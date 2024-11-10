We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
No-Frost Kühl-Gefrierkombi in Platinum-Silber
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Bauart
Bottom Freezer
-
Energieeffizienzklasse
A+
-
Energieverbrauch in 365 Tagen
297 kWh
-
Farbe
Platinum Silber
NUTZINHALT(L)
-
Gesamt
303
-
Kühlbereich
217
-
Gefrierbereich
86
FEATURES
-
Klimaklasse
SN-T
-
Black out time (h)
12
-
Geräuschpegel (dB)
42
-
Abtauverfahren
No Frost
-
Anzahl der Aussentüren
2
-
Türanschlag
wechselbar
AUSSTATTUNG
-
Temperatur für Kühl- und Gefrierteil einstellbar
Ja
-
Display
LED
-
Magic Crisper
Ja
-
Bioshield (Türdichtung antibakteriell wirksam)
Ja
-
Ablagefächer aus Sicherheitsglas
Ja
-
Digitalsensoren
3
-
Soft-touch Minibar
Ja
-
Eisfach
Ja
ABMESSUNGEN(CM)
-
Produkt (B x H x T)
59,5 x 189,5 x 65,7
GEWICHT(KG)
-
Netto
77
-
mit Verpackung
82
