LG X cam
Alle Spezifikationen
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)
147.5 x 73.6 x 5.2mm~6.9 mm
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
118,2 g
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Formfaktor
Full Touch Screen
-
Farbe
Schwarz, Weiß
-
Netzwerk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), Edge, GSM (2G)
-
Band
LTE/4G (800/1800/2600 MHz), UMTS (850/900/1900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
Betriebssystem
Android 6.0 Marshmallow
-
Integrierter Prozessor
1,14 GHz
AKKU
-
Batterie
2.540 mAh
DISPLAY
-
Typ
Full HD In-Cell Touch Display
-
Größe
5,2”
-
Auflösung
1080 x 1920 Pixel (Full HD), 423 ppi, Gorilla Glass 3
KAMERA
-
Zoom
Digitaler 8x Zoom
-
Blitz
LED-Blitz
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
13 MP
-
Front-Kamera (MP)
8 MP
SPEICHER
-
Externer Speicher
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
Interner Speicher
16 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
Bluetooth
Version 4.2
-
Wi-Fi (W-LAN)
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, Midi, flac, MP2, WAV, WMA, OGG
-
Video Player
H.263, H.264, MPEG4
-
Video Recording
1920 x 1080 Pixel (Full HD)
