WebOS

L’intelligence n’a
jamais été aussi simple

Découvrez combien un téléviseur peut être pratique grâce à des alertes personnalisées, des recommandations, des assistants intelligents et bien plus encore.

*La disponibilité du service peut varier selon la région ou le pays.
*Des abonnements séparés sont requis pour les services OTT (par contournement).

Assistant intelligent et Connectivité

Prise en charge de Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, Apple AirPlay, HomeKit et bien plus encore pour contrôler votre téléviseur et vos appareils connectés encore plus rapidement et plus facilement que jamais.

Quatre logos sont déplacés l’un après l’autre – Hey Google, Alexa intégrée, Fonctionne avec Apple AirPlay, Fonctionne avec Apple HomeKit.

Alerte sportive

Ne ratez pas les dernières actualités de vos équipes et ligues préférées, même lorsque vous regardez d’autres contenus, grâce à des mises à jour en temps réel et à des rappels pour toutes les grandes parties.

Une AI graphique d’Alerte sportive affiche deux logos d’équipes sportives (Jungle King et Dragon) et les deux boutons à droite affichent « Visionner » et « Aucune alerte ». Le slogan annonce « Ceci est le score pour la chaîne sportive actuelle. »

Partage de pièce à pièce

Commencez un film dans le salon et terminez-le dans la chambre à coucher grâce au Partage de pièce à pièce. Du contenu qui peut être déplacé librement à travers les téléviseurs connectés de la maison pour une expérience sans interruption.
Un téléviseur suspendu dans le salon montre un ciel avec un oiseau en plein vol. Le téléviseur s’éteint et la séquence bascule vers un téléviseur accroché au mur d’une chambre à coucher. Le téléviseur s’allume et affiche la même scène de ciel avec un oiseau qui vole.
Une femme contemple un ciel violet. Ses cheveux tremblent légèrement.
Cinéma véritable

Une performance qui vole
la vedette

Profitez d’une expérience cinématique à couper le souffle depuis le confort de votre propre maison grâce au QNED de LG.
Une performance qui vole
la vedette

Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos et HDR 10 Pro

Les dernières solutions de Dolby vous assurent des images et des sons améliorés pour encore plus de sortes de contenus, tandis que le HDR10 Pro améliore automatiquement le contraste pour plus de clarté, même avec les contenus HDR ordinaires.
*Les QNED99/95/90/85 sont équipés de Dolby Vision IQ et Dolby Atmos.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.
*La technologie traditionnelle désigne les téléviseurs UHD de LG sans la technologie NanoCell.

MODE RÉALISATEUR

Visionnez les films exactement comme l’aurait voulu le réalisateur grâce au MODE RÉALISATEURMC. Ce mode vous permet de conserver les couleurs, les paramètres et les fréquences de trame d’origine afin de vous faire profiter de la vision originale du réalisateur.
EN SAVOIR PLUS

Un réalisateur de film est en train de modifier quelque chose en visionnant un grand téléviseur. L’écran du téléviseur affiche une grue à tour devant un ciel violet. Le logo du Mode RÉALISATEUR est affiché en bas à droite.

*La prise en charge du Mode RÉALISATEUR peut varier selon le pays.

Alt text

Une image d’un robot éclairé d’une lumière rouge. Il cligne lentement des yeux.
Jeu vidéo avancé

Tellement plus de
puissance de jeu

Augmentez les capacités de votre configuration de jeu grâce à un téléviseur de niveau supérieur conçu pour les jeux de nouvelle génération.
Tellement plus de
puissance de jeu

Optimiseur de jeu vidéo et Tableau de bord

L’Optimiseur de jeu vidéo conserve tous vos paramètres de jeu dans un seul menu facile d’utilisation, tandis que le nouveau Tableau de bord de jeu vous donne accès à tous vos paramètres actuels.

Une image du Tableau de bord de jeu – sa palette affiche les icônes État du jeu, Mode sombre, App on App, Optimiseur de jeu, Tous les paramètres et Guide d’utilisateur.

HGiG

LG est associée aux plus grands noms de l’industrie des jeux vidéo pour vous offrir les jeux HDR les plus récents avec un maximum de réalisme et d’immersion.

Une image montre une femme qui tient une arme à feu et qui porte un masque recouvrant complètement son visage. La moitié gauche de l’image est pâle avec moins de couleur et la partie droite de l’image est relativement plus colorée.

4K 120 Hz, ALLM, eARC et VRR

Augmentez le niveau de votre jeu vidéo grâce à la prise en charge des technologies Dolby VisionMC HDR à 4K 120 Hz et de la TRV, l’ALLM et l’eARC aux dernières spécifications HDMI 2.1, pour réduire le flou des mouvements et les images fantômes, ainsi que pour assurer des graphiques fluides, synchronisés et à haute résolution.

Il y a un avion de chasse rouge et une image divisée en deux – la partie gauche de l’image paraît moins colorée et légèrement plus sombre, tandis que la partie droite est plus lumineuse et plus colorée. Le coin supérieur gauche de l’image affiche le mot « Conventionnel », et le coin supérieur droit affiche le logo LG QNED.

Trois téléviseurs sont montrés. L’écran du milieu affiche deux logos placés en diagonale – le logo de NVIDIA GeFORCE NOW et le logo de STADIA. Le téléviseur de gauche affiche Splitgate et celui de droite montre Cyberpunk 2077.

Jeu à la demande

Le QNED de LG vous propose des milliers de nouveaux jeux, en plus de l’intégration de Google Stadia et de GEFORCE Now.

*Les partenariats pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.
*Le Tableau de bord et l’Optimiseur pour les jeux à la demande seront disponibles dès le deuxième semestre de 2022.

Plusieurs images de jeux disponibles sur Stadia sont affichées sur fond noir avec des particules d’étincelles rouges.
3 MOIS SANS FRAIS

Jouez à plus de 50 jeux
instantanément grâce à
Stadia Pro sur votre téléviseur LG

*Cette promotion est valable pour les téléviseurs LG prenant en charge l'application Stadia.
*Consultez support.google.com/stadia/answer/9789528 pour connaître les conditions générales.
*Cette promotion est uniquement disponible pour les téléviseurs LG de 2020 à 2022 prenant en charge WebOS 5.0 et ses versions ultérieures.

AMD FreeSync Premium

Profitez de jeux à grande rapidité avec une réduction des déchirements, des saccades et de la latence d’entrée grâce à la prise en charge d’AMD FreeSync Premium sur le téléviseur QNED de LG.

Il y a deux téléviseurs – celui à gauche affiche une séquence d’un jeu de course avec une voiture de course. Celui à droite montre la même séquence de jeu, mais de façon plus claire et lumineuse. Le coin supérieur droit affiche le logo AMD FreeSync premium.

*Les QNED99/90/85/80 disposent de AMD FreeSyncMC Premium.
*Les images sont simulées pour améliorer la compréhension des caractéristiques.
Les logos des plateformes de diffusion en continu et des images assorties se trouvent directement à côté de chaque logo. Logo Netflix et La Maison de papier et Le Sorceleur. Logo Disney et Boba Fett. Logo Stadia et Journey to the Savage Planet and The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel III. Logo Prime Video avec Sans remords et La roue du temps. Logo Livenow et image publicitaire mamamoo et image publicitaire OneUs. Logo NVIDIA Geforce Now et images des jeux Cyberpunk 2077 et Splitgate. Logo 1 Million et deux images de filles qui dansent. Logo Apple TV plus et Fondation et Finch.
Services OTT

Accueillant toutes vos diffusions préférées.

Profitez facilement du contenu des plus grandes plateformes de diffusion en continu directement sur le QNED de LG.
Accueillant toutes vos diffusions préférées.

*Abonnement de diffusion Netflix requis.
*La disponibilité du contenu et des applications peut varier selon le pays ou la région. Abonnement séparé requis pour Disney+. (c) 2022 Disney et ses entités apparentées.
*Apple, le logo Apple, et Apple TV sont des marques déposées d’Apple Inc., enregistrées aux États-Unis et dans d’autres pays.
*Apple TV+ et/ou certains contenus peuvent ne pas être disponibles dans toutes les régions.
*Apple TV+ nécessite un abonnement.
*Amazon, Prime Video et tous les logos apparentés sont des marques déposées de Amazon.com, Inc. ou de ses filiales. Une adhésion Amazon Prime et/ou des frais Prime Video s’appliquent. Voir primevideo.com/terms pour plus de détails.
*Les services pris en charge peuvent varier selon le pays.

La boîte d’emballage du QNED est placée contre un fond rose et vert, avec de l’herbe et des papillons qui ressortent de la boîte.



Emballage écologique

Juste une seule chose
à aimer chez le QNED

L’emballage du QNED de LG a été reconçu pour n’utiliser qu’une seule couleur d’encre, ainsi qu’une boîte recyclable.

*Le contenu de la boîte peut varier selon le modèle ou le pays.

Augmentez le niveau de votre expérience grâce à la Barre de son LG

Son IA

Conception

Télécommande

Écoutez tout en qualité exceptionnelle

Combinez votre téléviseur LG avec une Barre de son LG assortie. Grâce au Partage de mode de son du téléviseur, vous pouvez profiter d’un son immersif optimisé pour tous les genres.

La télé et le son en parfaite harmonie

Les Barres de son LG sont conçues spécialement pour s’allier à votre téléviseur LG avec leur apparence élégante et moderne, pour une paire téléviseur-audio aussi belle que le son est excellent.

Une télécommande pour tout contrôler

Dites adieu au désordre et aux télécommandes perdues grâce à la télécommande de téléviseur LG — elle contrôle à la fois votre téléviseur et votre Barre de son LG connectée.

*Le Partage du mode de son du téléviseur peut varier selon le modèle de téléviseur.
*La version du Processeur d’IA du téléviseur peut varier selon le modèle de téléviseur.
*Le Contrôle du mode de barre de son peut varier selon le modèle de barre de son.
*L’utilisation de la télécommande de téléviseur LG est limitée à certaines fonctionnalités.

La meilleure Barre de son pour compléter votre QNED de LG

Vue en biais de l’ensemble de Barre de son LG S90QY.

S90QY

Meridian, audio haute résolution, Dolby Atmos 5.1.3 ca & DTS:X
Imprimer

Caractéristique clé

Type d’affichage

QNED MiniDEL4K

Taux de rafraîchissement

120Hz (natif)

Grande gamme de couleurs

Couleur Nano Pro

Processeur d’image

Processeur IA α7 4K de cinquième génération

HDR (imagerie à grande gamme dynamique)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

Prise en charge de FreeSync (AMD)

Oui

DolbyAtmos

Oui

Toutes les spécifications

DIMENSIONS ET POIDS

Dimensions du téléviseur sans socle (LxHxP)

1 673 x 963 x 44,9

Dimension de l’emballage (LxHxP)

1 820 x 1 115 x 200

Poids de l’emballage (à l’étranger)

51,0

Dimensions du téléviseur avec socle (LxHxP)

1 673 x 1 027 x 359

Socle du téléviseur (LxP)

1 348 x 359

Poids du téléviseur sans socle

39,1

Poids du téléviseur avec socle

40,1

Support VESA (L x H)

400 x 400

IMAGE (TRAITEMENT)

Processeur d’image

Processeur IA α7 4K de cinquième génération

Contrôle intelligent de la luminosité

Oui

Sélection du genreIA

Oui (SDR/HDR/DolbyHDR)

Image IA

ImageIA Pro

Mise à l’échelle supérieure IA

Mise à l’échelle supérieure 4K IA

Technologie de gradation

Gradation précise

Reproduction tonale dynamique

Oui

MODE CINÉASTEMC

Oui

HDR (imagerie à grande gamme dynamique)

Dolby Vision IQ / HDR10 / HLG

HFR (fréquence d’images élevée)

4K 120ips (HDMI)

Motion

Motion Pro

Mode Image

9modes (Éclatant, Standard, Éco, Cinéma, Sports, Jeu, Cinéaste, [ISF] Expert [pièce lumineuse], [ISF] Expert [pièce sombre])

ACCESSIBILITÉ

Contraste élevé

Oui

Échelle de gris

Oui

Inversion des couleurs

Oui

CODE BARRES

Code barres

195174029701

JEUX

Prise en charge de FreeSync (AMD)

Oui

MAFL (mode automatique à faible latence)

Oui

Optimiseur de jeu

Oui (tableau de bord de jeu)

Mode HGIG

Oui

TRV (taux de rafraîchissement variable)

Oui

IMAGE (AFFICHAGE)

Type de rétroéclairage

MiniDEL

Résolution d’écran

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Type d’affichage

QNED MiniDEL4K

Taux de rafraîchissement

120Hz (natif)

Grande gamme de couleurs

Couleur Nano Pro

TÉLÉVISEUR INTELLIGENT

Compatible avec Apple Homekit

Oui

Galerie d’art

Oui

Paramètres familiaux

Oui

Système d’exploitation

webOS22

Alertes sportives

Oui

ThinQ

Oui

Prise en charge des camérasUSB

Oui

Tableau de bord d’accueil

Oui

Compatible avec AppleAirplay2

Oui

AUDIO

Certification WiSA

Oui (jusqu’à 2.1canaux)

SonIA

SonIA Pro (passage en 5.1.2 virtuel)

Prise en charge de l’ambiophonie Bluetooth

Oui (lecture à deux voies)

Voix claires pro

Oui

DolbyAtmos

Oui

Synchronisation sonore de LG

Oui

Sortie audio simultanée

Oui

Partage du mode sonore

Oui

CONNECTIVITÉ

Prise en charge Bluetooth

Oui (v5.0)

Entrée Ethernet

1ch.

Canal de retour audio HDMI

eARC (HDMI3)

Simplink (HDMI CEC)

Oui

SPDIF (sortie audio numérique optique)

1ch.

Une vue avant du téléviseur QNED de LG avec image insérée et logo de produit

75QNED85UQA

Téléviseur QNED 4K QNED85 de LG, avec AI ThinQ