Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Kühl-Gefrierkombination mit InstaView® (C, 349L, 186 cm hoch) mit 4,3 Zoll Touch LCD Display & veränderbaren Farben | GBG7190CEV
GBG7190CEV.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Kühl-Gefrierkombination mit InstaView® (C, 349L, 186 cm hoch) mit 4,3 Zoll Touch LCD Display & veränderbaren Farben | GBG7190CEV

GBG7190CEV.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Kühl-Gefrierkombination mit InstaView® (C, 349L, 186 cm hoch) mit 4,3 Zoll Touch LCD Display & veränderbaren Farben | GBG7190CEV

GBG7190CEV
Font view
Front view
Door open view with food
Door open view with food
Bottom door Open view with fodd
Top door open view
side door open view
Top tray view with food
Bottom tray view without food
Bottom tray view with food
Bottom closure view with food
Slightly right side angle view
Slightly left side angle view
Right side view
Left side view
Font view
Front view
Door open view with food
Door open view with food
Bottom door Open view with fodd
Top door open view
side door open view
Top tray view with food
Bottom tray view without food
Bottom tray view with food
Bottom closure view with food
Slightly right side angle view
Slightly left side angle view
Right side view
Left side view

Hauptmerkmale

  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie
  • InstaView® mit LED: zweimal klopfen, reinschauen! Mit 22 verschiedenen Farben!
  • 4,3” Touch LCD Display: Zeigt Bilder, persönliche Nachrichten, die Uhrzeit oder die Temperatur
  • Color Collection : Farbwechsel für verschiedenste Stimmungen
  • Food Cover: Setzt den Inhalt in Szene!
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Möchtest du deine Küche umgestalten?

Bild eines blauen Kühlschranks vor weißer Inneneinrichtung.

Buntes Leben ꟷ mit deinem MoodUP<sup>®</sup>

Es ist an der Zeit, künstlerisch zu werden

Bild einer Frau, die auf die Oberseite eines Kühlschranks klopft.

InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen, reinschauen!

Bild von zwei erwachsenen Frauen und einem jungen Mädchen, das einen Geburtstagshut auf dem Kopf trägt und die Kerzen auf dem Kuchen ausbläst.

Anpassbare Temperatur

Energie sparen und einen kühlen Kopf bewahren

Das Bild zeigt eine App, mit welcher du den Kühlschrank ganz einfach von deinem Smartphone aus steuern können.

LG ThinQ®

Steuere und überwache deinen Kühlschrank von deinem Gerät aus

Bild eines Kühlschranks im Hintergrund eines Farbverlaufs.

Bild eines Kühlschranks im Hintergrund eines Farbverlaufs.

Color Collection

Bringe Farbe in deine Küche

Buntes Leben, ein Kühlschrank

Mit der LG ThinQ® App kannst du die Farben deines Kühlschranks selbst auswählen und kreativ werden.

Farbe auf Knopfdruck

Die LG ThinQ® App bietet eine Bibliothek mit voreingestellten Farben und kuratierten Themen.

Bedanke dich mit deinem Kühlschrank

Hinterlasse Nachrichten für dich oder deine Familie auf dem 4,3-Zoll-LCD-Bildschirm.

*Der Energieverbrauch wurde gemäß EN 62552:2020 berechnet, was voraussetzt, dass die LED-Beleuchtungseinstellung des MoodUP® während der Tests inaktiv (ausgeschaltet) ist. Der Energieverbrauch kann je nach Nutzung und Aktivierung der MoodUP®-Funktion variieren.

Logo Reddot

Red Dot DESIGN AWARD

Die Familie im Mittelpunkt

Bild des iF Design Award-Logos.

iF DESIGN AWARD 2023

LG InstaView® Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

'Bild einer Frau, die an die Scheibe des Kühlschranks klopft.

'Bild einer Frau, die an die Scheibe des Kühlschranks klopft.

InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen, reinschauen!

Schneller Zugriff auf beliebte Lebensmittel und Getränke

Erlaubt einen Blick in das Kühlschrankinnere – ganz ohne Türöffnung

Cool bleiben

Es entsteht kein Kälte- und Energieverlust und Temperaturschwankungen werden minimiert. Das Kühlgut bleibt so länger frisch. Durch zweimaliges leichtes Klopfen.

Coole Farben, cooles Glas

Gestalte jedes Detail deines Kühlschranks, einschließlich der Farbe des InstaView®-Panels.

Immagine di due donne con una bambina che indossano cappelli da compleanno e soffiano sulle candeline della torta

Immagine di due donne con una bambina che indossano cappelli da compleanno e soffiano sulle candeline della torta

Temperatur anpassen

Eine individuelle Temperatur für jede Gelegenheit

Extra kühl für häufiges Öffnen bei Partys

Der 12-Stunden-Party-Modus sorgt dafür, dass dein Kühlschrank bei Feiern, wo die Türen oft geöffnet werden, kühl bleibt.

Hochspannende Reisen, energieeffiziente Kühlschrankeinstellung

Wähle den energiesparenden Urlaubsmodus, damit du zu Hause Ruhe hast, während du die Welt entdeckst.

Zeitplanung für ungestörten Schlaf

Programmiere den Sound Sleep Mode für gedämpftes Licht, keine Alarme und ungestörte, ruhige Nächte.

Immagine di un tagliere su cui una persona sta tagliando dei pomodori

Immagine di un tagliere su cui una persona sta tagliando dei pomodori

Frische

Frische auf höchstem Niveau

Genieße jeden Tag Frische

Temperaturunterschied im Kühlschrank reduziert auf ±0,5 °C

Kühltechnologie im Inneren der Tür

DoorCooling+® kühlt den Türbereich schneller als andere Kühlgeräte und lässt Ihre Lebensmittel sofort und lang anhaltend frisch bleiben.

Auch von Innen schön

Setzt den Inhalt in Szene und die Kaltluft bleibt hinter dem FoodCover. 

 *Basierend auf UL-Testergebnissen unter Verwendung der LG-internen Testmethodezur Messung der durchschnittlichen Temperaturschwankungenzwischen den Spitzenwerten im Frischhaltefach zwischen den LGE-ModellenBottom Freezer GBP32SWLZN (±0,5 ℃), FrenchDoor GF-L570PL (±0,5 ℃), Side by Side J811NS35 (±0,5 ℃),Top Freezer B607S (±0,5 ℃) und Top Freezer B606S(±1,0 ℃). Keine Last und normale Temperatureinstellung. DasErgebnis kann in der Praxis abweichen.*DoorCooling+™

funktioniert nur bei geschlossener Kühlschranktür.

LG ThinQ®

Es gibt eine App dafür

Mit Wi-Fi-fähigen Geräten kannst du den Kühlschrank mit dem Smartphone oder Smartspeaker steuern und überwachen.

Das Bild zeigt eine App, mit der Sie den Kühlschrank steuern können, auf einem Telefon in einer Hand.

Ändere die Farben und Stimmung mit Leichtigkeit

Lade die LG ThinQ® App herunter, um gleichzeitig die Farbe des Kühlschranks und die Atmosphäre in der Küche frei zu ändern.

Ein Bild einer blau getönten Küche mit einem Kühlschrank und einem über Wi-Fi verbundenen Mobiltelefon.

Bleibe informiert

Solltest du einmal vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen, erhältst du über die LG ThinQ® App wichtige Benachrichtigungen auf das Smartphone.

Das Bild einer Frau, die kocht und dabei auf ihr Telefon und einen Kühlschrank mit offener Tür schaut.

Verknüpfe deine Geräte

Steuere deinen Kühlschrank überall und jederzeit über die LG ThinQ® App.

Geteiltes Bild eines Mobiltelefons, das den Bildschirm der App zur Steuerung des Kühlschranks im Außenbereich zeigt, und ein Bild des Küchenhintergrunds, auf dem der Kühlschrank steht.

Überwache deinen Kühlschrank mühelos

Überprüfe ganz einfach den Energieverbrauch deines Kühlschranks und sehe weitere Produktfunktionen auf deinem Smartphone ein.

Ein Bild einer Frau, die in der Küche ihr Telefon berührt.

*Der Support für Smart-Home-Geräte, die mit Alexa und Google Assistant kompatibel sind, kann je nach Land, Modell und Ihren individuellen Einstellungen variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service. Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken  von Amazon.com, Inc. oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen. Ein sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Komfort

Konzipiert für deine Küche

Erlebe ein schlankes und elegantes Design, das zu deinem Lebensstil passt und deine Einrichtung ergänzt.

Hochwertiges Bild einer schwarz getönten Küche.

Links, rechts, du hast die Wahl

Wähle den Türanschlag bei der Installation entsprechend deiner Kücheneinrichtung und deinen Bedürfnissen.

Bild der Kühlschranköffnung nach rechts und links.

Schubladenauszug bei 90° Türöffnung

Die Tür lässt sich in einem 90˚-Winkel öffnen, so dass kein Spalt an der Wand bleibt und die Schubladen vollständig zugänglich sind.

Das Bild der Kühlschranktür, die sich vollständig um 90 Grad öffnet.

Immagine che mostra l'area Metal Fresh dentro il frigorifero

FRESHConverter®

Immagine che mostra l'area Metal Fresh dentro il frigorifero

Metal Fresh

Cassetto Big freezing zone nel freezer

Große Gefrierzone

Immagine del Food Cover nel frigorifero

Food Cover

Passend für jede Stimmung

Un'immagine del frigorifero in un soggiorno ben arredato.
Un'immagine del frigorifero in una cucina sui toni del giallo
Un'immagine del frigorifero in una cucina sui toni del blu
Un'immagine del frigorifero in un soggiorno ben arredato.
Un'immagine del frigorifero in una cucina sui toni del giallo
Un'immagine del frigorifero in una cucina sui toni del blu

FAQ

Q.

Was ist der Sinn eines InstaView® Kühlschranks?

A.

„Durch zweimaliges leichtes Klopfen wird die elegante und ikonische InstaView® Glasscheibe beleuchtet. Das erlaubt einen Blick in das Kühlschrankinnere – ganz ohne Türöffnung. Es entsteht kein Kälte- und Energieverlust und Temperaturschwankungen werden minimiert. Das Kühlgut bleibt so länger frisch.“

Q.

Welche Temperaturbereiche sind verfügbar?

A.

Das Glas ist mit einer Wärmeschutztechnologie ausgestattet. Selbst wenn es lange eingeschaltet bleibt und nur sehr wenig Wärme erzeugt, wird die Wärme über das gesamte Panel verteilt und dringt nicht ins Innere vor, so dass sie die Lebensmittel nicht beeinträchtigt.

Q.

Warum ertönt der Signalton, wenn eine Taste auf dem Steuerungs-Panel berührt wird?

A.

Im Partymodus kannst du eine niedrigere Temperatur für bis zu 12 Stunden einstellen. Der Urlaubsmodus eignet sich für Zeiten, in denen du nicht zu Hause bist und Energie sparen möchtest, indem du den Kühlschrank etwas wärmer als normal hältst. Im Schlafmodus wird der Lichtverbrauch des Kühlschranks reduziert und Benachrichtigungen werden während einer bestimmten Zeitspanne ausgeschaltet. Außerdem kannst du die Temperatur verschieden einstellen: Bier/Getränke (1 °C), Joghurt (2 °C), Obst (2 °C), Gemüse (3 °C), Sekt (4 °C) und Weißwein (7 °C).

Q.

Ist es möglich, ein beliebiges Bild oder Muster auf der Tür anzuzeigen?

A.

Du kannst auf dem LCD-Display des Kühlschranks nur Bilder und Muster anzeigen lassen, die in der ThinQ® App verfügbar sind.

Q.

Wie kann ich die LG ThinQ® App verwenden?

A.

Die LG ThinQ® App lässt sich auf Android- oder iOS-Smartphones installieren und nutzen. Weitere Informationen zu Eigenschaften, Systemkompatibilität und Serviceverfügbarkeit findest du auf lg.com.

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

GBG7190CEV

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    349

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 1.860 x 676

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    172

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Black Steel

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    349

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    110

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    195

  • Kapazität Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

    44

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

  • Externes LCD-Display

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    114

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    107

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.860

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.860

  • Tiefe mit Griff

    676

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    610

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 1.860 x 676

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Herkömmliche Eiswürfelschale

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Nein

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    VCM

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Black Steel

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Metallrückwand

  • Grifftyp

    Horizontales Fach

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    172

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    35

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    3

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    2

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    Nein

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Ja

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Variables Ablagefach

    Nein

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084833341

GEFRIERFACH

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    3 (Transparent)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.