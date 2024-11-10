Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Q Stylus

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

Q Stylus

LMQ710EM

Q Stylus

(1)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 8.1 Oreo

DESIGN

  • Designelemente

    Stylus Pen, abgerundetes FullVision Display, Metallgehäuse, stosssicher gemäss MIL-STD-810G und wasser- und staubdicht gemäss IP68

  • Formfaktor

    160,1 x 77,7 x 8,4 mm

  • Gewicht

    172g

  • Farbvarianten

    Aurora Black

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    IPS-LCD

  • Typ

    In-Cell Touch Display

  • Diagonale in cm

    15,7cm

  • Diagonale in Zoll

    6,2”

  • Auflösung

    2160 x 1080 Pixel (FHD+), 389ppi

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera - Megapixel

    16 Megapixel

  • Hauptkamera - Blitzlicht

    LED-Blitz

  • Hauptkamera - Features

    QLens, PDAF, HDR

  • Selfie-Kamera - Megapixel

    8 Megapixel

  • Selfie-Kamera - Features

    Porträt-Modus

AUDIO

  • Anzahl der Mikrofone

    2

  • Besonderheiten

    3D Surround Sound mit DTS:X

PROZESSOR

  • Modell

    Mediatek MT6750S

  • Taktrate

    1,5GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    8 (Octa-Core)

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), GSM (2G)

  • LTE Category (DL/UL)

    Cat. 6 (300Mbps/50Mbps)

  • Wi-Fi

    Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.2

  • Bluetooth Features

    LG Profile

  • A-GPS

    Ja

  • Glonass

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

  • Anschlüsse

    3.5mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot , USB OTG, USB- C

  • E-Mail

    Ja

SENSORS

  • Fingerabdrucksensor

    Ja

  • Beschleunigungssensor

    Ja

  • Näherungssensor

    Ja

  • Umgebungslichtsensor

    Ja

  • Digitaler Kompass

    Ja

  • Gyrosensor

    Ja

AKKU

  • Art

    Li-Ion

  • Kapazität

    3300mAh

  • Schnelladefunktion

    Ja

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    32GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2TB

  • RAM

    3GB

SONSTIGES

  • Lieferumfang

    Gerät, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung

  • Produkt-Code

    LMQ710EM.ADECBK

  • EAN

    8806087035285

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

Das könnte dich auch noch interessieren