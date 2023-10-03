About Cookies on This Site

Téléc. Magic pour certaines TV Smart IA ThinQ 2018

AN-MR18BA

AN-MR18BA

Téléc. Magic pour certaines TV Smart IA ThinQ 2018

LG AI ThinQ® Smart TV Magic Remote<br>1

Télécommande Magic pour télé Smart IA ThinQ de LG

La télécommande Magic vous permet de pointer, de cliquer, de faire défiler et d'employer des commandes vocales pour mettre à profit les nombreuses fonctionnalités du téléviseur Smart IA ThinQMD de LG.

OLED W8, E8, C8, B8
Super UHD SK9500, SK9000, SK8070, SK8000
UHD 4K UK7700, 6570, 6500, 6300
Capacités d’entrée

Pointer, glisser et déposer, molette, reconnaissance vocale, télécommande universelle, clavier numérique, zoom Magic

Dimensions nettes (LxHxP)

4,83cm x 18,54cm x 4,06cm (1,9 po x 7,3 po x 1,6 po)

Poids net

101,7g

GARANTIE/CUP

Garantie limitée

1 an sur les pièces et la main-d’œuvre

CUP

719192617599

