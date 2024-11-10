We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Spirit Gebogenes Android Smartphone mit 4,7 Zoll HD-Display, 1,3 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor
LG Spirit Gebogenes Android Smartphone mit 4,7 Zoll HD-Display, 1,3 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touch Screen
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
Ja
-
Netzwerk
GSM (2G), UMTS (3G), Edge
-
Band
UMTS (900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 21Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
Betriebssystem
Android
-
Integrierter Prozessor
Mediatek MT6582 1,3 GHz
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
1 GB
AKKU
-
Batterie
Li-Ion Akku 3,8V
-
Kapazität
2.100 mAh
-
Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)
2G: bis zu 300 Std.. ; 3G: Bis zu 300 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (min)
2G: Bis zu 450 Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 540 Min.
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)
133,25 x 66,12 x 9,95 mm
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
120
DISPLAY
-
Typ
Full HD IPS+ LCD, Kapazitiver Touchscreen
-
Größe
4,7"
-
Auflösung
1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 312 ppi
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
5
-
Zoom
4 x digital
-
Blitz
LED
-
Front-Kamera (MP)
1
-
Features
Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Selfie-Cam-Funktion, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
8 GB
-
Externer Speicher
Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
Version 4.1
-
Bluetooth Features
Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Health Device Profile (HDP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Audio Video Remote Control Profile (AVCTP), Device ID Profile (DID), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Service discovery protocol Profile (SDP), HID Over GATT Profile (HOGP) , Generic Attribute Profile (GATT), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP)
-
Wi-Fi/W-LAN
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, WMA, OGG, Midi
-
MP3
Ja
-
Klingeltöne
64 Polyphonic
-
Sprachen
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanischbas, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Mazedonisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
WLAN
Ja
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur