GROSSBILDSCHIRM HÄNDLERSUCHE

Ein LG NanoCell TV vor einem schwarzen Hintergrund. Der Fernseher zeigt ein Auto, das vor einer Bergkette durch Wasser fährt, in dem sich der leuchtende Himmel spiegelt.

Gross ist eine Untertreibung. Er ist episch.

Entdecken Sie ein unglaubliches Niveau der Immersion, das auf einem kleineren Bildschirm einfach nicht erreicht werden kann.

Ein gewaltiger Bildschirm
für eine unglaubliche Immersion.

Komplettes Eintauchen bekommt auf einem 86-Zoll-Ultra-Grossbildfernseher eine ganz neue Bedeutung. Dieser wahnsinnig grosse Bildschirm bringt alles, was Sie ansehen, auf ein nie dagewesenes Niveau, um Ihr Betrachtungserlebnis zu maximieren.

Echtes 8K

Herrliche Ansichten
mit atemberaubenden Details.

Ein Grossbildschirm wäre nicht komplett ohne ein Bild in ultrahoher Qualität. Dank Real 8K sehen die LG Ultra Large TVs in jeder Grösse spektakulär aus und liefern lebendige Bilder für eine unglaubliche Immersion.

Ein Mann steht vor einem imposanten Wasserfall, der die Klippen hinunterstürzt. Aus der Szene wird herausgezoomt, um den Wasserfall als Bild auf einem wandmontierten Fernseher zu zeigen.

Text vor schwarzem Hintergrund zur Verdeutlichung der veränderten Klarheit bei verschiedenen Kontrastmodulationsstufen.

Zertifiziertes 8K Ultra HD.

Gemäss CTA muss die Kontrastmodulation (contrast modulation/CM) bei der Definition der Auflösung 50% oder mehr betragen. Je höher der CM-Wert, desto klarer das Bild. Mit einem CM-Wert von 97,8% übertrifft der LG NanoCell TV die internationalen Standards und macht reine Farben noch klarer.

*CTA (Consumer Technology Association): Wirtschaftsverband, der mehr als 2.200 U.S.-Unternehmen aus dem Bereich Verbrauchertechnologie vertritt und Standards herausgibt.
*Die CTA-Zertifizierung wird für ein Produkt vergeben, das den offiziellen Branchenanforderungen entspricht.
*Nur verfügbar für 8K-Modelle.
*Die CM-Werte basieren auf 65NANO99-Modellen, die mittels LG-interner Forschung getestet wurden.
*Der angegebene CM-Wert wird horizontal getestet.

100%ige Farbkonsistenz

Atemberaubende Farben aus
jedem Blickwinkel.

Mit ihrer 100%igen Farbkonsistenz liefern LG Ultra Large TVs satte Farben und geben selbst aus grossen Betrachtungswinkeln ein akkurates Bild wieder. Das bedeutet, dass Sie sich mit der ganzen Familie zurücklehnen und ein kompromissloses Seherlebnis geniessen können, egal welchen Sitzplatz Sie wählen.

Zimmer mit Blick auf einen Fluss und eine Stadtlandschaft. Vor dem Fenster ist ein Fernseher installiert, der eine nächtliche Ansicht der Stadtsilhouette vor einem dunklen Himmel zeigt.

*Zertifiziert durch Intertek: eine 100%ige Farbkonsistenz gemessen nach CIE DE2000 anhand von 18 Farbmustern des Macbeth ColorChecker bei einem Betrachtungswinkel von ±30°.
*Die 100%ige Farbkonsistenz wird vom 50-Zoll-Modell NANO85 nicht unterstützt. Von allen anderen Größen des Modells NANO85 sowie von allen Größen der Modelle NANO90, NANO95 und NANO99 wird sie unterstützt. Alle Modelle, welche die 100%ige Farbkonsistenz unterstützen, wurden durch Intertek zertifiziert.

Draufsicht auf eine Stadt auf zwei TV-Bildschirmen, wobei der linke die Ansicht abgewinkelt und der rechte die gleiche Ansicht von vorn zeigt.

Zertifizierte 100%ige Farbkonsistenz

Die reinen Farben erreichen dank der Nano-Technologie eine 100%ige Farbkonsistenz aus grossen Betrachtungswinkeln. Die Farbkonsistenz ist eine Darstellung der Display-Konsistenz in Bezug auf Farbe und Helligkeit. Zertifiziert durch unabhängige Tests von Drittanbietern, erreicht LG NanoCell TV nach CIE DE2000 eine Farbkonsistenz von 100% über 18 Farbmuster hinweg und bei einem Betrachtungswinkel von ±30°.

Detail und Tiefe in
einem riesigen Maßstab.

Full Array Dimming bietet eine präzisere Steuerung der Hintergrundbeleuchtung für tiefere Schwarztöne selbst bei unseren größten Fernsehern. Das bedeutet, dass LG Ultra Large TVs ein höheres Maß an Details und Tiefe über das gesamte Display liefern.

Das scrollbare Bild eines wandmontierten Fernsehers zeigt ein dunkles Motiv, und zwar den Vollmond, der sich in Wasser spiegelt. Die Szene wechselt zwischen einem Fernsehgerät normaler Größe und einem LG NanoCell TV mit Großbildschirm.
Das scrollbare Bild eines wandmontierten Fernsehers zeigt ein dunkles Motiv, und zwar den Vollmond, der sich in Wasser spiegelt. Die Szene wechselt zwischen einem Fernsehgerät normaler Größe und einem LG NanoCell TV mit Großbildschirm.

Dunkles Motiv mit dem Vollmond, der sich im Wasser spiegelt. Der Ausschnitt unten links zeigt das Bild auf einem konventionellen Fernseher mit Halo und weniger klaren Farben, das größere, das kleinere umgebende Bild zeigt die Szene auf dem LG NanoCell TV.

*Full Array Dimming wird von allen Größen der Modelle NANO99, NANO95 und NANO90 unterstützt. Es ist nur auf dem 86-Zoll-Modell NANO85 verfügbar.
*Im Vergleich zu herkömmlichen UHD-TVs von LG ohne NanoCell-Technologie.
*Bilder simuliert, um das Verständnis der Funktionen zu verbessern.

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Dieser grosse Flachbildfernseher fügt sich wunderbar ein.

LG Ultra Large TVs sind darauf ausgelegt, zu verblüffen. Superschmal und für die Wandmontage optimiert, hängt selbst der grösste 86-Zoll-Bildschirm bündig an der Wand, um mit Ihrer Wohnungseinrichtung zu harmonieren und Ihr Wohnambiente aufzuwerten.

Drei Bilder eines großen Flachbildfernsehers, der inmitten verschiedener moderner Interieurs an der Wand montiert ist.

A large flatscreen TV mounted against a pink wall surrounded by natural furnishings. The screen shows a lush forest.

Erfahren Sie, ob und wie ein grosser Bildschirm in Ihren Raum passt.

Sie sind sich nicht sicher, welche Bildschirmgrösse die richtige für Sie ist? Geben Sie einfach die Abmessungen des betreffenden Zimmers in den LG-TV-Simulator ein, um mehr über die tatsächliche Produktgrösse zu erfahren und herauszufinden, welcher Fernseher am besten in Ihren Raum passt.

Erfahren Sie, ob und wie ein grosser Bildschirm in Ihren Raum passt. JETZT AUSPROBIEREN

Haben Sie den perfekten Fernseher gefunden?

Geniessen Sie Filme auf dem Grossbildschirm in Höchstqualität.

Mehr erfahren

Großbildfernseher, der vor mehreren niedrigen Stühlen an der Wand montiert ist. Der Bildschirm zeigt einen Mann, der ein Kind aus einem brennenden Gebäude trägt.

Rüsten Sie Ihre Spielestation mit einem Grossbildschirm auf.

Mehr erfahren

Ein Paar Hände, die einen Gaming-Controller vor einem Fernseher halten. Auf dem Bildschirm ist ein Auto zu sehen, das auf einem Feldweg durch einen Wald fährt.

Machen Sie den Spieltag dankGrossbildschirm zu einem unvergesslichen Erlebnis

Mehr erfahren

Rückansicht einer Gruppe von Männern, die vor einem großen wandmontierten Fernseher sitzt. Auf dem Bildschirm sind Basketballspieler zu sehen.

Wählen Sie Ihren Nanocell

WÄHLEN SIE IHREN NANOCELL

Table Caption
Features NANO99 NANO95 NANO90
NANO99
Unser Vorzeigemodell, der 8K NanoCell TV
NANO95
Ein erschwinglicher 8K NanoCell TV der Spitzenklasse
NANO90
Der beste NanoCell TV für das Gaming
Display 8K (7.680 x 4.320), 86/75 Zoll 8K (7.680 x 4.320) 75 Zoll 4K (3.840 x 2.160), 86/75 Zoll
Audio 4.2-Kanal/60 W 2.2-Kanal/40 W 2.2-Kanal/40 W
Standfuß Standfuß, Wandmontage optional Standfuß, Wandmontage optional Standfuß, Wandmontage optional
Prozessor α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 8K α9 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 8K α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K
Verarbeitung AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI Picture Pro, AI Sound Pro AI-Bildqualität AI-Sound
Farbe Nano Color Pro Nano Color Pro Nano Color
HDR Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG
HDMI-Funktionen ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC VRR/ALLM/eARC
Gaming Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG AMD FreeSync™/Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Sprachsteuerung Freisprech-Sprachsteuerung Freisprech-Sprachsteuerung Fernbedienung
Plattform webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0, Magic Tap webOS 6.0
Table Caption
Features NANO85 NANO80 NANO77
NANO85
Ein preisgünstiger NanoCell TV für das Gaming
NANO80
An excellent all-round NanoCell TV
NANO77
Our most accessible NanoCell TV
Display 4K (3.840 x 2.160), 86/75/50 Zoll 4K (3.840 x 2.160), 75/50 Zoll 4K (3.840 x 2.160), 86/75 Zoll
Audio 2.2-Kanal/40 W 2.2-Kanal/40 W –/20W
Standfuß Standfuß, Wandmontage optional Standfuß, Wandmontage optional Standfuß, Wandmontage optional
Prozessor α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K α7 AI Processor der 4. Generation mit 4K Quad-Core-Prozessor mit 4K
Verarbeitung AI-Bildqualität AI-Sound AI-Bildqualität AI-Sound -
Farbe Nano Color Nano Color Nano Color
HDR Dolby Vision IQ/HDR10 Pro/HLG HDR10 Pro/HLG HDR10 Pro / HLG
HDMI-Funktionen VRR/ALLM/eARC ALLM/eARC ALLM / eARC
Gaming AMD FreeSync™/Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG AMD FreeSync™/Game Optimizer/Dashboard/HGiG AMD FreeSync™ / Game optimizer / Dashboard / HGiG
Smart Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay Google Assistant, Alexa, Airplay
Sprachsteuerung Fernbedienung Fernbedienung Remote
Plattform webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0 webOS 6.0
