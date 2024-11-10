We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG G flex2 Android Smartphone mit gebogenem 5,5 Zoll POLED-Display, Snapdragon™ Octa-Core Prozessor und 13 MP Kamera
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Farbe
Platinum Silver
-
QWERTZ-Tastatur
Ja
-
Netzwerk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)
-
Band
LGE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), GSM (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)
-
Betriebssystem
Android
-
Integrierter Prozessor
Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 2 GHz (MSM8994)
-
Arbeitsspeicher RAM
2 GB
AKKU
-
Batterie
Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku (fest verbaut)
-
Kapazität
3.000 mAh
-
Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)
2G: bis zu 518 Std.; 3G: bis zu 482 Std.; 4G: bis zu 507 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (min)
2G: bis zu 1.200 min.; 3G: bis zu 1080 min.
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)
149,1 x 75,3 x 7,1 - 9,4 mm
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
152
DISPLAY
-
Typ
Curved P-OLED Full HD Farbdisplay
-
Größe
5,5"
-
Auflösung
1920 x 1080
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
13
-
Zoom
8fach Digitalzoom
-
Blitz
LED
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
16 GB
-
Externer Speicher
MicroSD erweiterbar bis 2 TB
-
Micros SD im Lieferumfang
Nein
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
Version 4.1
-
Bluetooth Features
Headset Profile (SP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Device ID Profile (DIP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP)
-
USB / PC Sync
Ja
-
Wi-Fi/W-LAN
WiFi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, WMA, MIDI, OGG, flac, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV
-
Klingeltöne
64 Polyphonic
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MPEG4, DIVX, XVID, WMV, VP8, AVI
-
Sprachen
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Baskisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Dänisch, Estnisch, Bosnisch, Mazedonisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Polnisch, Slowenisch, Chinesisch, Koreanisch, Indonesisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Slowakisch, Litauisch, Bulgarisch, Persisch, Griechisch, Schwedisch, Ungarisch, Rumänisch, Türkisch, Russisch, Arabisch, Kurdisch, Indisch
-
Video Recording
3840 x 2160 Pixel (UHD)
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
Browser
Ja
-
OS
Android 5.0 (Lollipop)
-
Social Networking Service Client
Ja
-
WLAN
Ja
-
Panorama Shot
Ja
-
UMTS
Ja
-
Widgets
Ja
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
