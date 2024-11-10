We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Klapphandy mit Kamera, Bluetooth 2.1 und SNS-Client
Klapphandy mit Kamera, Bluetooth 2.1 und SNS-Client
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Clamshell
-
Farbe
schwarz-silber
-
Netzwerk
GSM/GPRS/EDGE
-
Band
850/900/1800/1900
-
Betriebssystem
LG User Interface
AKKU
-
Batterie
900 mAh
-
Sprechzeit (min)
240
-
Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)
100
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)
97,5 x 49,1 x 16,7
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
92
DISPLAY
-
Typ
TFT LCD
-
Größe
2,2"
-
Auflösung
172 x 220
-
Display außen
96 x 64 pixels, Mono
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
1,3
-
Typ
Fixed Focus
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
10 MB
-
Externer Speicher
Micro SD erweiterbar bis 16 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
USB / PC Sync
Ja
-
Wi-Fi/W-LAN
Nein
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+, AAC++, WMA, WAV
-
MP3
Ja
-
Video Player
H.263, MP4
-
Video Recording
Ja
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
Browser
Ja
-
Java (version)
Ja
-
Social Networking Service Client
Ja
-
Widgets
Ja
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur