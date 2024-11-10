Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
G2 mini Android Smartphone mit 4,7 Zoll QHD-IPS-Display, 1,2 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor und 8 Megapixel Kamera

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

D620

LG D620 G2 mini – Android Smartphone
Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touch Screen

  • Farbe

    schwarz, weiß

  • QWERTZ-Tastatur

    virtuell

  • Netzwerk

    Cat. 4 (LTE) / HSPA+ (3G)

  • Betriebssystem

    Android

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    1,2 GHz Qualcomm Quad-Core Prozessor

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    1 GB

  • HD Voice

    Ja

AKKU

  • Batterie

    SiO+ Li-Ion 2.440 mAh

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    129,6 x 66,0 x 9,8

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    121

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    QHD IPS Display

  • Größe

    4,7"

  • Auflösung

    960 x 540

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    8

  • Typ

    mit Autofokus und 1.3 MP Frontkamera

  • Blitz

    Ja

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    8 GB

  • Externer Speicher

    Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    v4.0

  • USB / PC Sync

    USB 2.0 high speed

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    WLAN 802.11 b/g/n

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    MP3, AAC, AAC+

  • MP3

    Ja

  • Video Player

    H.263, H.264, MP4, VP8

  • Video Recording

    FullHD (1080p) mit 30fps

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • A-GPS Navigation

    Ja

  • 3.5 Audio Jack

    Ja

  • OS

    Android 4.4 KitKat

  • Panorama Shot

    Ja

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

