Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
STANDARD INVERTER, 6,6kW, Energieeffizienz A++/A+ (A+++ bis D Skala)
EU Label Energy S24EQ.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Eigenschaften

Gallerie

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Verkaufsstellen

Support

STANDARD INVERTER, 6,6kW, Energieeffizienz A++/A+ (A+++ bis D Skala)

EU Label Energy S24EQ.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt
S24EQ

STANDARD INVERTER, 6,6kW, Energieeffizienz A++/A+ (A+++ bis D Skala)

(0)
Dual Inverter Kompressor™ mit 10 Jahren Garantie

Dual Inverter Kompressor™ mit 10 Jahren Garantie

Der Dual Inverter Kompressor™ von LG sorgt dafür, dass Ihr Klimagerät schneller kühlt, länger hält und ruhiger arbeitet.
Mit 10 Jahren Garantie auf den Kompressor können Sie die Vorzüge von LG Klimageräten für eine längere Zeit geniessen.

Energieersparnis

Energieersparnis

Der Inverter Kompressor passt konstant die Geschwindigkeit an, um die gewünschte Temperatur zu halten. Darüber hinaus spart der LG Smart Inverter mit verschiedenen Energiesparfunktionen weitaus mehr Energie als andere konventionelle Kompressoren.

Schnelles Kühlen

Schnelles Kühlen

LG Klimaanlagen kühlen die Luft schneller mithilfe von Smart Invertern. Sie sind in der Lage die Luft breiter zu verteilen und so die Räumlichkeiten noch schneller zu kühlen.

Schlichtes Design mit verstecktem Display1

Schlichtes Design mit verstecktem Display

Das schlichte und moderne Design von LG Klimaanlagen ermöglicht eine einfache Installation und bequeme Reinigung mit dem EZ Austauschfilter. Das grosse, versteckte Display ist perfekt, um die Energieanzeige abzulesen.

*ll prodotto reale potrebbe differire dall'immagine mostrata qui sopra.

Kontrollieren Sie Ihren Energieverbrauch1

Kontrollieren Sie Ihren Energieverbrauch

Mit der Funktionstaste LG Aktive Energieregelung können Sie den Energieverbrauch mit drei Optionen einstellen (80 %, 60 %, 40 %). Mit nur einem Tastendruck können Sie die Kühlleistung steuern und den Stromverbrauch reduzieren.
Sofortige Einrichtung,Comfort Air1

Sofortige Einrichtung,Comfort Air

Mit dieser Option werden die Lamellen der Klimaanlage so voreingestellt, dass die ausströmende Luft von den im Raum befindlichen Personen weggeführt wird.

Schnelle und einfache Installation1

Schnelle und einfache Installation

LG Klimaanlagen sind für eine einfache und effiziente Installation ausgerichtet – unabhängig von äusseren Umständen und der Anzahl am Installationsprozess beteiligten Personen. Durch Reduzierung der benötigten Arbeiter und Zeitersparnis bei der Installation ist es möglich, mehr Klimaanlagen in mehr Häusern zu installieren.

Vertikale 6 Schritte Lamellensteuerung

Benutzer können die Lamellenrichtung aus 6 voreingestellten Positionen auswählen, um die exakt benötigte Ausblassrichtung zu erhalten.

Dualer Schutzfilter

Der duale Schutzfilter fängt Staub größer als 10㎛ und Bakterien.

Komfort Schlaf

Der Komfort Schlaf Modus ermöglicht eine äußerst komfortable Schlafumgebung, in welcher automatisch drei verschiedene Funktionen ausgeführt werden. Nur mit einem Klick.

Schnelles Heizen

Der 4-Wege-Auto-Swing justiert den Luftauslass, je nach räumlicher Umgebung. So wird eine optimale Verteilung von warmer Luft in den Raum und ein schnelles Heizen ermöglicht.

Autoreinigung

Die umfassende Autoreinigungsfunktion verhindert die Bildung von Bakterien und Schimmel am Wärmetauscher und stellt eine angenehmere Umgebung für den Benutzer bereit.

Gold Fin™

Die Gold Fin™ Beschichtung gewährleistet, dass die Oberfläche resistenter gegenüber Korrosion ist. Zusätzlich wird die Haltbarkeit des Wärmetauschers über eine längere Zeitperiode erhöht.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

S24EQ
Leistung Kühlen Min / Nominal / Max in W
900/6600/7420
Masse innengerät
345 x 998 x 210
SEER
6,9
Schalldruckpegel Kühlen LL/L/M/H/Max dBA
31/34/42/47

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Produkttyp

    Standard

  • Kühlleistung max. (W)

    7420

  • Heizleistung max. (W)

    5830

  • Kühlung Nennleistungsaufnahme/Min(W)

    2160

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    Kühlen / Heizen:A++ A+++ bis D / A+ A+++ bis D

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nein

  • UV Nano

    Nein

  • Ionisator

    Nein

Alle Spezifikationen

KÜHLUNG

  • 4-Wege

    Ja

  • Comfort Air

    Ja

  • Lüfter-Geschwindigkeit

    6/6/6

LUFTREINIGUNG

  • Ionisator

    Nein

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    Nein

KONFORMITÄT

  • Hersteller (Importeur)

    LG Electronics

  • Name des Modells

    S24EQ

  • Produkttyp & Modellname

    S24EQ.NSK

KOMFORT

  • Geringes Rauschen

    Ja

  • Fernbedienung

    Nein

  • Intelligente Diagnose

    Ja

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Nein

  • Sprachsteuerung (Drittanbieter-Gerät)

    Nein

ENERGIEEINSPARUNG

  • Aktive Energieregelung

    Ja

  • Dry Contact

    Nein

  • Energieanzeige

    Ja

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    Kühlen / Heizen:A++ A+++ bis D / A+ A+++ bis D

FILTER

  • Allergie-Filter

    Nein

HEIZUNG

  • Geringe Erwärmung

    900

  • Elektrische Heizung

    8640

HYGIENE

  • Automatische Reinigung

    Ja

  • UV Nano

    Nein

AUSSEN-EINHEIT

  • Modellname des Außengeräts

    S24EQ.UL2

ALLGEMEIN

  • Kühlleistung max. (W)

    7420

  • Nennkühlleistung/Min(W)

    900

  • Kühlung Nennleistungsaufnahme/Min(W)

    2160

  • Heizleistung max. (W)

    5830

  • Nennheizleistung/Min(W)

    900

  • Heizleistung Nennleistung/Min(W)

    2240

  • Innengerät Maße_BxHxT(mm)

    345 x 998 x 210

  • Gewicht des Innengeräts (kg)

    12,7

  • Gewicht des Innengeräts (lb.)

    28

  • Außeneinheit Maße_BxHxT(mm)

    650 x 870 x 330

  • Gewicht der Außeneinheit (kg)

    46

  • Gewicht der Außeneinheit (lb.)

    101,4

  • Produkttyp

    Standard

  • Nenneingangsspannung (V, Hz)

    230/1/50

  • Kältemittel-Typ

    R32

  • Schallleistung (Kühlung) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A>

    31/34/42/47

  • Schallleistung (Heizung) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A>

    34/42/47

ENTFEUCHTUNG

  • Entfeuchtung

    2,5 l/h

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren