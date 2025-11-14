About Cookies on This Site

Mikrowelle mit Grill, Schwarz (25 L, 1000 Watt) mit Quarzgrill, Smart Inverter Technologie & EasyClean | MH6535GIB

MH6535GIB
Hauptmerkmale

  • Smart Inverter Magnetron®: präzise Leistungs- und Temperaturregelung mit 10 Jahren Garantie*
  • Quarzgrill: effektiver und schneller als ein konventioneller Grill
  • Infrared Heating® mit Carbon-Heizelement: schnellere, schonendere und sparsame Zubereitung
  • Antibakteriell beschichteter Innenraum mit Easy Clean
  • Tür aus echtem Glas: hitzebeständiges Sicherheitsglas
  • Stabiler Glasdrehteller auf 6 Rollen in hexagonalem Muster

    * Das Produkt wird mit einem Schuko-Stecker geliefert und ist mit einem fix montierten Adapter auf den Schweizer Typ-J-Standard ergänzt.

    * Zusätzlich zu den 2 Jahren gesetzlicher Gewährleistung bestehen weitere 8 Jahre Materialgarantie auf das LG Smart Inverter Magnetron®(ausgenommen gewerbliche Nutzung).
Mehr

*Folgende Produktabbildungen dienen zur Veranschaulichung der Features und können in Farbe vom Original abweichen. Die Bilder in der Galerie sind originalgetreu.

Smart Inverter

Smart Inverter

Die LG Smart Inverter Technologie sorgt für eine präzise Leistung zum Aufwärmen und Auftauen einer noch breiteren Palette von Lebensmitteln. Dank der genauen Temperaturregelung können mehr Gerichte mit einer Mikrowelle zubereitet werden als bisher.
Gleichmäßiges Erhitzen

Gleichmäßiges Erhitzen

Dank der feinstufigen Temperaturregelung kann jedes Gericht gleichmäßig erhitzt werden und sorgt so für ein angenehmes Geschmackserlebnis.

*Getestetes Gerät: Mittelgroßes LG-Einzelgerät (NeoChef™: MS32XX vs. Konventionelles Gerät MS4042).
**Getestet durch Intertek.

Gleichmäßiges Auftauen

Gleichmäßiges Auftauen

Durch Einstellen der geeigneten Temperatur kann Fleisch besonders gleichmäßig und vollständig aufgetaut werden.
Schnellkochfunktion

Schnellkochfunktion

Reduziert die Garzeit für alle Gerichte mit einer Leistung von bis zu 1.200 W*.
Diverse Kochvorgänge

Diverse Kochvorgänge

Mit nur einem Gerät können Sie Speisen zubereiten oder einfach aufwärmen. NeoChef™ kann sogar als Joghurtzubereiter eingesetzt werden.
Köstliches Grillgut

Köstliches Grillgut

Scharf angebraten, schön knusprig – Grill-Perfektion, ganz ohne glühend heiße Ofenplatte.
EasyClean entfernt 99,99% der Bakterien

EasyClean entfernt 99,99% der Bakterien

Die antibakterielle EasyClean-Innenbeschichtung sorgt für eine einfache und bequeme Reinigung. Mit einem Wisch lässt sich der Mikrowellen-Garraum mühelos reinigen.Die Beschichtung verhindert das Anhaften von 99,99% der schädlichen Bakterien auf der Oberfläche.

LED-Leuchte

LED-Leuchte

Die im Garraum verwendeten weißen LEDs sind dreimal heller und energieeffizienter als die Leuchtmittel in herkömmlichen Modellen. Der Garzustand kann leicht überprüft werden, ohne dass ein Öffnen der Mikrowelle nötig ist.
Stabiler Drehring

Stabiler Drehring

Stabiler Drehring

Der innovative hexagonale Rollenkranz stabilisiert den Drehteller an sechs Punkten und schützt auch nicht zentral aufgelegte Elemente so gegen Kippen und Verrutschen.
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

BASISAUSSTATTUNG

  • Türdesign

    Divided

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installationstyp

    Countertop

  • Gehäusefarbe

    Black

  • Ofenkapazität (L)

    25

  • Produkttyp

    Grill

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Door Color

    Black

KOMFORTFUNKTIONEN

  • Kindersicherung

    Yes

  • Piepton bei Fertigstellung

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Timer

    No

  • Zeiteinstellung

    Yes

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

FUNKTIONEN DES MIKROWELLENOFENS

  • Stromverbrauch Mikrowelle (W)

    1.150

  • Leistungsstufen der Mikrowelle

    5

  • Leistung der Mikrowelle (W)

    1000

  • Ofenkapazität (L)

    25

  • Smart Inverter Magnetron®

    Yes

  • Größe des Drehtellers (mm)

    292

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Stromverbrauch Mikrowelle & Grill (in W)

    1.450

  • Stromverbrauch Grill (in W)

    900

  • How to Cook

    Benutzerhandbuch

  • Total Power Consumption (W)

    1.150

STEUERUNGSFUNKTIONEN

  • Steuerungsanzeige

    LED

  • Steuerungsposition

    Right Side

  • Steuerungstyp

    Bedienfeld

KOCHMODI

  • Heißluftfrittieren

    No

  • Backen

    No

  • Konvektionsbacken

    No

  • Auftauen

    No

  • Grillen

    Yes

  • Inverter Auftauen

    Yes

  • Schmelzen

    Yes

  • Rösten

    Yes

  • Slow Cooking

    No

  • Weichmachen

    Yes

  • Schnellgrillen

    No

  • Dampfgaren

    No

  • Wärmen

    Yes

  • Auto Cook

    Yes

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    Yes

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

DESIGN / AUSFÜHRUNG

  • Türfarbe

    Black

  • Gehäusefarbe

    Black

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Glass Design

    Clear

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Printproof Finish

    No

ABMESSUNGEN / GEWICHT

  • Abmessung Garraum (B x H x T)(mm)

    322 x 228 x 334

  • Verpackungsabmessungen (B x H x T)(mm)

    540 x 294 x 417

  • Produktabmessungen (B x H x T)(mm)

    476 x 272 x 387

  • Produktgewicht (kg)

    8,9

LEISTUNG

  • Strombedarf (V; in Hz)

    230V / 50Hz

  • Power Output (W)

    1.000

INTELLIGENTE TECHNOLOGIE

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    Yes

ZUBEHÖR

  • Glaseinschub (St.)

    1

  • Benutzerhandbuch (St.)

    1

  • Hohes Gestell (Stk.)

    1

  • Drehring (Stk.)

    1

  • Drehwelle (St.)

    1

