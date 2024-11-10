Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
ATEMLUFT
KLEIDUNG
LEBENSMITTEL

Gesünder speisen

Mithilfe frischer Zutaten und hygienischer Küchengeräten wird das tägliche Essen so gesund wie möglich.

Vorderansicht eines Kühlschranks mit zwei weit geöffneten Türen zeigt eine Vielzahl von gekühlten Lebensmitteln und Getränken

Kühlschrank

Frische Zutaten für jede Mahlzeit

LINEAR Cooling™ reduziert Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlschrank und hält Ihre Lebensmittel länger frisch.

Frische Zutaten für jede Mahlzeit MEHR ERFAHREN
Vollansicht des Luftreinigers, aus dem saubere Luft in ein Wohnzimmer strömt

Mikrowellenofen

Gesundes Kochen für jedes Rezept

Die Smart-Inverter-Technologie sorgt für gesündere und schmackhaftere Gerichte bei gleichmäßiger Erwärmung, während die antibakterielle EasyClean™*-Beschichtung Ihre Mikrowelle sauber hält.

Gesundes Kochen für jedes Rezept MEHR ERFAHREN

*Durch NSF® zertifiziert: Der Desinfektionszyklus entfernt 99,9 % der im Haushalt üblicherweise vorkommenden Bakterien.
*Durch das Korea Testing & Research Institute zertifiziert: 99,9 % der Bakterien E. coli, L. monocytogenes und S. typhimurium werden beseitigt.