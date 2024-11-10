We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G2 High-End-Smartphone mit 2,3 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor, 5,2 Zoll IPS-Display und Android 4.2.2
LG G2 High-End-Smartphone mit 2,3 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor, 5,2 Zoll IPS-Display und Android 4.2.2
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touch Screen
-
Farbe
schwarz, weiss
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
virtuell
-
Netzwerk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)
-
Band
LGE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), GSM (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
-
Betriebssystem
Android
-
Integrierter Prozessor
Qualcomm Sapdragon 800 2,3 GHz Quad Core
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
2 GB
-
HD Voice
Ja
AKKU
-
Batterie
SiO+ Li-Ion 3.000 mAh
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)
138,5 x 70,9 x 9,14
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
143
DISPLAY
-
Typ
Full HD IPS+ LCD, Kapazitiver Touchscreen
-
Größe
5,2"
-
Auflösung
1920 x 1080
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
13
-
Typ
AF with Flash LED BSI + OIS; & 2,1 MP Front
-
Zoom
4fach Digital
-
Blitz
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
16 GB oder 32 GB Emmc
-
Externer Speicher
Nein
-
Micros SD im Lieferumfang
Nein
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
v4.0
-
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0 high speed
-
Wi-Fi/W-LAN
WiFi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
-
Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA
Nein/Nein/Ja/Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3/AAC/AAC+/E-AAC+/AMR-NB/WMA/MIDI
-
MP3
Ja
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MPEG-4, VC-1, Theora, VP8, DivX, Xvid
-
Video Recording
FullHD (1080p) mit 30fps
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
A-GPS Navigation
Ja
-
3.5 Audio Jack
Ja
-
OS
Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean
-
WLAN
Ja
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur