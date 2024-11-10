Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG K11

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

LG K11

LG K11

LG K11

(1)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 7.1.2 Nougat

DESIGN

  • Designelemente

    Stoßsicheres Metallgehäuse

  • Formfaktor

    148,7 x 75,3 x 8,68 mm

  • Gewicht

    162g

  • Farbvarianten

    Aurora Black, Terra Gold

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera-Megapixel

    13 Megapixel

  • Hauptkamera - Zoom

    x4 (Digital)

  • Hauptkamera - LED-Blitz

    Hauptkamera - LED-Blitz

  • Hauptkamera - Video-Formate

    H.263, H.264, H.265, MPEG4, Xvid, VP8/9 , MJPEG, THEORA

  • Hauptkamera - Video-Aufzeichnung (max)

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Selfie-Kamera - Megapixel

    8 Megapixel

  • Selfie-Kamera - Features

    Porträt-Modus, HDR, Low-Light-Modus, Jump Shot, Musik Flash, Ringtone Flash, PDAF, Autofokus, Flash Timer*

AUDIO

  • Anzahl der Mikrofone

    Anzahl der Mikrofone

  • Audioformate

    MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, WMA, OPUS

  • Besonderheiten

    DTS:X Unterstützung

PROZESSOR

  • Modell

    Mediatek MT6750

  • Taktrate

    1,5 GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    Octa-Core, Coretex-A53

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

    LTE B1,3,7,8,20,38 UMTS B1,2,5,8 GSM QUAD

  • LTE Category (DL/UL)

    Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Features

    LG Profile

  • A-GPS

    Ja

  • Anschlüsse

    MicroUSB-und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot

  • NFC

    Ja

SENSORS

  • Fingerabdrucksensor

    Ja

  • Beschleunigungssensor

    Ja

  • Näherungssensor

    Ja

  • Umgebungslichtsensor

    Ja

  • Kompass

    Ja

AKKU

  • Art

    Li-Ion

  • Kapazität

    3000 mAh

  • Standby-Zeit

    bis zu 550 Stunden

  • Sprechzeit

    bis zu 30 Stunden

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    16 GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    microSD Speicher-Slot für bis 2 TB

  • RAM

    2 GB

SONSTIGES

  • Lieferumfang

    Gerät, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung, Sim-Karten Stecker

  • Produkt-Code: Aurora Black

    LMX410EO.ADECBK

EAN

  • Aurora Black

    8806087030587

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren