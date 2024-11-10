We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
G2 mini Android Smartphone mit 4,7 Zoll QHD-IPS-Display, 1,2 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor und 8 Megapixel Kamera
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touch Screen
-
Farbe
schwarz, weiß
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
virtuell
-
Netzwerk
Cat. 4 (LTE) / HSPA+ (3G)
-
Betriebssystem
Android
-
Integrierter Prozessor
1,2 GHz Qualcomm Quad-Core Prozessor
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
1 GB
-
HD Voice
Ja
AKKU
-
Batterie
SiO+ Li-Ion 2.440 mAh
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)
129,6 x 66,0 x 9,8
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
121
DISPLAY
-
Typ
QHD IPS Display
-
Größe
4,7"
-
Auflösung
960 x 540
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
8
-
Typ
mit Autofokus und 1.3 MP Frontkamera
-
Blitz
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
8 GB
-
Externer Speicher
Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
v4.0
-
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0 high speed
-
Wi-Fi/W-LAN
WLAN 802.11 b/g/n
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+
-
MP3
Ja
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MP4, VP8
-
Video Recording
FullHD (1080p) mit 30fps
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
A-GPS Navigation
Ja
-
3.5 Audio Jack
Ja
-
OS
Android 4.4 KitKat
-
Panorama Shot
Ja
