OPTIMUS 3D Max 3D Smartphone mit 4,3 Zoll NOVA 3D Display ohne Brille, 3D Kamera & Dual Core Prozessor
Alle Spezifikationen
ALLGEMEINE DATEN
-
Produkt
Mobiltelefon
-
Formfaktor
Full Touch Screen
-
Farbe
schwarz
-
Netzwerk
HSPA/UMTS/EDGE/GPRS
-
Band
850/900/1800/1900
-
Betriebssystem
Android
-
Integrierter Prozessor
1,2 GHz
AKKU
-
Batterie
Li-Ion 1520 mAh
-
Sprechzeit (min)
240 (2G) / 180 (3G)
-
Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)
330
DIMENSIONEN
-
Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)
126,8 x 67,4 x 9,6
-
Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)
148
DISPLAY
-
Typ
WVGA LCD
-
Größe
4,3"
-
Auflösung
480 x800
KAMERA
-
Kamera-Auflösung (MP)
5
-
Typ
3D Kamera
-
Zoom
Digital Zoom
-
Blitz
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
8 GB
-
Externer Speicher
Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB
VERBINDUNG
-
Bluetooth
Ja
-
USB / PC Sync
Ja (2.0)
-
Wi-Fi/W-LAN
WiFi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n
-
A-GPS/GPS
Ja
-
NFC
Ja
-
3,5 Klinkenbuchse
Ja
WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN
-
Music Player
MP3, WMA, 3GP, WAV, AAC, AAC+, AAC++, AMR-NB, MP4
-
MP3
Ja
-
Video Player
MPEG-4, H.263, H.264, DivX, WMV
-
FM Radio
Ja
-
Browser
Android Webkit Browser
-
3.5 Audio Jack
Ja
-
OS
Android 2.3 Gingerbread
-
UMTS
Ja
