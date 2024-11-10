XBOOM 360 DRP4

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Abgewinkelte Vorderansicht mit eingeschalteter gelber Beleuchtung
Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE PRODUKTINFORMATIONEN

  • Modellcode

    RP4.DEUSLLK

KERNMERKMALE & LEISTUNGSDATEN

  • Unterstützte Dateiformate

    MP3, WMA (nur Disk), Bluetooth AAC/SBC Codecs

  • Equalizer-Modi

    User EQ, Cluster EQ, Standard, Pop, Classic, Rock, Jazz, Bass Blast, Football

  • Spezial-Equalizer

    Nein

DETAILS ZU LAUTSPRECHERN/TREIBERN/MIKROFONEN

  • Lautsprecher: Hochtöner (Tweeter)

    2x 1 Zoll (~2,5cm) mit 8 Ohm Impedanz

  • Lautsprecher: Tieftöner (Woofer)

    1x 8 Zoll (~20cm) mit 4 Ohm Impedanz

BEDIENUNG

  • App zur Fernbedienung

    Ja (für Android und iOS)

  • Stummschaltung

    Ja

  • Anzeige von MP3/WMA-ID3-Marker-Informationen

    Ja

KONNEKTIVITÄT

  • Unterstützt Bluetooth Power on (Standby)

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Bluetooth Auto Function Change

    Ja

  • Unterstützt Wireless Party Link (verbindet mehrere Geräte kabellos)

    Ja, im Twin/Dual Mode (ein weiterers LG-Soundsystem)

DIVERSE FUNKTIONEN

  • Beleuchtungsoptionen

    Multi-Color-Lautsprecherbeleuchtung (RGB), Party Strobe (App)

  • DJ-Funktionen

    DJ Effects (nur App), DJ Loop (nur App), DJ PAD, DJ Scratcher (nur App), Multi Juke Box, Sampler Creator (nur App), Auto DJ

  • Firmware-Update möglich

    Ja

  • Handgriffe zum leichten Transport

    Ja

  • Sleep-Timer

    Ja

SCHNITTSTELLEN

  • Kabellose Verbindungen (Wireless)

    Ja (Bluetooth v4.2)

  • Eingänge

    2x USB, 1x AUX In

ENERGIEAUFNAHME UND STROMVERSORGUNG

  • Stromversorgung

    Netzstrom mit 200-240 Volt mit 50/60 Hz

  • Energieaufnahme (Standby)

    Maximal 0,5 Watt

ABMESSUNGEN UND GEWICHTE

  • Abmessungen des Onebody-Soundsystems (BxHxT)

    24,8 x 51,4 x 24,8 cm

  • Abmessungen der Verpackung (BxHxT)

    32,5 x 61,3 x 32,5 cm

  • Gewicht des Onebody-Soundsystems

    5,8 kg

  • Gesamtgewicht inkl. Verpackung

    10,2 kg

ZUBEHÖR

  • Lieferumfang (zusätzlich zum Omebody-Soundsystem selbst)

    Schnellstartanleitung, Stromkabel

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

