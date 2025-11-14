About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (C, 628L, 179 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSLE81PYBC

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (C, 628L, 179 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSLE81PYBC

GSLE81PYBC
Vorderseite von Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (C, 628L, 179 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSLE81PYBC
double door open view
double door open view
drawer view
zoom view
zoom view
compartment view
front right door open view
front right door open view
zoom view
zoom view
right side view
LeftSide
side view
back view
Vorderseite von Side-by-Side Kühlschrank (C, 628L, 179 cm hoch) mit Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender & internem Wassertank | GSLE81PYBC
double door open view
double door open view
drawer view
zoom view
zoom view
compartment view
front right door open view
front right door open view
zoom view
zoom view
right side view
LeftSide
side view
back view

Hauptmerkmale

  • Multiairflow Umluftkühlung (innovative Luftzirkulation im gesamten Innenraum)
  • Kein Festwasseranschluss notwendig (4,3L Wassertank)
  • Moist Balance Crisper (Feuchtigkeitsregulierende Oberfläche)
  • Total NoFrost (Nie wieder abtauen)
  • Smart Inverter Compressor®

    Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

    *Das Produkt wird mit einem Schuko-Stecker geliefert und ist mit einem fix montierten Adapter auf den Schweizer Typ-J-Standard ergänzt.
Mehr
SpacePlus™-Eissystem

SpacePlus®-Eissystem

Unser innovatives Eisbereitersystem ist in die Kühlschranktür integriert.

Dies schafft zusätzlichen Platz für die Aufbewahrung in den Türfächern.

LINEARCooling®

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger frisch

Der Inverter-Linearkompressor von LG bewahrt das Aussehen und den Geschmack von Frischeprodukten länger, indem Temperaturschwankungen im Kühlbereich reduziert werden.
24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

24 Stunden gleichmäßige Kühlung

Präzise Temperaturregelung.
Schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung
DoorCooling ®

Schnellere und gleichmäßigere Kühlung

DoorCooling⁺® stabilisiert die Innentemperatur und kühlt schneller und gleichmäßiger als herkömmliche Kühlsysteme. Der Temperaturunterschied zwischen dem Innenteil und der Türseite des Fachs wird erheblich reduziert.
Effiziente Energieeinsparung

Smart Inverter Compressor®

Effiziente Energieeinsparung

Dank des Smart Inverter Compressor® von LG wird eine

marktführende Effizienz erzielt, indem weniger Komponenten

als bei herkömmlichen Kompressoren verwendet werden.

Der Smart Inverter Compressor® hat daher weniger Reibungspunkte

und ist geräuschärmer.

 Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Smart Inverter Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).

Halten Sie Ihre Nahrungsmittel länger Frisch

*Auf UL-Testresult. interner LG-Verfahren zur Mess. der max. Temp.-Flukt. im Kühlfach d. LGE-Modelle Bottom Freezer GBB72NSDFN(±0,5℃), French Door GF-L570PL(±0,5℃), Side by Side J811NS35(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B607S(±0,5℃), Top Freezer B606S(±1,0℃) basierend.
*Ohne Inhalt, mit norm. Temp.-Einstellung. Resultat kann im Echtbetrieb variieren.

Drucken

Wesentliche Angaben

  • KAPAZITÄT - Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    628

  • ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT - Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

  • LEISTUNG - Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    224

  • BASISAUSSTATTUNG - Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

  • LEISTUNG - Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • MERKMALE - InstaView®

    Nein

  • MERKMALE - Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM - Installation

    Keine Installation erforderlich

  • INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE - ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

  • MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG - Frontfarbe

    Prime Silver

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    C

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    628

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    192

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    372

  • Kapazität Kaltlagerfach (in Liter)

    35

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    14

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    145

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    135

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.790

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.750

  • Tiefe mit Griff

    735

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    620

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

MERKMALE

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • Door-in-Door®

    Nein

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Nein

  • UVNano

    Ja

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Nein

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Nein

  • Installation

    Keine Installation erforderlich

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eiswürfel und Crushed Ice

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja (Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Tür (Material)

    VCM

  • Frontfarbe

    Prime Silver

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    Weiß (Innen)

  • Grifftyp

    Fach-Spray

LEISTUNG

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    224

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    34

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Nein

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096051849

GEFRIERFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2 transparente

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren

Vor Ort finden

Find a retailer.