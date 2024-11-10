We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
K8 (2017) Gold
Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android 7.0 Nougat
DESIGN
-
Design-Elemente
abgerundetes Gehäuse, doppelte Kantenlinien, extra stylish, handlich & kompakt
-
Formfaktor
144,8 x 72,1 x 8,1 mm
-
Gewicht
142g
-
Farbvarianten
Gold
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
TFT-LCD
-
Typ
In-Cell Touch Display, 2,5D Arc Glass Front
-
Diagonale in cm
12,7 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
5,0 Zoll
-
Farben
16,7 Millionen
-
Auflösung
1280 x 720 Pixel (HD), 294 ppi
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera
13 Megapixel
-
Zoom
Digitaler 4 x Zoom
-
Auflösung
4160 x 3120 Pixel
-
Blitzlicht
LED-Blitz
-
Video-Aufzeichnung (max.)
1920 x 1080 Pixel (FHD)
-
Selfie-Kamera
5 Megapixel
-
Auflösung
2560 x 1920 Pixel
-
Features
Pause and Resume Recording, Touch & Shoot, Sprachauslöser, Timer, Geotagging, Selfie-Automatik, Intervallaufnahme, Quick share, Gesture Shot, Selfie-Backlight (Light-Frame), Pause and Resume Recording, Film-Effekt, HDR, Raster
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
Qualcomm®Snapdragon 425 (MSM8917)
-
Taktrate
1,4 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
4
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Netz/Mobilfunkfrequenzen
LTE/4G (B1, B3, B7, B8, B20), UMTS (850/900/2100 MHz), HSDPA 42.2 Mbit/s, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s, GSM (850/900/1800/1900MHz)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n, WiFi Direct™
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2
-
Bluetooth Features
Headset Profile (HSP), Human Interface Device Profile (HID), Stereo Bluetooth Profile (A2DP, AVRCP), Handsfree Profile (HFP), Phonebook Access Profile (PBAP, PBA), Personal Area Networking Profile (PAN), Object Push Profile (OPP), Serial Port Profile (SPP), Generic Access Profile (GAP), Generic Audio/Video Distribution Profile (GAVDP), Generic Object Exchange Profile (GOEP), SIM Access Profile (SAP), Device ID Profile (DI), Health Device Profile(HDP), HID over GATT Profile (HOGP), Message Access Profile(MAP). Scan Parameters Profile(ScPP)
-
GPS-Empfänger
Integrierter A-GPS Empfänger, Glonas
-
Anschlüsse
MicroUSB- und 3,5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
Weitere Verbindungen
Android Beam, Drucken, USB OTG
-
ja (IMAP, POP3, SMTP und Exchange Anbindung)
-
SAR-Wert (Kopf)
0,433 W/Kg
-
Hotspot-Funktionalität
Mobiler Wi-Fi Hotspot, USB-Tethering, Bluetooth-Tethering
ANWENDUNGEN
-
Software
KnockCode, Easy Home, QuickMemo+, Bedienungshilfen, LG Smart Keyboard, Smartworld
-
Sensor
Beschleunigungssensor, Näherungssensor, Umgebungslichtsensor
-
Google Mobile Services
YouTube, Play Store, Gmail, Google Maps, Play Filme & Serien, Play Music, Fotos, Docs, Google Drive, Tabellen, Präsentationen, Chrome, Google Now, Duo
-
Messaging
E-Mail, SMS, MMS, VPN
-
Synchronisation
Google Dienste
-
Weitere Funktionen
Evernote, Uhr, Weltzeituhr, Stoppuhr, Timer, Wecker, Rechner, Kalender, Wetter Widget, Update Center, LG Backup, Download Manager, Datei-Manager, Musik-Player, Sprachaufzeichnung, Aufgaben, Facebook, Instagram
WEITERE FUNKTIONEN
-
Schreibhilfe
QWERTZ-Tastatur
-
Klingeltöne
Polyphon
-
UKW-Radio
Ja (Die Funktion erfordert nicht im Packungsinhalt enthaltenes Zubehör)
-
Sonstige Funktionen
Vibrationsalarm, KnockOn Funktion, Kurzwahl, SMS-Versand an Gruppen, Anrufer-Gruppen mit eigenem Klingelton, Freisprecheinrichtung über Touchscreen ein- und ausschaltbar
-
Personalisierung
Telefonschema, Schriftart, Schriftgröße, Hintergrundbild, Widgets, Helligkeit, Animierte Hintergrundbilder
-
Sprachen
Deutsch, Englisch, Italienisch, Französisch, Spanisch, Portugiesisch, Niederländisch, Schwedisch, Dänisch, Finnisch, Norwegisch, Katalanisch, Tschechisch, Estnisch, Baskisch, Galicisch, Kroatisch, Isländisch, Lettisch, Litauisch, Ungarisch, Polnisch, Rumänisch, Slowakisch, Slowenisch, Russisch, Bulgarisch, Arabisch, Koreanisch, Chinesisch, Türkisch, Griechisch, Bosnisch
-
Video-Formate
H.263, H.264, MPEG4
-
Audioformate
MP3, AAC, AAC+, e-AAC+, AMR-NB, AMR-WB, flac, Midi, OGG, WAV, WMA, M4A
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion 3,85 V
-
Kapazität
2500 mAh (wechselbar)
-
Stand-by-Zeit
2G: bis zu 410 Std. ; 3G: Bis zu 490 Std., 4G: Bis zu 530 Std.
-
Sprechzeit (Netzversorgung abhängig)
2G: Bis zu 1200 Min. ; 3G: Bis zu 1080 Min.
SPEICHER
-
Festplattenspeicher
16 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 32 GB
-
RAM
1,5GB
SONSTIGES
-
Lieferumfang
Gerät, Akku, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung
SUFFIX
-
Productcode - Gold
LGM200N.ADECGK
EAN
-
Gold
8806087018547
Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden
Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren
-
Handbücher und Software
Laden sie benutzerhandbücher und die neueste software für ihre produkte herunter.
-
Fehlerbeheb
ung
Finden sie hilfreiche anleitungsvideos für ihr produkt.
-
Garantie
Prüfen sie hier die informationen zu ihrer produktgarantie.
-
Teile und Zubehör
Entdecken sie zubehör für ihr produkt.
-
Produkt-Registrierung
Hier geht’s zur Produktregistrierung für den schnellst-möglichen Support
-
Produkte-Support
Hier geht’s zur Betriebsanleitung, Produktegarantie & Massnahmen zur Fehlerbehebung
-
Meine Bestellung
Hier geht’s zu deiner Bestellung & dem Lieferstatus
-
Meine Reparatur
Bitte beachten sie die informationen zur reparatur