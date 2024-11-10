LG G6 Smartphone - Platinum

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 7.0 Nougat

DESIGN

  • Design-Elemente

    Exklusiver & glänzend stylisher Look, abgerundeter Körper mit hochwertigem Gorilla Glas 3 & 5, Metallrahmen, nahtloser & extra schmaler Körper (7,19 cm breit), eingebettete Kamera ohne Erhöhung

  • Farbvarianten

    Weiß, Schwarz, Platinum

  • Formfaktor

    148,96 x 71,9 x 7,9 mm

  • Gewicht

    163 g

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    TFT-LCD

  • Typ

    FullVision QHD+ In-Cell Touch Display, Gorilla Glass 3 (vorne) & Gorilla Glass 5 (hinten)

  • Diagonale in cm

    14,47 cm

  • Diagonale in Zoll

    5,7"

  • Auflösung

    18:9, 2880x1440 Pixel (QHD+), 564 ppi

  • Screen to Body ratio

    80 %

  • Feature

    HDR10 & Dolby Vision, enhanced multimode antenna technology

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera

    Dual-Kamera (Weitwinkel-Kamera & Standardwinkel-Kamera)

  • Sensor

    4:3, PDAF-Sensor Technologie, Closed-loop camera-Modul

    Weitwinkel-Kamera

  • Weitwinkel-Kamera

    13 Megapixel

    Weitwinkel-Radius125°
    Linsef/ 2,4
    Pixelgröße1.12μm
    Standardwinkel-Kamera

  • Standardwinkel-Kamera

    13 Megapixel

    Standardperspektiven-Radius71°
    Linsef/ 1,8
    Pixelgröße1.12μm
    BildstabilisatorOIS & EIS (Steady Record 2.0)

  • Selfie-Kamera

    5 Megapixel FF (Single Lens) (4:3) mit Weitwinkel- und Standardperspektiven-Radius

  • Weitwinkel-Radius

    100°

  • Standardperspektiven-Radius

    82°

  • Linse

    f/2,2

  • Pixelgröße

    1.12μm

  • Bildstabilisator

    EIS (Steady Record 1.0)

  • Feature & UX

    Phase Detection, Gesture Interval Shot, Autofokus, Signature UX, 360 live wallpaper, 360 Viewer, Favorite Albums, Timeline View, Large Thumbnail, Thumbnail Pinch Zoom, Geo-Tagging UX, Collage, SlideShow, Live Streaming, In & Out Zoom, Quick-Share, Pop-out Picture, Time lapse, Selfie Flash, Square-Camera, GIF Mode

PROZESSOR

  • Modell

    Qualcomm™ Snapdragon (MSM8996 Pro)

  • Taktrate

    2,35 GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    4 (Quad-Core)

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

    GSM Quad band/UMTS(B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B8)/LTE(B1, B2, B3, B4, B5, B7, B8, B12, B13, B17, B20, B28, B38)

  • LTE Category (DL/UL)

    Cat. 11 / Cat. 5

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Features

    HSP/HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, OPP, PBAP, PAN,MAP, HID, HOGP, SAP

  • GPS-Empfänger

    Ja

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • Weitere Verbindungen

    USB 2.0, USB-Typ C, USB OTG, 3,5mm Audio Jack, 4FF Nano (Single) SIM slot, microSD Speicher-Slot

  • E-Mail

    Ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

  • SAR-Wert (Kopf)

    0,393 W/Kg

  • Hotspot-Funktionalität

    Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

  • Sensor

    Fingerabdruck (hinten), Beschleunigungssensor, Gyroskop, Näherungssensor, Kompass, Barometer, Farbspektrum

  • Google Mobile Services

    YouTube, Gmail, Google Maps, PlayStore, Play Music, Books, etc.

  • Synchronisation

    Exchange ActiveSync, LG Bridge & Google Dienste

  • Weitere Funktionen

    Blaulicht-Regelung, um die Ermüdung der Augen beim Lesen von Nachrichten, eBooks und textlastigen Materialen zu reduzieren, IP68 wasser- und staubresistent

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

  • Schreibhilfe

    QWERTZ-Tastatur

  • Klingeltöne

    Polyphon

  • UKW-Radio

    Ja

  • Sprachen

    Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch

  • Video-Formate

    Hi-Fi Recording (Video/Audio) 16bit / 48kHz (AAC - normal)/ 24bit / 48kHz (LPCM - spezieller CODEC zum Abspielen notwendig), 1.5 times bit rate und 4 times sampling rate, 4G looping video Playback, Capture (Screenshot), Live Zoom, Fingertip seek, Video speed control (Name TBD), HD 120fps slow motion, (Name TBD), HiFi mode

  • Audioformate

    Audio only, 24bit / 192kHz FLAC (WAV), 1.5 times bit per sample and 4.35 times sampling rate --> 1.5 X 4.35 = 6.5 times audio resolution, High AOP mic, FLAC & LPCM

AKKU

  • Art

    Li-Ion Polymer 3,8 V

  • Kapazität

    3300 mAh

  • Stand-by-Zeit

    140hr (AoD on)

  • Schnellaufladung

    Qualcomm Quick-Charge 3.0 – 50 % in 35 Minuten

  • Features

    Batteriesparmodus (Battery saver) für Spiele, Batteriesicherheit und- zuverlässigkeit: Hot Box 140°, Nail Penetration, Heat Pipe, 15.5 μm Entfernung zwischen Elektroden, Zuverlässigkeitstest während der Entwicklung

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    32 GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB

  • RAM

    4 GB

SUFFIX

  • Productcode - Platinum

    LGH870.ADECPL

  • Productcode - Schwarz

    LGH870.ADECBK

  • Productcode - Weiß

    LGH870.ADECWH

EAN

  • Platinum

    8806087020090

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

