OPTIMUS 3D Max 3D Smartphone mit 4,3 Zoll NOVA 3D Display ohne Brille, 3D Kamera & Dual Core Prozessor

Spezifikationen

Bewertungen

Support

OPTIMUS 3D Max 3D Smartphone mit 4,3 Zoll NOVA 3D Display ohne Brille, 3D Kamera & Dual Core Prozessor

P720

OPTIMUS 3D Max 3D Smartphone mit 4,3 Zoll NOVA 3D Display ohne Brille, 3D Kamera & Dual Core Prozessor

(0)
Drucken

Alle Spezifikationen

ALLGEMEINE DATEN

  • Produkt

    Mobiltelefon

  • Formfaktor

    Full Touch Screen

  • Farbe

    schwarz

  • Netzwerk

    HSPA/UMTS/EDGE/GPRS

  • Band

    850/900/1800/1900

  • Betriebssystem

    Android

  • Integrierter Prozessor

    1,2 GHz

AKKU

  • Batterie

    Li-Ion 1520 mAh

  • Sprechzeit (min)

    240 (2G) / 180 (3G)

  • Max. Stand-by-Zeit (h)

    330

DIMENSIONEN

  • Abmessungen: L x B x T (mm)

    126,8 x 67,4 x 9,6

  • Gewicht inkl. Akku (g)

    148

DISPLAY

  • Typ

    WVGA LCD

  • Größe

    4,3"

  • Auflösung

    480 x800

KAMERA

  • Kamera-Auflösung (MP)

    5

  • Typ

    3D Kamera

  • Zoom

    Digital Zoom

  • Blitz

    Ja

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    8 GB

  • Externer Speicher

    Micro SD erweiterbar bis 32 GB

VERBINDUNG

  • Bluetooth

    Ja

  • USB / PC Sync

    Ja (2.0)

  • Wi-Fi/W-LAN

    WiFi IEEE 802.11 b/g/n

  • A-GPS/GPS

    Ja

  • NFC

    Ja

  • 3,5 Klinkenbuchse

    Ja

WEITERE ANWENDUNGEN

  • Music Player

    MP3, WMA, 3GP, WAV, AAC, AAC+, AAC++, AMR-NB, MP4

  • MP3

    Ja

  • Video Player

    MPEG-4, H.263, H.264, DivX, WMV

  • FM Radio

    Ja

  • Browser

    Android Webkit Browser

  • 3.5 Audio Jack

    Ja

  • OS

    Android 2.3 Gingerbread

  • UMTS

    Ja

