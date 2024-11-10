We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G5 High-End Smartphone mit 5,3" Quad-HD IPS Quantum Display, 2,1 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor und Android 6.0 Marshmallow
LG G5 High-End Smartphone mit 5,3" Quad-HD IPS Quantum Display, 2,1 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor und Android 6.0 Marshmallow
Alle Spezifikationen
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)
149,4 x 73,9 x 7,7
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
159
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Band
LTE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), UMTS (900/2100 MHz), HSPA+ 42Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
Farbe
Titan, Silver, Gold, Pink
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Netzwerk
LTE+ (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)
-
Formfaktor
Full Touch Screen
-
Betriebssystem
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
-
Integrierter Prozessor
2,1 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
4 GB
AKKU
-
Batterie
Li-Ion 3,85 V Akku
-
Kapazität
2.800 mAh
DISPLAY
-
Typ
LCD mit In-Cell Touch
-
Größe
5,3"
-
Auflösung
1.440 x 2.560
KAMERA
-
Zoom
8fach digital
-
Blitz
LED
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
16
-
Front-Kamera (MP)
8
-
Features
F1,8 Linse, Manual Mode GUI, Color Spectrum Sensor, Laser Auto Focus, Raw Format, Bildstabilisator 2.0, Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung, HDR, Snap Video, Multishot, Panorama Aufnahme, Expert-Modus, Auto-Aufzeichnung, Intervallaufnahmen, Multi-Videw-Aufzeichnung, popout-Picture, Zeitlupe- / Zeitraffer Video, Film Effects Aufnahme, Quick Share Option, Selfie-Automatik
SPEICHER
-
Externer Speicher
MicroSD erweiterbar bis 2 TB
-
Interner Speicher
32 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Version 4.2
-
Wi-Fi/W-LAN
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
-
Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA
Ja/Nein/Ja/Ja
-
Bluetooth Features
Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Message Access Profile (MAP)
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MPEG4
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
Klingeltöne
64 polyphon
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, WMA, 3GP, iMelody, Midi
-
Video Recording
3840 x 2160 Pixel (UHD)
-
Sprachen
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch
-
Sonstiges
Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar, IrDa
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur