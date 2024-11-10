Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
5.1 Heimkinosystem mit Blu-ray-Player und Wiedergabe von externen Festplatten

BH4120S

5.1 Heimkinosystem mit Blu-ray-Player und Wiedergabe von externen Festplatten

BH4120S

5.1 Heimkinosystem mit Blu-ray-Player und Wiedergabe von externen Festplatten

ALLGEMEIN

  • Produkttyp

    Blu-ray Heimkino

BILD

  • FullHD 1080p Upscaling

    Ja

LEISTUNG

  • Channels

    5.1

  • Power Output - Total

    330W

  • Power Output - Front

    42W x2

  • Power Output - Center

    42W

  • Power Output - Surround

    42W x2

  • Power Output - Subwoofer

    120W (passiv)

SURROUNDPROGRAMME

  • Dolby Digital

    Ja

  • Dolby Digital+

    Ja

  • Dolby Tru HD

    Ja

  • DTS

    Ja

  • DTS High Resolution

    Ja

  • DTS Master Audio Essential

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja

  • WMA

    Ja

  • AAC

    Ja

  • FLAC

    Ja

ANSCHLÜSSE

  • USB 2.0

    Ja

  • Audio In - Portable In

    Ja

  • Video Out - Composite

    Ja

  • Audio Input

    1

  • HDMI - Out

    1

  • HDMI - Input

    Nein

  • Radio Antenne - FM

    Ja

KOMPATIBILITÄT

  • SIMPLINK

    Ja

  • DLNA

    Nein

  • External HDD Playback

    Ja

  • Quick Booting / Quick Loading

    Ja / Ja

ABSPIELFORMATE DISC

  • BD-ROM

    Ja

  • BD-R

    Ja

  • BD-RE

    Ja

  • BD Live

    Ja

  • DVD(NTSC)

    Ja

  • DVD(PAL)

    Ja

  • DVD-R

    Ja

  • DVD-RW(Video/VR Model)

    Ja

  • DVD+R

    Ja

  • DVD+RW(Video mode)

    Ja

  • MP3

    Ja

  • DTS-CD

    Ja

  • CD-R/CD-RW

    Ja

  • DVD+R Double Layer

    Ja

  • DivX / DivXHD

    Ja / Ja

  • AVC HD

    Ja

RADIO

  • Band

    FM

  • Preset Memory

    50

  • RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN(L X H X T)MM

  • Main

    360 x 60 x 316

  • FrontSpeaker

    92,5 x 115 x 79

  • CenterSpeaker

    92,5 x 115 x 79

  • Surroundlautsprecher

    92,5 x 115 x 79

  • Subwoofer

    156 x 325 x 320

