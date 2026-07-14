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Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD

GSXB90EVDD.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt
GSXB90EVDD.pdf
Energieklasse : CH
Produktinformationsblatt

Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD

GSXB90EVDD
Vorderseite von Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Vorderseite von Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD
Side-by-Side Kühlschrank mit Craft Ice (EEK D, 628L, 179cm hoch) InstaView Door-in-Door®, Eis-, Crushed Ice-, Wasserspender, Festwasseranschluss | GSXB90EVDD

Hauptmerkmale

  • InstaView ®: zweimal klopfen, reinschauen
  • Craft Ice: Perfekt runde und besonders langsam schmelzende Eiskugeln für stilvolle Drinks
  • Door-in-Door® : schneller Zugriff auf beliebte Lebensmittel
  • DoorCooling+® : viel schneller und gleichmäßiger Kühlen
  • UVnano® Technologie: deutlich weniger Bakterien an den Wasserspender-Ausgängen
  • Inverter Linear Compressor®: leise, effizient und zuverlässig mit 10 Jahren Garantie*

    *Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
    *Das Produkt wird mit einem Schuko-Stecker geliefert und ist mit einem fix montierten Adapter auf den Schweizer Typ-J-Standard ergänzt.
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Frau öffnet die Tür eines LG Kühlschranks mit Getränken und Lebensmitteln im modernen Kücheninterieur.
InstaView®

Zweimal klopfen und hineinsehen

Klopfen Sie zweimal und sehen Sie dank der neuesten Generation des InstaView Door-in-Door® 23 % mehr von dem, was sich im Inneren befindet.

*Verglichen mit herkömmlichem Side-by-Side-Kühlschränken von LG mit InstaView® (GSX971NEAE).

Frischer grüner Salat links, reife Tomate in der Mitte, spritzige Blaubeeren rechts, alle im Wasser.
LINEARCooling®

Hält Obst und Gemüse länger frisch

LINEARCooling® reduziert Temperaturschwankungen und erhält den frischen Geschmack für bis zu 7 Tage.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG, um die Zeit zu messen, die benötigt wurde, um eine Gewichtsverlustrate von 5% für Pak Choi in der Ablage im Frischwarenfach des LGE-LINEARCooling®-Modells GSXV91NSAE zu erreichen. Das Ergebnis kann während des tatsächlichen Gebrauchs variieren.

Bartenderkunst für Ihr Zuhause

Craft Ice

Bartenderkunst für Ihr Zuhause

Bringen Sie Ihre Getränke mit LG-exklusiven Craft Ice Eiskugeln auf Profi-Niveau.

Kühlschrank mit durchsichtiger Tür zeigt Kuchen und Lebensmittel, beleuchtet in modernem Küchendesign.

DoorCooling ®

Sorgt gleichmäßig und schnell für Frische

Dank der gleichmäßigen und schnellen Leistung von DoorCooling ® sind Getränke kälter und Lebensmittel bleiben frischer.

*Basierend auf den Testergebnissen des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung einer internen Testmethode von LG zum Vergleich der Zeit für das Absinken der Temperatur des Wasserbehälters im oberen Korb zwischen Modellen mit und ohne DoorCooling+®. Gilt nur für zutreffende Modelle.
*Die Produktabbildungen dienen nur zur Veranschaulichung und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen.
*DoorCooling+® soll beim Öffnen der Tür stoppen.

LG ThinQ Wasserdispenser mit UVnano-Technologie, Wasser fließt in ein Glas im Zentrum.

UVnano®

Reinigen Sie Ihre Spenderdüse jeden Tag

Reduzieren Sie automatisch 99,99% der Bakterien aus der Wasserdüse mithilfe von UV-Licht*.

*Die Wirksamkeit von UVnano (Funktionsname: Selbstpflege) wurde durch Labortests des TÜV Rheinland unter Verwendung von internen Testmethoden zur Messung der Reduktion von E. coli, S. aureus und P. aeruginosa in destillierten Wasserproben nach 10-minütiger Exposition gegenüber der UV-LED des Produkts pro Stunde bewertet, nach insgesamt 24 Stunden bei normalem Haushaltsgebrauch. Die tatsächlichen Ergebnisse können je nach Umgebungsbedingungen und Verwendung variieren. Das Produkt dient nicht der Behandlung von Krankheiten und kann diese auch nicht heilen. Außerdem besteht keinerlei Garantie, dass das vom Produkt gefilterte Wasser frei von Verunreinigungen wie mikrobiologischen Partikeln ist, welche die Gesundheit der Benutzer beeinträchtigen können. *UVnano ist eine Verbindung der Wörter UV (ultraviolett) und Nanometer (Längeneinheit).

Hand öffnet LG Kühlschrankfach mit Obst und Gemüse, eine Melone sichtbar.

FRESHBalancer®

Steigern Sie die Frische mithilfe von optimaler Luftfeuchtigkeit

Sorgen Sie für eine optimale Luftfeuchtigkeit, um Obst und Gemüse länger frisch zu halten.

Moderne Eleganz in jedem Detail

Die silbernen Akzente und die Wand aus Metall verleihen dem Design auch von innen eine Premium-Anmutung.

Metal Fresh®

Metal Fresh®

Diagonale Ansicht einer Ablage mit Metallverkleidung im Inneren des Kühlschranks.

Metallic-Dekor

Eine abgeschrägte Ansicht der Oberseite des Kühlschranks zeigt die sanfte LED-Beleuchtung.

Sanfte LED-Beleuchtung

LG ThinQ®

Dank intelligenter Steuerung intelligent leben

Mehr erfahren

Einfache Steuerung mit Sprachassistent

Sagen Sie Ihrem Kühlschrank genau, was Sie brauchen, wenn Sie es brauchen. Sagen Sie „Express Freeze einschalten“, und der AI-Lautsprecher hört zu und sorgt dafür, dass Ihre Einkäufe schnell eingefroren werden.

Verbinden für eine einfachere Steuerung

Vergessen, die Kühlschranktür zu schließen? Kein Problem! Die App LG ThinQ® sendet eine Benachrichtigung direkt an Ihr Telefon, um Sie zu informieren.

Effiziente Produktpflege

Die App LG ThinQ® überwacht Ihren Kühlschrank kontinuierlich. Egal, ob es sich um die alltägliche Wartung oder etwas anderes handelt, mit der App können Sie den Energieverbrauch einfach überwachen.

*Google und Google Home sind Marken von Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo und alle zugehörigen Logos und Bewegungsmarken sind Marken von Amazon.com, Inc oder seinen verbundenen Unternehmen.
*LG SmartThinQ wird jetzt in LG ThinQ® umbenannt.
*Smart-Funktionen und Sprachassistenten können je nach Land und Modell variieren. Erkundigen Sie sich bei Ihrem Händler vor Ort oder bei LG nach der Verfügbarkeit des Service.
*Sprachfähiges Smart-Speaker-Gerät ist nicht im Lieferumfang enthalten.

Das Logo „10 Year Warranty for the Inverter Linear Converter“ befindet sich neben dem „Inverter Linear“-Logo.

Frischer, schneller gekühlt und sparsamer

Der LG Inverter Linear Compressor® hält Lebensmittel bei geringerem Energieverbrauch länger frisch.

*Der Hersteller LG Electronics Inc. (Garantiegeber) gewährt auf das beworbene Produkt eine Garantie von 10 Jahren auf den LG Inverter Linear Compressor® (ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung). Es beginnt die Frist für die Berechnung der Garantiedauer mit Rechnungsdatum. Der räumliche Geltungsbereich des Garantieschutzes ist das Gebiet der Bundesrepublik Deutschland.

 

Im Garantiefall wenden Sie sich bitte an den Deutschlandvertrieb des Garantiegebers:

LG Consumer Information Center (Service Hotline)

0800 45 444 45

Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung

Richte deinen neuen LG Kühlschrank ein: schnell und einfach

Folge unserer einfachen Schritt-für-Schritt-Videoanleitung zur Installation deines neuen LG Side-by-Side- oder Multi-Door-Kühlschranks, einschließlich Auspacken, Anschlüsse, Nivellierung und Türausrichtung. Beginne noch heute mit der Lagerung.

*Bilder basieren auf einem repräsentativen 3D-Modell zu Veranschaulichungszwecken und können vom tatsächlichen Produkt abweichen. Installationsschritte, Komponenten oder Funktionen können je nach Produktmodell und örtlichen Vorschriften variieren. Beachten Sie für Sicherheit und modellspezifische Anweisungen immer Ihr Produkthandbuch.

FAQ

Q.

Was ist der Vorteil eines Door-in-Door®-Kühlschranks?

A.

Das Door-in-Door®-System von LG bietet sofortigen Zugriff auf die wichtigsten Dinge des Alltags, ohne die Kühlschranktür öffnen zu müssen. Bewahre häufig verwendete Getränke und Snacks wie Milch, Saft, Butter, Obst und Joghurt in dem leicht zugänglichen Fach auf, das so konzipiert ist, dass es den Verlust von kühler Luft minimiert und deinen Energieverbrauch senkt.

Q.

Was benötige ich für den Einbau eines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks?

A.

Weitere Informationen erhältst du über den unten stehenden Link.

 

 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NweA5lBb15A

Q.

Wie ändere ich die Temperatureinstellung an meinem LG Kühl-/Gefrierschrank?

A.

Verwende das Bedienfeld an der Tür oder im Inneren des Kühlschranks, um die Temperatur deines Kühl- oder Gefrierschranks einzustellen oder anzupassen. Mit der LG ThinQ® App kannst du bei unterstützten Modellen die Temperatureinstellung aus der Ferne über dein Smartphone ändern.

Q.

Was solltest du beim Kauf eines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks beachten?

A.

LG bietet eine breite Palette eleganter, energieeffizienter Kühl-/Gefrierschränke mit zahlreichen intelligenten Eigenschaften. Von geräumigen American Style und praktischen Multi-Door-Modellen über InstaView® Door-in-Door® Technologie bis hin zu Combi und Slim-Modellen bietet LG den perfekten Kühl-/Gefrierschrank für jeden Haushalt. Wenn du eine Küche komplett neu planst, ist es einfach, dein Traumgerät zu integrieren. Wenn du allerdings eine vorhandene Lücke zu füllen hast, kann es sein, dass deine Wahl vom Platz diktiert wird. Wenn du dich für einen Kühl-/Gefrierschrank entschieden hast, der am besten zu deinem Lebensstil passt, solltest du auf den Stauraum, innovative Kühltechnologien, die deine Lebensmittel länger frisch halten, praktische Eigenschaften wie Total No Frost, einen automatisch reinigenden UVnano Wasser- und Eisspender, klappbare Ablagen und das FRESHConverter®-Schubladensystem achten. Vergesse nicht die Energieeffizienz und die Produktgarantie.

Q.

Wie groß muss mein Kühl-/Gefrierschrank sein?

A.

Das hängt zwar von deinem Lebensstil ab, aber als Faustregel gilt: Der LG Kühl-/Gefrierschrank (Fassungsvermögen: 340–384 l) ist normalerweise ausreichend für einen kleinen Haushalt mit 1–2 Personen; die Slim Multi-Door-Modelle (506–508 l) eignen sich für eine Familie mit 3–4 Personen; für eine größere Familie empfehlen wir die geräumigen LG Multi-Door- oder American Style-Modelle (Fassungsvermögen 625–705 l). Multi-Door-Modelle bieten extra breiten Raum für die Aufbewahrung von Gegenständen wie Einschüben oder Platten. Wir bei LG möchten, dass jeder Kunde den für ihn am besten geeigneten Kühl-/Gefrierschrank erhält. Deshalb bieten wir innerhalb jeder Serie eine Auswahl an Größen an.

Q.

Wie groß muss mein Kühl-/Gefrierschrank sein?

A.

LG bietet dir die ultimative Freiheit bei der Wahl der Position deines Kühl-/Gefrierschranks und bietet Modelle mit und ohne Wasseranschluss an. Der Kühlschrank wird direkt an die Wasserversorgung angeschlossen, um den Eis- und Wasserdosierer zu versorgen. Ein Kühlschrank ohne Wasseranschluss verfügt über einen eingebauten, nachfüllbaren Wassertank, der mit dem an der Tür montierten Wasserdosierer verbunden ist. Fülle den Tank einfach immer wieder auf und genieße den Luxus von gekühltem Wasser aus dem Hahn.

Drucken

Wesentliche Angaben

  • KAPAZITÄT - Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    628

  • ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT - Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

  • LEISTUNG - Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    276

  • BASISAUSSTATTUNG - Energieeffizienzklasse

    D

  • LEISTUNG - Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • MERKMALE - InstaView®

    Ja

  • MERKMALE - Door-in-Door®

    InstaView Door-in-Door (getöntes Glas)

  • EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM - Installation

    Installation erforderlich

  • INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE - ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

  • MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG - Frontfarbe

    Essence Black Steel

Alle Spezifikationen

EAN CODE

  • EAN Code

    8806096421017

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Produktart

    Side-by-Side

  • Standard/Tresentiefe

    Arbeitsplattentiefe

  • Energieeffizienzklasse

    D

KAPAZITÄT

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (2 Sterne)

    15

  • Kapazität Gefrierbereich (in Liter)

    192

  • Volumen Eisbereiter (l)

    14

  • Kapazität Kühlbereich (in Liter)

    407

  • Kapazität gesamt (in Liter)

    628

STEUERUNG & ANZEIGE

  • Internes LED-Display

    Ja (Inneres Top Display)

  • Express Freeze

    Ja

ABMESSUNGEN & GEWICHT

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T; in mm)

    913 x 1.790 x 735

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Scharniers oder der Türkappe (in mm)

    1.790

  • Höhe bis zur Oberkante des Gehäuses (in mm)

    1.750

  • Packungsgewicht (kg)

    158

  • Tiefe mit Griff

    735

  • Tiefe ohne Tür

    620

  • Produktgewicht (in kg)

    148

MERKMALE

  • Door-in-Door®

    InstaView Door-in-Door (getöntes Glas)

  • DoorCooling+®

    Ja

  • InstaView®

    Ja

  • LINEARCooling®

    Ja

  • UVNano

    Ja

GEFRIERFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    2

  • Schublade Gefrierschrank (Anzahl)

    2 transparente

  • Beleuchtung Gefrierteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

EIS- & WASSERSYSTEM

  • Ice Maker (automatisch)

    Ja (Spaceplus)

  • Eisbereiter_manuell

    Nein

  • Eis-, Crushed Ice- und Wasserspender

    Eiswürfel und Crushed Ice

  • Installation

    Installation erforderlich

  • Festwasseranschluss

    Nein

MATERIAL & AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Grifftyp

    Fach-Spray

  • Metal Fresh® (Metallrückwand)

    F/R Metall

  • Frontfarbe

    Essence Black Steel

  • Tür (Material)

    VCM

LEISTUNG

  • Luftschallemissionen in dB(A)

    35

  • Kompressortyp

    Smart Inverter Compressor®

  • Jährlicher Energieverbrauch (in kWh/a)

    276

  • Klimaklasse

    T

  • Luftschallemissionsklasse

    B

KÜHLFACH

  • Türeinsatz transparent (Anzahl)

    4

  • Türeinsatz Utility Box/Snack Corner

    Ja

  • Multi-Airflow

    Ja

  • Pure N Fresh

    Nein

  • Beleuchtung Kühlteil

    LED oben

  • Ablage aus gehärtetem Glas (Anzahl)

    3

  • Gemüsefach

    Ja (2)

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • Smart Diagnosis®

    Ja

  • ThinQ® (WLAN)

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
Um mehr darüber zu erfahren, wie dieses Produkt mit Daten umgeht und welche Rechte Sie als Nutzer haben, besuchen Sie bitte „Datenabdeckung & Spezifikationen“ unter LG Privacy

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