Kühl/Gefrierkombination mit No Frost

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Bauart

    Bottom Freezer

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A++

  • Energieverbrauch in 365 Tagen

    233 kWh

  • Farbe

    Platinum Silber

NUTZINHALT(L)

  • Gesamt

    343

  • Kühlbereich

    228

  • Gefrierbereich

    115

FEATURES

  • Klimaklasse

    SN-T

  • Black out time (h)

    12

  • Geräuschpegel (dB)

    42

  • Abtauverfahren

    No Frost

  • Anzahl der Aussentüren

    2

  • Türanschlag

    wechselbar

AUSSTATTUNG

  • Temperatur für Kühl- und Gefrierteil einstellbar

    Ja

  • Display

    BAR LED

  • Magic Crisper

    Ja

  • Bioshield (Türdichtung antibakteriell wirksam)

    Ja

  • Ablagefächer aus Sicherheitsglas

    Ja

  • Fresh 0° Zone

    Ja

  • Eismaschine

    Ja

  • Digitalsensoren

    4

ABMESSUNGEN(CM)

  • Produkt (B x H x T)

    59,5 x 185 x 67,1

GEWICHT(KG)

  • Netto

    93

  • mit Verpackung

    104

