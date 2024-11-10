We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SoundPlate™ All-In-One SoundPlate™ mit 4.1 Soundsystem, kabellosem Subwoofer und 3D Blu-ray Player
SoundPlate™ All-In-One SoundPlate™ mit 4.1 Soundsystem, kabellosem Subwoofer und 3D Blu-ray Player
Alle Spezifikationen
LEISTUNG
-
Kanäle
4.1 Ch
-
Gesamtleistung
320W
-
Hauptlautsprecher / Effektlautsprecher
40 Watt x2 / nicht vorhanden
-
Surroundlautsprecher
40 Watt x2
-
Subwoofer
160W
LAUTSPRECHER IN DER SOUNDBAR/SPEAKERBAR
-
Anzahl der Lautsprecher
4.1
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar wandmontagefähig
Nein
KLANGEINSTELLUNGEN
-
LGTV Auto Sound Mode (Bluetooth/Optical)
Nein / Nein
-
Bass & Sound Enhancement
Nein
-
By Pass
Nein
-
3D Surround Processor
Nein
-
Bass Blast (BASS)
Nein
-
Clear Voice
Nein
-
Game EQ
Nein
-
MP3 Up-Scaling (Music Retouch)
Nein
-
Night Mode
Nein
-
Loudness
Nein
ANSCHLÜSSE HINTEN
-
Optischer Digitaleingang
1
-
HDMI Ausgang
1
-
HDMI Eingang
1
ABMESSUNGEN(L X H X T)MM
-
Soundbar/Speakerbar
700 x 320 x 39,5
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur