Slider-Handy mit 2 MP Kamera, SNS-Client, FM Radio und MP3 Player

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Slider

  • Farbe

    grau

  • Netzwerk

    GSM/GPRS/EDGE

  • Band

    850/900/1800/1900

  • Betriebssystem

    LG User Interface

AKKU

  • Batterie

    900 mAh

  • Sprechzeit (min)

    240

  • Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)

    100

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    99,8 x 51 x 15,8

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    94

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    TFT-LCD

  • Größe

    2,2"

  • Auflösung

    172 x 220

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    2

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    18 MB

  • Externer Speicher

    Micro SD erweiterbar bis 8 GB

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • USB / PC Sync

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    Nein

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    MP3, AMR, AAC, AAC+

  • MP3

    Ja

  • Video Player

    H.263, MP4

  • Video Recording

    Ja

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • Browser

    Ja

  • Java (version)

    Ja

  • Social Networking Service Client

    Ja

  • WLAN

    Nein

