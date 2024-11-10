We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android 7.1.2 Nougat
DESIGN
-
Designelemente
Stoßsicheres Metallgehäuse
-
Formfaktor
148,7 x 75,3 x 8,68 mm
-
Gewicht
162g
-
Farbvarianten
Aurora Black, Terra Gold
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera-Megapixel
13 Megapixel
-
Hauptkamera - Zoom
x4 (Digital)
-
Hauptkamera - LED-Blitz
Hauptkamera - LED-Blitz
-
Hauptkamera - Video-Formate
H.263, H.264, H.265, MPEG4, Xvid, VP8/9 , MJPEG, THEORA
-
Hauptkamera - Video-Aufzeichnung (max)
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Selfie-Kamera - Megapixel
8 Megapixel
-
Selfie-Kamera - Features
Porträt-Modus, HDR, Low-Light-Modus, Jump Shot, Musik Flash, Ringtone Flash, PDAF, Autofokus, Flash Timer*
AUDIO
-
Anzahl der Mikrofone
Anzahl der Mikrofone
-
Audioformate
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Vorbis, Flac, PCM, WMA, OPUS
-
Besonderheiten
DTS:X Unterstützung
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
Mediatek MT6750
-
Taktrate
1,5 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
Octa-Core, Coretex-A53
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
LTE B1,3,7,8,20,38 UMTS B1,2,5,8 GSM QUAD
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Bluetooth Features
LG Profile
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
MicroUSB-und 3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot
-
NFC
Ja
SENSORS
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
Ja
-
Beschleunigungssensor
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
Ja
-
Kompass
Ja
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion
-
Kapazität
3000 mAh
-
Standby-Zeit
bis zu 550 Stunden
-
Sprechzeit
bis zu 30 Stunden
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
16 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis 2 TB
-
RAM
2 GB
SONSTIGES
-
Lieferumfang
Gerät, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung, Sim-Karten Stecker
-
Produkt-Code: Aurora Black
LMX410EO.ADECBK
EAN
-
Aurora Black
8806087030587
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur