We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
2m Kühl-Gefrierkombination mit Edelstahl-Front, 343l Nutzinhalt
2m Kühl-Gefrierkombination mit Edelstahl-Front, 343l Nutzinhalt
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Bauart
Kühl-Gefrierkombination
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
A+++
-
Energieverbrauch in 365 Tagen
166 kWh
-
Farbe
Edelstahl
NUTZINHALT(L)
-
Gesamt
343
-
Kühlbereich
252
-
Gefrierbereich
91
FEATURES
-
Klimaklasse
SN-T
-
Geräuschpegel (dB)
38
-
Abtauverfahren
Total No Frost
-
Anzahl der Aussentüren
2
-
Türanschlag
wechselbar
AUSSTATTUNG
-
Linear Kompressor™ (Sup er Leise)
Ja
-
Display
LED
-
Magic Crisper
Ja
-
Fresh 0° Zone
Ja
-
Digitalsensoren
4
-
Innenbeleuchtung
LED
-
Umluftkühlung (Multi-Air Flow)
Ja
-
Total No Frost
Ja
-
Moist Balance Crisper
Ja
-
Türanschlag wechselbar
Ja
-
Schnellgefrierfunktion
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(CM)
-
Produkt (B x H x T)
59,5 x 201 x 68,6
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Netto
80
-
mit Verpackung
87
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur