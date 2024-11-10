Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Spirit Gebogenes Android Smartphone mit 4,7 Zoll HD-Display, 1,3 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG Spirit Gebogenes Android Smartphone mit 4,7 Zoll HD-Display, 1,3 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor

H420

LG Spirit Gebogenes Android Smartphone mit 4,7 Zoll HD-Display, 1,3 GHz Quad-Core-Prozessor

(0)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touch Screen

  • QWERTZ-Tastatur

    Ja

  • Netzwerk

    GSM (2G), UMTS (3G), Edge

  • Band

    UMTS (900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 21Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)

  • Betriebssystem

    Android

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    Mediatek MT6582 1,3 GHz

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    1 GB

AKKU

  • Batterie

    Li-Ion Akku 3,8V

  • Kapazität

    2.100 mAh

  • Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)

    2G: bis zu 300 Std.. ; 3G: Bis zu 300 Std.

  • Sprechzeit (min)

    2G: Bis zu 450 Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 540 Min.

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    133,25 x 66,12 x 9,95 mm

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    120

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    Full HD IPS+ LCD, Kapazitiver Touchscreen

  • Größe

    4,7"

  • Auflösung

    1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 312 ppi

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    5

  • Zoom

    4 x digital

  • Blitz

    LED

  • Front-Kamera (MP)

    1

  • Features

    Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Selfie-Cam-Funktion, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    8 GB

  • Externer Speicher

    Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    Version 4.1

  • Bluetooth Features

    Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Health Device Profile (HDP), Message Access Profile (MAP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Audio Video Remote Control Profile (AVCTP), Device ID Profile (DID), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Service discovery protocol Profile (SDP), HID Over GATT Profile (HOGP) , Generic Attribute Profile (GATT), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP)

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, WMA, OGG, Midi

  • MP3

    Ja

  • Klingeltöne

    64 Polyphonic

  • Sprachen

    Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanischbas, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Mazedonisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • WLAN

    Ja

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren