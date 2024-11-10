Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG G flex2 Android Smartphone mit gebogenem 5,5 Zoll POLED-Display, Snapdragon™ Octa-Core Prozessor und 13 MP Kamera

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

H955

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Farbe

    Platinum Silver

  • QWERTZ-Tastatur

    Ja

  • Netzwerk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)

  • Band

    LGE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), HSPA+ 42 Mbit/s, UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), GSM (850/900/1800/1900 MHz)

  • Betriebssystem

    Android

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 2 GHz (MSM8994)

  • Arbeitsspeicher RAM

    2 GB

AKKU

  • Batterie

    Li-Ion 3,8 V Akku (fest verbaut)

  • Kapazität

    3.000 mAh

  • Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)

    2G: bis zu 518 Std.; 3G: bis zu 482 Std.; 4G: bis zu 507 Std.

  • Sprechzeit (min)

    2G: bis zu 1.200 min.; 3G: bis zu 1080 min.

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    149,1 x 75,3 x 7,1 - 9,4 mm

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    152

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    Curved P-OLED Full HD Farbdisplay

  • Größe

    5,5"

  • Auflösung

    1920 x 1080

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    13

  • Zoom

    8fach Digitalzoom

  • Blitz

    LED

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    16 GB

  • Externer Speicher

    MicroSD erweiterbar bis 2 TB

  • Micros SD im Lieferumfang

    Nein

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    Version 4.1

  • Bluetooth Features

    Headset Profile (SP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Object Push Profile (OPP), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), File Transfer Protocol (nur FTP-Server), Device ID Profile (DIP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP)

  • USB / PC Sync

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    WiFi IEEE 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, WiFi Direct

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, WMA, MIDI, OGG, flac, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, WAV

  • Klingeltöne

    64 Polyphonic

  • Video Player

    H.263, H.264, MPEG4, DIVX, XVID, WMV, VP8, AVI

  • Sprachen

    Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Baskisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Dänisch, Estnisch, Bosnisch, Mazedonisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Polnisch, Slowenisch, Chinesisch, Koreanisch, Indonesisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Slowakisch, Litauisch, Bulgarisch, Persisch, Griechisch, Schwedisch, Ungarisch, Rumänisch, Türkisch, Russisch, Arabisch, Kurdisch, Indisch

  • Video Recording

    3840 x 2160 Pixel (UHD)

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • Browser

    Ja

  • OS

    Android 5.0 (Lollipop)

  • Social Networking Service Client

    Ja

  • WLAN

    Ja

  • Panorama Shot

    Ja

  • UMTS

    Ja

  • Widgets

    Ja

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

