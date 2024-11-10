Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Door-In-Door™ | 596l Nutzinhalt | Edelstahl | mit Festwasseranschluss

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Door-In-Door™ | 596l Nutzinhalt | Edelstahl | mit Festwasseranschluss

GSJ976NSBZ

Door-In-Door™ | 596l Nutzinhalt | Edelstahl | mit Festwasseranschluss

(0)
LG GSJ976NSBZ – Side-by-Side Kühlgerät
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Bauart

    Side-by-Side

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    A++

  • Energieverbrauch in 365 Tagen

    383 kWh

  • Farbe

    Nobles Edelstahl

NUTZINHALT(L)

  • Gesamt

    596

  • Kühlbereich

    403

  • Gefrierbereich

    193

FEATURES

  • Klimaklasse

    SN-T

  • Black out time (h)

    10,6

  • Gefrierleistung in 24h (kg)

    11,5

  • Geräuschpegel (dB)

    40

  • Star rating

    ****

  • Abtauverfahren

    No Frost

AUSSTATTUNG

  • Linear Kompressor™ (Sup er Leise)

    Ja

  • Display

    Magic-Touch LED in weiß

  • Magic Crisper

    Ja

  • Bioshield (Türdichtung antibakteriell wirksam)

    Ja

  • Ablagefächer aus Sicherheitsglas

    Ja

  • X-tra Space

    Ja

  • Innenbeleuchtung

    LED

  • Wasserfilter intern/extern

    extern

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    Ja

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Ja

  • Indoor Ice Maker

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN(CM)

  • Produkt (B x H x T)

    91,2 x 178,5 x 73,3

  • Verpackung (B x H x T)

    97,4 x 190 x 84,9

GEWICHT(KG)

  • Netto

    128

  • mit Verpackung

    141

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

