LG Q7+ Smartphone - Blau

Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android Oreo
DESIGN
-
Designelemente
Abgerundetes FullVision Display, 18:9 Seitenverhältnis, starke Metallrahmen , stoßsicher gemäß MIL - STD - 810G und wasser - und staubdicht gemäß IP68
-
Formfaktor
143,8 x 69, 3 x 8,4 mm
-
Gewicht
145g
-
Farbvarianten
Moroccan Blue
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
IPS - LCD
-
Typ
In-Cell Touch Display
-
Diagonale in cm
13,8 cm
-
Diagonale in Zoll
5,5"
-
Auflösung
2160 x 1080 Pixel ( FHD + ) , 442 ppi
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera-Megapixel
16 Megapixel
-
Hauptkamera-Blitzlicht
LED-Blitz
-
Hauptkamera-Features
QLens, PDAF, HDR, Low-Light-Modus, Timer Flash, Flash Jump Cutt, Ringtone Flash, Musik Flash Light , Autofokus
-
Selfie-Kamera - Megapixel
8 Megapixel
-
Selfie-Kamera - Features
Porträt-Modus
AUDIO
-
Anzahl der Mikrofone
2
-
Besonderheiten
3D Surround Sound mit DTS:X
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
Mediatek MT6750S
-
Taktrate
1,5 GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
8 (Octa-Core)
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
LTE Category (DL/UL)
Cat. 4 (150 Mbps/50 Mbps)
-
Wi-Fi
Wi-Fi EEE 802.11 b/g/n
-
Bluetooth Version
4.2 BLE
-
Bluetooth Features
LG Profile
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
Glonass
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
3.5 mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, Nano SIM-Slot , USB OTG, USB-C
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
-
Ja
SENSORS
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
Ja
-
Beschleunigungssensor
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
Ja
-
Digitaler Kompass
Ja
-
Gyrosensor
Ja
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion
-
Kapazität
3000 mAh
-
Schnelladefunktion
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
64 GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
RAM
4 GB
SONSTIGES
-
Lieferumfang
Gerät, Ladeadapter, USB Datenkabel, Kurzanleitung
-
Produkt-Code
Moroccan Blue : LMQ610EA.ADECBL
-
EAN
Moroccan Blue : 8806087031423
Compliance-Informationen
-
Erweiterung
-
