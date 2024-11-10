Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
OPTIMUS One Smartphone mit 3,2-Zoll-HVGA-Bildschirm, 3 MP Kamera und Android 2.2 Froyo

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

P500

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touch Screen

  • Farbe

    schwarz

  • Betriebssystem

    Android

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    600 MHz

AKKU

  • Batterie

    Li-Ion 1500 mAh

DISPLAY

  • Größe

    3,2"

  • Auflösung

    320 x 480

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    3

  • Typ

    mit Autofokus

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    140 MB (dynamisch)

  • Externer Speicher

    Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    Version 2.1 + EDR

  • USB / PC Sync

    USB 2.0 High speed & power charging

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    (WLAN 802.11b/g)

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    WMA/MP3/AAC+/WAV

  • MP3

    Ja

  • Video Player

    DivX / XviD

  • Smile Shot

    Ja

  • Betriebssystem

    Android UI/ Android Froyo 2.2

  • WLAN

    integriert (802.11b/g)

  • Panorama Shot

    Ja

  • G Sensor

    Ja

  • Digital Compass

    Ja

  • UMTS

    Ja

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

