K8 (2017) Gold

Spezifikationen

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 7.0 Nougat

DESIGN

  • Design-Elemente

    abgerundetes Gehäuse, doppelte Kantenlinien, extra stylish, handlich & kompakt

  • Formfaktor

    144,8 x 72,1 x 8,1 mm

  • Gewicht

    142g

  • Farbvarianten

    Gold

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    TFT-LCD

  • Typ

    In-Cell Touch Display, 2,5D Arc Glass Front

  • Diagonale in cm

    12,7 cm

  • Diagonale in Zoll

    5,0 Zoll

  • Farben

    16,7 Millionen

  • Auflösung

    1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 294 ppi

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera

    13 Megapixel

  • Zoom

    Digitaler 4 x Zoom

  • Auflösung

    4160 x 3120 Pixel

  • Blitzlicht

    LED-Blitz

  • Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)

    1920 x 1080 Pixel (FHD)

  • Selfie-Kamera

    5 Megapixel

  • Auflösung

    2560 x 1920 Pixel

  • Features

    Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Selfie-Automatik, Intervallaufnahme, Quick share, Gesture Shot, Selfie-Backlight (Light-Frame), Pause and Resume Recording, Film-Effekt, HDR, Raster

PROZESSOR

  • Modell

    Qualcomm®Snapdragon 425 (MSM8917)

  • Taktrate

    1,4 GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    4

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen

    LTE/4G (B1, B3, B7, B8, B20), UMTS (850/900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)

  • LTE Category (DL/UL)

    Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Features

    Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Device ID Profile (DI), Health Device Profile(HDP), HID over GATT Profile (HOGP), Message Access Profile(MAP). Scan Parameters Profile(ScPP)

  • GPS-Empfänger

    Integrierter A-GPS Empfänger, Glonas

  • Anschlüsse

    MicroUSB- und 3,5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

  • Weitere Verbindungen

    Android Beam, Drucken, USB OTG

  • E-Mail

    ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)

  • SAR-Wert (Kopf)

    0,433 W/Kg

  • Hotspot-Funktionalität

    Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering

ANWENDUNGEN

  • Software

    KnockCode, Easy Home, QuickMemo+, Bedienungshilfen, LG Smart Keyboard, Smartworld

  • Sensor

    Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Umgebungslichtsensor

  • Google Mobile Services

    YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, Play Filme & Serien, Play Music, Fotos, Docs, Google Drive, Tabellen, Präsentationen, Chrome, Google Now, Duo

  • Messaging

    E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN

  • Synchronisation

    Google Dienste

  • Weitere Funktionen

    Evernote, Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Timer, Wecker, Rechner, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Download Manager, Datei-Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachaufzeichnung, Aufgaben, Facebook, Instagram

WEITERE FUNKTIONEN

  • Schreibhilfe

    QWERTZ-Tastatur

  • Klingeltöne

    Polyphon

  • UKW-Radio

    Ja (Die Funktion erfordert nicht im Packungsinhalt enthaltenes Zubehör)

  • Sonstige Funktionen

    Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufer-Gruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar

  • Personalisierung

    Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Animierte Hintergrundbilder

  • Sprachen

    Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch

  • Video-Formate

    H.263, H.264, MPEG4

  • Audioformate

    MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, flac, Midi, OGG, WAV, WMA, M4A

AKKU

  • Art

    Li-Ion 3,85 V

  • Kapazität

    2500 mAh (wechselbar)

  • Stand-by-Zeit

    2G: bis zu 410 Std. ; 3G: Bis zu 490 Std., 4G: Bis zu 530 Std.

  • Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)

    2G: Bis zu 1200 Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 1080 Min.

SPEICHER

  • Festplattenspeicher

    16 GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB

  • RAM

    1,5GB

SONSTIGES

  • Lieferumfang

    Gerät, Akku, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung

SUFFIX

  • Productcode - Gold

    LGM200N.ADECGK

EAN

  • Gold

    8806087018547

