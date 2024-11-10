Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Futuristisches Design im Breitbildformat.

BL40 newchocolate

Futuristisches Design im Breitbildformat.

BL40 newchocolate

Futuristisches Design im Breitbildformat.

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Card-Bar

  • Farbe

    schwarz-rot

  • Frequenz

    HSDPA 7.2 Mbps

  • Band

    GSM (850/900/1800/1900 MHz), UMTS (900/2100 MHz)

  • Betriebssystem

    LG User Interface

AKKU

  • Sprechzeit (min)

    360

  • Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)

    400

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    128 x 51 x 10,9

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    129

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    TFT LCD

  • Größe

    4"

  • Auflösung

    345 x 800

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    5

  • Zoom

    4-fach

  • Blitz

    Ja

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    1,1 GB

  • Externer Speicher

    Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    Version 2.1

  • USB / PC Sync

    2.0

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    AAC+/MP3/Midi/WMA

  • MP3

    Ja

  • Video Player

    H.264/H.263/MPEG-4/DivX/ XviD

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • Browser

    xHTML 1.1 / WAP 2.0

  • Java (version)

    MIDP 2.0, CLDC 1.1

  • Document Viewer

    MS Office, pdf, Text

  • TV-out

    Ja

