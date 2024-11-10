Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Die frischere Art, sich zu kleiden

Hüllen Sie sich in hygienische Stoffe und frischere Outfits und schlafen Sie auf weicheren Laken.

Vorderansicht einer Waschmaschine mit offener Tür

Waschmaschine

Die Fasern werden bei jeder Wäsche desinfiziert

Steam™ reduziert Allergene beim Waschen um 99,9 % und Stoffe werden dadurch sauberer, weicher und sind angenehmer zu tragen.

Die Fasern werden bei jeder Wäsche desinfiziert MEHR ERFAHREN

*Durch BAF zertifiziert: Der Allergy-Care-Waschzyklus beseitigt 99,9 % der Hausstaubmilben- und Katzenhaarallergene sowie der lebenden Hausstaubmilben.

Vollansicht einer Klimaanlage, die kühle und frische Luft verströmt

Wäschetrockner

Reines, weiches Schlafempfinden

Allergy Care und der doppelte Fusselfilter reduzieren die lebenden Hausstaubmilben und den Staub auf Ihrer Bettwäsche um 99,9 %, damit Sie gut schlafen können.

Reines, weiches Schlafempfinden MEHR ERFAHREN

*Durch BAF zertifiziert: Der Allergy-Care-Waschzyklus beseitigt 99,9 % der lebenden Hausstaubmilben

Vollansicht des LG Styler, der Kleidung mit Dampf behandelt

Styler

Jeden Tag frische Kleidung

TrueSteam™ reduziert die Bakterien auf Ihrer Kleidung um 99,9 %, sodass Ihr Outfit stets sauber und frisch ist.

Jeden Tag frische Kleidung MEHR ERFAHREN

*Durch VDE zertifiziert: 3-Kleiderbügel-Modell, 99,9%ige Beseitigung der Bakterien Staphylococcus aureus und Escherichia