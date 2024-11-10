We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XBOOM 360 DRP4
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE PRODUKTINFORMATIONEN
-
Modellcode
RP4.DEUSLLK
KERNMERKMALE & LEISTUNGSDATEN
-
Unterstützte Dateiformate
MP3, WMA (nur Disk), Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codecs
-
Equalizer-Modi
User EQ, Cluster EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football
-
Spezial-Equalizer
Nein
DETAILS ZU LAUTSPRECHERN/TREIBERN/MIKROFONEN
-
Lautsprecher: Hochtöner (Tweeter)
2x 1 Zoll (~2,5cm) mit 8 Ohm Impedanz
-
Lautsprecher: Tieftöner (Woofer)
1x 8 Zoll (~20cm) mit 4 Ohm Impedanz
BEDIENUNG
-
App zur Fernbedienung
Ja (für Android und iOS)
-
Stummschaltung
Ja
-
Anzeige von MP3/WMA-ID3-Marker-Informationen
Ja
KONNEKTIVITÄT
-
Unterstützt Bluetooth Power on (Standby)
Ja
-
Unterstützt Bluetooth Auto Function Change
Ja
-
Unterstützt Wireless Party Link (verbindet mehrere Geräte kabellos)
Ja, im Twin/Dual Mode (ein weiterers LG-Soundsystem)
DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN
-
Beleuchtungsoptionen
Multi-Color-Lautsprecherbeleuchtung (RGB), Party Strobe (App)
-
DJ-Funktionen
DJ Effects (nur App), DJ Loop (nur App), DJ PAD, DJ Scratcher (nur App), Multi Juke Box, Sampler Creator (nur App), Auto DJ
-
Firmware-Update möglich
Ja
-
Handgriffe zum leichten Transport
Ja
-
Sleep-Timer
Ja
SCHNITTSTELLEN
-
Kabellose Verbindungen (Wireless)
Ja (Bluetooth v4.2)
-
Eingänge
2x USB, 1x AUX In
ENERGIEAUFNAHME UND STROMVERSORGUNG
-
Stromversorgung
Netzstrom mit 200-240 Volt mit 50/60 Hz
-
Energieaufnahme (Standby)
Maximal 0,5 Watt
ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE
-
Abmessungen des Onebody-Soundsystems (BxHxT)
24,8 x 51,4 x 24,8 cm
-
Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)
32,5 x 61,3 x 32,5 cm
-
Gewicht des Onebody-Soundsystems
5,8 kg
-
Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung
10,2 kg
ZUBEHÖR
-
Lieferumfang (zusätzlich zum Omebody-Soundsystem selbst)
Schnellstartanleitung, Stromkabel
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
