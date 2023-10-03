We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
NVIDIA GeForce NOW sera bientôt disponible sur de nombreux modèles de téléviseurs.
* Les modèles de téléviseurs suivants ne disposent pas actuellement du service NVIDIA GeForce NOW. Le développement est en cours et ce service sera bientôt disponible.
UQ90
75UQ9000PUD, 75UQ9000PUA, 70UQ9000PUD, 70UQ9000PUA, 65UQ9000PUD, 65UQ9000PUA, 55UQ9000PUD, 55UQ9000PUA, 50UQ9000PUD, 50UQ9000PUA, 43UQ9000PUD, 43UQ9000PUA
UQ80
75UQ8000PUA, 75UQ8000AUB, 70UQ8000PUA, 70UQ8000AUB, 65UQ8000PUA, 65UQ8000AUB, 55UQ8000PUA, 55UQ8000AUB, 50UQ8000PUA, 50UQ8000AUB, 43UQ8000PUA, 43UQ8000AUB
UQ75
75UQ7590PUB, 75UQ7570PUA, 70UQ7590PUB, 70UQ7570PUA, 65UQ7590PUB, 65UQ7570PUA, 55UQ7590PUB, 55UQ7570PUA, 50UQ7590PUB, 50UQ7570PUA, 43UQ7590PUB
UQ70
75UQ7070ZUD, 70UQ7070ZUD, 65UQ7070ZUE, 55UQ7070ZUE, 50UQ7070ZUE, 43UQ7070ZUD
LQ63
32LQ630BPUA, 32LQ630BAUA