2m Kühl-Gefrierkombination mit Edelstahl-Front, 343l Nutzinhalt

GBB530NSCFE

LG GBB530NSCFE Kühl-Gefrierkombination
ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Bauart

    Kühl-Gefrierkombination

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A+++

  • Energieverbrauch in 365 Tagen

    166 kWh

  • Farbe

    Edelstahl

NUTZINHALT(L)

  • Gesamt

    343

  • Kühlbereich

    252

  • Gefrierbereich

    91

AUSSTATTUNG

  • Linear Kompressor™ (Sup er Leise)

    Ja

  • Magic Crisper

    Ja

  • Bioshield (Türdichtung antibakteriell wirksam)

    Ja

  • Fresh 0° Zone

    Ja

  • Digitalsensoren

    4

  • Innenbeleuchtung

    LED

  • Umluftkühlung (Multi-Air Flow)

    Ja

  • Total No Frost

    Ja

  • Türanschlag wechselbar

    Ja

  • Schnellgefrierfunktion

    Ja

GEWICHT(KG)

  • Netto

    83

  • mit Verpackung

    90

FEATURES

  • Klimaklasse

    SN-T

  • Geräuschpegel (dB)

    39

  • Abtauverfahren

    Total No Frost

  • Anzahl der Aussentüren

    2

  • Türanschlag

    wechselbar

ABMESSUNGEN(CM)

  • Produkt (B x H x T)

    59,5 x 201 x 68,6

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

