LG G2 High-End-Smartphone mit 2,3 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor, 5,2 Zoll IPS-Display und Android 4.2.2

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

D802

(0)
LG G2 Android Smartphone
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touch Screen

  • Farbe

    schwarz, weiss

  • QWERTZ-Tastatur

    virtuell

  • Netzwerk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)

  • Band

    LGE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), GSM (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)

  • Betriebssystem

    Android

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    Qualcomm Sapdragon 800 2,3 GHz Quad Core

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    2 GB

  • HD Voice

    Ja

AKKU

  • Batterie

    SiO+ Li-Ion 3.000 mAh

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    138,5 x 70,9 x 9,14

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    143

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    Full HD IPS+ LCD, Kapazitiver Touchscreen

  • Größe

    5,2"

  • Auflösung

    1920 x 1080

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    13

  • Typ

    AF with Flash LED BSI + OIS; & 2,1 MP Front

  • Zoom

    4fach Digital

  • Blitz

    Ja

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    16 GB oder 32 GB Emmc

  • Externer Speicher

    Nein

  • Micros SD im Lieferumfang

    Nein

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    v4.0

  • USB / PC Sync

    USB 2.0 high speed

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    WiFi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

  • Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA

    Nein/Nein/Ja/Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    MP3/AAC/AAC+/E-AAC+/AMR-NB/WMA/MIDI

  • MP3

    Ja

  • Video Player

    H.263, H.264, MPEG-4, VC-1, Theora, VP8, DivX, Xvid

  • Video Recording

    FullHD (1080p) mit 30fps

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • A-GPS Navigation

    Ja

  • 3.5 Audio Jack

    Ja

  • OS

    Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean

  • WLAN

    Ja

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

