LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone

Alle Spezifikationen
PRODUKTTYP
-
Produkttyp
Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen
-
Software
Android 8.1
DESIGN
-
Design-Elemente
FullVision Display im 19,5:9 Format mit einstellbarem Notch, extra-starke Metallrahmen, nahtloser & extra schmaler Körper, stossicher gemäss MIL-STD-810G1 & wasser- und staubdicht gemäss IP68
-
Farbvarianten
New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue
-
Formfaktor
158,7 x 75,8 x 7,7 mm
-
Gewicht
169g
DISPLAY
-
Technologie
OLED
-
Diagonale in Zoll
6,4”
-
Auflösung
3120 x 1440 (QHD+), 538ppi
KAMERA
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 1
16MP mit dem Weitwinkel (F1.9/1.0μm/107°)
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 2
12MP Standard (F1.5/1.4μm/78°)
-
Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 3
12MP Telephoto (F2.4/1.0μm/45°)
-
Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 1
8MP Standard (F1.9/1.12μm/80°)
-
Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 2
5MP mit dem Weitwinkel (F2.2/1.12μm/90°)
-
Feature & UX
Triple Preview, Cine Shot, AI Composition, Google Lens, AI-Cam, Porträt-Modus, PDAF, Manual Photo Modus
AUDIO
-
Anzahl der Mikrofone
2
-
Besonderheiten
DTS:X Unterstützung, 32bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC, Boombox Lautsprecher
PROZESSOR
-
Modell
Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
-
Taktrate
2,8GHz
-
Anzahl Kerne
8 (Octa-Core)
NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN
-
Mobilfunk
LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)
-
Wi-Fi
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
-
Wi-Fi Direkt
Ja
-
Wi-Fi Concurrency
Ja
-
Miracast
Ja
-
Bluetooth Version
5.0 BLE
-
Bluetooth Funktionen
LG Profile
-
A-GPS
Ja
-
Anschlüsse
USB-C 2.0 (3.1 kompatibel), 3,5mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, USB OTG
-
NFC (Near Field Communication)
Ja
SENSOREN
-
Fingerabdrucksensor
Ja
-
Beschleunigungssensor
Ja
-
Näherungssensor
Ja
-
Umgebungslichtsensor
Ja
-
Gyrosensor
Ja
-
Digitaler Kompass
Ja
-
Barometer
Ja
AKKU
-
Art
Li-Ion Polymer
-
Kapazität
3300mAh
-
Schnelladefunktion
Ja
-
Wireless Charging
Ja
SPEICHER
-
Interner Speicher
128GB
-
Speicher erweiterbar
microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB
-
RAM
6GB
SONSTIGES
-
Lieferumfang
Gerät, Headset, Ladeadapter, USB-C Datenkabel, Sim-Karten Stecker & Gebrauchsanleitung
-
EAN
New Moroccan Blue: 8806087036565,
New Platinum Gray: 8806087036572
