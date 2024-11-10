Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G5 High-End Smartphone mit 5,3" Quad-HD IPS Quantum Display, 2,1 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor und Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG G5 High-End Smartphone mit 5,3" Quad-HD IPS Quantum Display, 2,1 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor und Android 6.0 Marshmallow

H850

LG G5 High-End Smartphone mit 5,3" Quad-HD IPS Quantum Display, 2,1 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor und Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Alle Spezifikationen

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    149,4 x 73,9 x 7,7

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    159

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Band

    LTE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), UMTS (900/2100 MHz), HSPA+ 42Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)

  • Farbe

    Titan, Silver, Gold, Pink

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Netzwerk

    LTE+ (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touch Screen

  • Betriebssystem

    Android 6.0 Marshmallow

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    2,1 GHz Quad-Core Prozessor

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    4 GB

AKKU

  • Batterie

    Li-Ion 3,85 V Akku

  • Kapazität

    2.800 mAh

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    LCD mit In-Cell Touch

  • Größe

    5,3"

  • Auflösung

    1.440 x 2.560

KAMERA

  • Zoom

    8fach digital

  • Blitz

    LED

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    16

  • Front-Kamera (MP)

    8

  • Features

    F1,8 Linse, Manual Mode GUI, Color Spectrum Sensor, Laser Auto Focus, Raw Format, Bildstabilisator 2.0, Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Gesichterkennung, HDR, Snap Video, Multishot, Panorama Aufnahme, Expert-Modus, Auto-Aufzeichnung, Intervallaufnahmen, Multi-Videw-Aufzeichnung, popout-Picture, Zeitlupe- / Zeitraffer Video, Film Effects Aufnahme, Quick Share Option, Selfie-Automatik

SPEICHER

  • Externer Speicher

    MicroSD erweiterbar bis 2 TB

  • Interner Speicher

    32 GB

VERBINDUNG

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • Bluetooth

    Version 4.2

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

  • Miracast/MHL/WiFi direct/DLNA

    Ja/Nein/Ja/Ja

  • Bluetooth Features

    Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Message Access Profile (MAP)

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Video Player

    H.263, H.264, MPEG4

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • Klingeltöne

    64 polyphon

  • Music Player

    MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV, WMA, 3GP, iMelody, Midi

  • Video Recording

    3840 x 2160 Pixel (UHD)

  • Sprachen

    Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch

  • Sonstiges

    Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufergruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar, IrDa

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

