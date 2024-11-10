We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
5.1 3D Blu-ray Heimkino mit 4K Upscaler, schwarzen Aramidfaser-Lautsprechern, Smart TV, Miracast™ und Private Sound Mode Funktion
Alle Spezifikationen
LEISTUNG
-
Kanäle
5.1 Ch
-
Gesamtleistung
1200W
-
Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
196 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden
-
Centerlautsprecher
196W
-
Kabellose Surroundlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
196 Watt x2 / Nicht vorhanden
-
Subwoofer
220W
LAUTSPRECHERTYPE
-
Hauptlautsprechertype
Regallautsprecher
-
Surroundlautsprechertype
Regallautsprecher
-
Aramid Fiber Lautsprecher
Ja
LADEZEITEN BLU-RAY LAUFWERK
-
Laufwerk kann geöffnet werden nach
2 Sekunden
-
Start aus der Stand-by Funktion
3 Sekunden
-
Startzeit
5 Sekunden
-
Ladezeiten
10 Sekunden
DIVERSE BLU-RAY FUNKTIONEN
-
Interaktive Blu-ray
Ja
-
BD ROM Profil
5.0
VIDEOFUNKTIONEN
-
HDMI Ausgang mit Audiorückkanal
Ja
-
2D auf 3D Umwandlung
Ja
-
3D kompatibel
Ja
-
1080p Upscaler für DVD Wiedergabe
Ja
-
4K Upscaler für Blu-ray Wiedergabe
Ja
VIDEOFORMATE
-
MPEG2 / MPEG4 AVC (H.264) / SMPTE VC1 (VC-9)
Ja / Ja / Ja
-
DivX / DivX HD / MKV / AVCHD
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
-
M4V / RMVB / WMV / FLV / 3GP
Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja / Ja
MULTIMEDIAVERBINDUNGEN
-
Wired (Ethernet)
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Built-in
Ja
-
Wi-Fi direct
Ja
-
Wi-Di (Wireless Display)
Ja
-
NFC
Nein
-
DLNA (Smart Share)
DMP / DMR
-
Bluetooth
Ja
RADIO
-
Tuner
FM/AM
-
Sendespeicher
50
-
RDS (PS, PTY, CT, RT)
Ja
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Audio In (Cinch)
1
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1
-
HDMI Ausgang
1
-
HDMI Eingang
2
-
Radio Antennenanschluss
1
-
LAN Anschluss
1
ABMESSUNGEN(L X H X T)MM
-
Main
444 x 65 x 298
-
FrontSpeaker
88 x 181 x 81
-
CenterSpeaker
360 x 81 x 70
-
Surroundlautsprecher
88 x 121 x 81
-
Subwoofer
251 x 336 x 310
