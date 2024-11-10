Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG V40 ThinQ Smartphone

V40

Alle Spezifikationen

PRODUKTTYP

  • Produkttyp

    Smartphone mit kapazitivem Touchscreen

  • Software

    Android 8.1

DESIGN

  • Design-Elemente

    FullVision Display im 19,5:9 Format mit einstellbarem Notch, extra-starke Metallrahmen, nahtloser & extra schmaler Körper, stossicher gemäss MIL-STD-810G1 & wasser- und staubdicht gemäss IP68

  • Farbvarianten

    New Platinum Gray, New Moroccan Blue

  • Formfaktor

    158,7 x 75,8 x 7,7 mm

  • Gewicht

    169g

DISPLAY

  • Technologie

    OLED

  • Diagonale in Zoll

    6,4”

  • Auflösung

    3120 x 1440 (QHD+), 538ppi

KAMERA

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 1

    16MP mit dem Weitwinkel (F1.9/1.0μm/107°)

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 2

    12MP Standard (F1.5/1.4μm/78°)

  • Hauptkamera - Hauptkamera 3

    12MP Telephoto (F2.4/1.0μm/45°)

  • Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 1

    8MP Standard (F1.9/1.12μm/80°)

  • Selfie-Kamera - Selfie-Kamera 2

    5MP mit dem Weitwinkel (F2.2/1.12μm/90°)

  • Feature & UX

    Triple Preview, Cine Shot, AI Composition, Google Lens, AI-Cam, Porträt-Modus, PDAF, Manual Photo Modus

AUDIO

  • Anzahl der Mikrofone

    2

  • Besonderheiten

    DTS:X Unterstützung, 32bit Hi-Fi Quad-DAC, Boombox Lautsprecher

PROZESSOR

  • Modell

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 845

  • Taktrate

    2,8GHz

  • Anzahl Kerne

    8 (Octa-Core)

NETZE & VERBINDUNGEN

  • Mobilfunk

    LTE (4G), UMTS (3G), EDGE, GSM (2G)

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Direkt

    Ja

  • Wi-Fi Concurrency

    Ja

  • Miracast

    Ja

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.0 BLE

  • Bluetooth Funktionen

    LG Profile

  • A-GPS

    Ja

  • Anschlüsse

    USB-C 2.0 (3.1 kompatibel), 3,5mm Klinkenanschluss, microSD Speicher-Slot, USB OTG

  • NFC (Near Field Communication)

    Ja

SENSOREN

  • Fingerabdrucksensor

    Ja

  • Beschleunigungssensor

    Ja

  • Näherungssensor

    Ja

  • Umgebungslichtsensor

    Ja

  • Gyrosensor

    Ja

  • Digitaler Kompass

    Ja

  • Barometer

    Ja

AKKU

  • Art

    Li-Ion Polymer

  • Kapazität

    3300mAh

  • Schnelladefunktion

    Ja

  • Wireless Charging

    Ja

SPEICHER

  • Interner Speicher

    128GB

  • Speicher erweiterbar

    microSD Speicher-Slot für bis zu 2 TB

  • RAM

    6GB

SONSTIGES

  • Lieferumfang

    Gerät, Headset, Ladeadapter, USB-C Datenkabel, Sim-Karten Stecker & Gebrauchsanleitung

  • EAN

    New Moroccan Blue: 8806087036565,
    New Platinum Gray: 8806087036572

Compliance-Informationen

WEITERE INFORMATION ZUR COMPLIANCE
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

Das sagen Kundinnen und Kunden

