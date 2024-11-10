Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Abbildung von Produkten in einem Kaufhaus

Was spricht für CLOi GuideBot?

Bietet Informations-, Werbe- und Sicherheitsdienste durch AI und autonomes Fahren.

Informiert über Standort und Zielort

Versorgt Kunden auf Anfrage umgehend mit Informationen über den Standort und begleitet sie bequem zum gewünschten Ziel.

Dediziertes CMS für komfortables Content Management

Fügen Sie mit dem CMS ganz einfach neue Dienste oder Menüpunkte hinzu, um auf die Kundenbedürfnisse angepasste Dienste anzubieten.

*Die CMS-Bilder wurden simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern. Bei der tatsächlichen Verwendung kann es zu Abweichungen kommen.

Zeit- und ortsbasierte Werbung

Synchronisieren Sie den GuideBot mit einer vorhandenen Signage-Lösung, um zeitbasierte Werbeaktionen oder automatische Werbung für Geschäfte in der Nähe auf der Grundlage des Standorts des GuideBot anzuzeigen.

 

Überwachung von Sicherheitspatrouillen*

Legen Sie eine Aufzeichnungsroute und einen Zeitplan für die Sicherheitsüberwachung vor Ort fest, und verbessern Sie die Produktivität des Sicherheitspersonals durch Fernüberwachung.

*Wird aktualisiert
*Für gesetzlich zugelassene Überwachungsaktivitäten, wie etwa Verbrechensverhütung und -aufklärung, Gebäudeinspektion und Brandschutz