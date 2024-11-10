Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G4c Android Smartphone mit gebogenem 5 Zoll Display, 1,2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon™ Prozessor und 5 MP Front-Kamera

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG G4c Android Smartphone mit gebogenem 5 Zoll Display, 1,2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon™ Prozessor und 5 MP Front-Kamera

H525n

LG G4c Android Smartphone mit gebogenem 5 Zoll Display, 1,2 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon™ Prozessor und 5 MP Front-Kamera

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touch Screen

  • Farbe

    titan

  • Netzwerk

    LTE, HSDPA+, UMTS, Edge, GSM

  • Band

    GSM 800/1800/2600

  • Betriebssystem

    Android 5.1 Lollipop

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    1,2 GHz Qualcomm Quad-Core Prozessor

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    1 GB

AKKU

  • Kapazität

    2.540 mAh

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    139,7 x 69,8 x 10,2

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    136

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    IPS LCD Display

  • Größe

    5''

  • Auflösung

    1280 x 720 Pixel (HD)

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    8

  • Zoom

    4 x digital

  • Blitz

    Dual Flash

  • Features

    Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Selfie-Cam-Funktion, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    8 GB

  • Externer Speicher

    Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    Version 4

  • USB / PC Sync

    USB 2.0 high speed

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    WLAN 802.11 b/g/n

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

  • Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA

    Nein/Nein/Ja/Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    MP3, AAC, AAC+

  • Video Player

    H.263/H.264/MP4/VP8

  • Video Recording

    1080P @ 30fps

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • Sonstiges

    LG GUI, Gesture Shot, Touch & Shoot, Knock Code, LG Smart Keyboard, Curved Design, LG Rear Key

