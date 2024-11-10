We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G4c Android Smartphone mit gebogenem 5 Zoll Display, 1,2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon™ Prozessor und 5 MP Front-Kamera
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touch Screen
-
Farbe
titan
-
Netzwerk
LTE, HSDPA+, UMTS, Edge, GSM
-
Band
GSM 800/1800/2600
-
Betriebssystem
Android 5.1 Lollipop
-
Integrierter Prozessor
1,2 GHz Qualcomm Quad-Core Prozessor
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
1 GB
AKKU
-
Kapazität
2.540 mAh
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)
139,7 x 69,8 x 10,2
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
136
DISPLAY
-
Typ
IPS LCD Display
-
Größe
5''
-
Auflösung
1280 x 720 Pixel (HD)
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
8
-
Zoom
4 x digital
-
Blitz
Dual Flash
-
Features
Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Selfie-Cam-Funktion, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
8 GB
-
Externer Speicher
Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
Version 4
-
USB / PC Sync
USB 2.0 high speed
-
Wi-Fi/W-LAN
WLAN 802.11 b/g/n
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
-
Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA
Nein/Nein/Ja/Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+
-
Video Player
H.263/H.264/MP4/VP8
-
Video Recording
1080P @ 30fps
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
Sonstiges
LG GUI, Gesture Shot, Touch & Shoot, Knock Code, LG Smart Keyboard, Curved Design, LG Rear Key
