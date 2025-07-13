Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 344L, 186cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBV3100CPY
GBV3100CPY+C+Grade+171+kWh+35+dB.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 344L, 186cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBV3100CPY

GBV3100CPY+C+Grade+171+kWh+35+dB.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Kühl-Gefrierkombination (C, 344L, 186cm hoch) mit Smart Inverter Compressor® | GBV3100CPY

GBV3100CPY
Hauptmerkmale

  • DoorCooling+®: viel schnellere und gleichmässigere Kühlung
  • LINEARCooling®: Temperaturunterschied im Kühlschrank reduziert auf ±0,5 °C
  • Total No Frost: 0% Frost, 0% Abtauen – im Kühl- und Gefrierbereich!
  • Niedriger Geräuschpegel: 35 dB
  • Smart Inverter Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie*

    **Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr
Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH™

NatureFRESH®

Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit NatureFRESH®

Geniessen Sie frische Lebensmittel. Verwöhnen Sie Ihre Sinne mit einem köstlichen Geschmackserlebnis.

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Smart Inverter Compressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.
Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch
Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch
Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch
24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmässige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

DoorCooling+®

Bis zu 32%* schnellere und gleichmässigere Kühlung

Durch die zusätzliche Lüftungsöffnung oben im vorderen Bereich wird der komplette Kühlschrank viel schneller und gleichmässiger gekühlt. So bleiben Lebensmittel länger frisch.

*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.
*Basierend auf UL-Testresultaten des internen LG-Verfahrens zum Vergleich der benötigten Zeit für eine Temperaturabsenkung des oberen Türfachs der LGE-Modelle ohne DoorCooling+ (GBB60NSZHE) und mit DoorCooling+ (GBB72NSDFN) von 24,8 ℃ auf 8 ℃.

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung
Soft Start & Soft Stop

Minimale Geräuschentwicklung

Der Smart Inverter Compressor arbeitet bei einem Geräuschpegel von niedrigen 35dB. Für reibungslosen Betrieb, den Sie kaum wahrnehmen.
Warum ein Smart Inverter Compressor?

Warum ein Smart Inverter Compressor?

Der Smart Inverter Compressor hat weniger Reibungspunkte, da er keine Verbindungsstücke besitzt. Zudem startet und stoppt der Kompressor sanfter, wodurch die Geräuschentwicklung geringer ausfällt als bei konventionellen Kompressoren.
Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel

FRESHConverter®

Optimale Temperatur für verschiedene Lebensmittel

FRESHConverter® gewährleistet optimale Bedingungen für Ihr Fleisch, Ihren Fisch oder Ihr Gemüse.

10 Jahre Garantie auf den Smart Inverter Compressor
Smart Inverter Compressor

10 Jahre Garantie auf den Smart Inverter Compressor

Der Smart Inverter Compressor von LG ist dank der modernen LG Technologie leiser als ein herkömmlicher Kompressor. Darüber hinaus spart er mehr Energie und bietet eine höhere Zuverlässigkeit. Aufgrund der längeren Lebensdauer erhält der Kompressor eine 10 Jahre* Teilegarantie.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
*Das tatsächliche Produkt kann vom gezeigten Bild abweichen.

ABMESSUNGEN

GBV3100CPY

Wesentliche Angaben

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    344

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 1.860 x 675

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    171

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

  • Frontfarbe

    Prime Silver

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Kühl-/Gefrierkombination

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    344

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    110

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    190

  • Kapazität Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

    44

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Punkt-Anzeige)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    76

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    73

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.860

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.860

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    608

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    595 x 1.860 x 675

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Herkömmliche Eiswürfelschale

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Nein

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    VCM

  • Frontfarbe

    Prime Silver

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Weiß (Innen)

  • Grifftyp

    Horizontales Fach

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    171

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    35

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    3

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    2

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Großes Wein- und Flaschenregal

    Nein

  • Fresh 0 Zone

    Ja

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Variables Ablagefach

    Nein

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Nein

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084256669

GEFRIERFACH

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    3 (Transparent)

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Vor Ort finden

