LG Experience
Hände halten Plastikmüll

Inspiration

Die nachhaltige Zukunft von LG: Clean Technology – Prozesse und Materialien

Erfahre, wie LG Clean-Technology-Prozesse in ihre Soundbars und OLED evo TV-Geräte einbindet, um die Umweltbelastung zu reduzieren.

junge Verbraucher, die auf einem Feld mit Windrädern stehen

Inspiration

Die nachhaltige Zukunft von LG: Partnerschaften für umweltfreundliche Lösungen

Erfahre mehr über LG und den Weg des Unternehmens in eine nachhaltige Zukunft durch die strategische Zusammenarbeit mit umweltbewussten Partnern. Finde heraus, wie die Nachhaltigkeitsmaßnahmen...

LG Stanbyme go in einer gemütlichen Campingraumumgebung

Inspiration

Die mobilen Bildschirme von LG – Entertainment neu gedacht

Tauche ein in eine Welt der Mobilität – mit der StanbyME-Produktreihe von LG. Unsere portablen Screens bringen einen Hauch von Luxus in deinen Alltag.

Ein LG-Kunde benutzt seinen Laptop vor einem von der Natur inspirierten Hintergrund, der für ein nachhaltiges Leben wirbt.

Inspiration

Die nachhaltige Zukunft von LG: Unterstützung von umweltbewussten Entscheidungen von Kundinnen und Kunden

Entdecke die Initiativen von LG bei der Entwicklung von Unterhaltungselektronik und Haushaltsgeräten, die es den Nutzerinnen und Nutzern ermöglichen, ein Leben im Zeichen der Nachhaltigkeit...

10 Jahre der weltweiten Nr. 1 OLED-FERNSEHER

Inspiration

10 Jahre LG OLED: Ein Jahrzehnt an der Spitze

LG OLED verschiebt seit einem Jahrzehnt die Grenzen des Machbaren. Feiern Sie mit und erfahren Sie, wie LG OLED zum heutigen Marktführer für OLED-Fernseher wurde.

Technologie für ein besseres Leben

Kühlen

Waschen

Styler

TV

Audio

Bluetooth-Kopfhörer

LG gram

Monitore

Beamer

