5.1 Heimkinosystem mit Blu-ray-Player und Wiedergabe von externen Festplatten
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEIN
-
Produkttyp
Blu-ray Heimkino
BILD
-
FullHD 1080p Upscaling
Ja
LEISTUNG
-
Channels
5.1
-
Power Output - Total
330W
-
Power Output - Front
42W x2
-
Power Output - Center
42W
-
Power Output - Surround
42W x2
-
Power Output - Subwoofer
120W (passiv)
SURROUNDPROGRAMME
-
Dolby Digital
Ja
-
Dolby Digital+
Ja
-
Dolby Tru HD
Ja
-
DTS
Ja
-
DTS High Resolution
Ja
-
DTS Master Audio Essential
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
WMA
Ja
-
AAC
Ja
-
FLAC
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE
-
USB 2.0
Ja
-
Audio In - Portable In
Ja
-
Video Out - Composite
Ja
-
Audio Input
1
-
HDMI - Out
1
-
HDMI - Input
Nein
-
Radio Antenne - FM
Ja
KOMPATIBILITÄT
-
SIMPLINK
Ja
-
DLNA
Nein
-
External HDD Playback
Ja
-
Quick Booting / Quick Loading
Ja / Ja
ABSPIELFORMATE DISC
-
BD-ROM
Ja
-
BD-R
Ja
-
BD-RE
Ja
-
BD Live
Ja
-
DVD(NTSC)
Ja
-
DVD(PAL)
Ja
-
DVD-R
Ja
-
DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)
Ja
-
DVD+R
Ja
-
DVD+RW(Video mode)
Ja
-
MP3
Ja
-
DTS-CD
Ja
-
CD-R/CD-RW
Ja
-
DVD+R Double Layer
Ja
-
DivX / DivXHD
Ja / Ja
-
AVC HD
Ja
RADIO
-
Band
FM
-
Preset Memory
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(L X H X T)MM
-
Main
360 x 60 x 316
-
FrontSpeaker
92,5 x 115 x 79
-
CenterSpeaker
92,5 x 115 x 79
-
Surroundlautsprecher
92,5 x 115 x 79
-
Subwoofer
156 x 325 x 320
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
