Mehrtüriger Kühlschrank, DoorCooling+™ und ThinQ™ Technologie, 508L Fassungsvermögen
GML861PYPE.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
GML861PYPE

Mehrtüriger Kühlschrank, DoorCooling+™ und ThinQ™ Technologie, 508L Fassungsvermögen

(0)
Front View

LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5% für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LINEARCooling®-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Die Vorderansicht eines schwarzen InstaView-Kühlschranks mit eingeschalteter Beleuchtung. Der Inhalt des Kühlschranks kann durch die InstaView-Tür eingesehen werden. Von der DoorCooling-Funktion ausgehend strahlen blaue Lichtstrahlen über den Inhalt.

DoorCooling+®

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Dank der gleichmäßigen und schnellen Leistung von DoorCooling+® sind Getränke kälter und
Lebensmittel bleiben frischer.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG zum Vergleich der Zeit für das Absinken der Temperatur des Wasserbehälters im oberen Korb zwischen Modellen mit und ohne DoorCooling+®. Gilt nur für zutreffende Modelle.
*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*DoorCooling+® soll beim Öffnen der Tür stoppen.

UltraSleek Door wertet sofort die Optik jeder Küche auf.

Große Kapazität

Sie können im Innenraum mehr aufbewahren

Genießen Sie viel Platz zum Aufbewahren all Ihrer Speisen und Getränke, was Ihre Küche schön ordentlich aussehen lässt.

FRESHBalancer®

Sorgen Sie für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und Gemüse länger frisch zu halten.

*635L: Laut EU-Standard ist 635L die Kapazität des LGE-Modells GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft: Basierend auf dem nordamerikanischen Standard beträgt die Kapazität des LGE-Modells LRS.
*2706 27 cu.ft (Kubikfuß).

ThinQ®

Dank intelligenter Steuerung intelligent leben

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Sagen Sie Ihrem Kühlschrank genau, was Sie brauchen, wenn Sie es brauchen. Sagen Sie „Express Freeze einschalten“, und der AI-Lautsprecher hört zu und sorgt dafür, dass Ihre Einkäufe schnell eingefroren werden.

Verbinden und steuern von überall

Mithilfe der LG-ThinQ®-App können Sie sich ganz einfach mit Ihrem Kühlschrank verbinden, wie es bisher nicht möglich war. Aktivieren Sie „Express Freeze“ mit nur einem Tastendruck.

Das Logo „10 Year Warranty for the Inverter Linear Converter“ befindet sich neben dem „Inverter Linear“-Logo.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Der LG Inverter Linear Compressor® hält Lebensmittel bei geringerem Energieverbrauch länger frisch.

*Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Zusammenfassung

Drucken

ABMESSUNGEN

GML861PYPE

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Multi-Door

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    E

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    506

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    209

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    286

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    11

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    136

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    126

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.787

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.753

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    619

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    835 x 1.787 x 730

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Nein

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Nein

  • Installation

    Keine Installation erforderlich

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eiswürfel und Crushed Ice

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja (Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    VCM

  • Frontfarbe

    Prime Silver

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Nein

  • Grifftyp

    Nein

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    314

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    40

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    C

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    5

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    2

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Variables Ablagefach

    Nein

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806084880338

GEFRIERFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    Nein

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    Nein

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    6 Transparent

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.

