Wäschewaschen neu erfunden

Wäschewaschen neu erfunden

Erfahren Sie, wie die Wasch-Trockner-Kombinationen von LG die Art und Weise, wie Sie Ihre Wäsche waschen, anhand der neuesten innovativen Funktionen verändern kann.

Alles, was Ihr Herz begehrt, auf kleinstem Raum*

Erfinden Sie die Art und Weise, wie Sie Ihre Wäsche waschen, neu – und dabei bleibt Platz für ein Waschbecken, einen Tisch oder eine organisierte Aufbewahrung.

*Bodenfläche.

Eingebaute künstliche
Intelligenz beendet das
Rätselraten

Vergessen Sie das Sortieren oder Auswählen von Waschzyklen – die eingebauten Sensoren verwenden AI-Technologie, um die Stoffbeschaffenheit und die Grösse der Waschladung zu erkennen und dann Waschbewegungen, Trockentemperaturen und mehr für eine fortschrittliche Stoffpflege anzupassen.

*Wenn der normale Waschgang auf dem Bedienfeld ausgewählt wurde.

Die innovative HeatPump™ von LG

Sparen Sie die Hälfte Ihrer Stromkosten mit jeder Trocknerladung*.

Im Gegensatz zu anderen ventilationslosen Wäschetrocknern entzieht dieses Gerät die Feuchtigkeit und bereitet sie für eine energieeffizientere Trocknung auf.

*Im Vergleich zu einem vergleichbaren Trockner mit Kondensatorheiztechnik, basierend auf Intertek-Tests unter Verwendung des normalen Zyklus bei einer Beladung von 3,8 kg; verglichen wurde der Wärmepumpentrockner DLHC1455W mit dem Kondensatorheizungstrockner DLEC888W (Januar 2021).

*Bitte beachten Sie, dass dieses Produkt für Nordamerika bestimmt ist und sich die Spezifikationen ausschließlich auf Nordamerika beziehen.